Urgent Plea For Blood Donation In St. Lucia

St. Lucia

– The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs informs the general public of the low blood supply at the blood bank at this time. We urge you to make an urgent blood donation at the blood bank at the Millennium Heights Medical Complex, Ezra Long Laboratory from Monday to Friday from 9:00a.m. to 6:00p.m. or at the various blood collection sites.

The Ministry notes an increase patient flow in the Accident and Emergency Department at the Hospital during the carnival season and to adequately respond we would need to have a sufficient blood supply available. We appeal to you, to express an act of kindness by donating blood.

BLOOD BANK MOBILE SCHEDULE for the period 9th July, 2024 to 12th July, 2024 from 9:00a.m. to 3:30p.m.

DATE LOCATION Tuesday, 9th July, 2024 William Peter Boulevard Wednesday, 10th July, 2024 Royalton Resort (Cap Estate) Thursday, 11th July, 2024 First Citizens Investment (John Compton Hwy) Friday, 12th July, 2024 William Peter Boulevard

For more information, please contact the Blood Bank, at the Millennium Heights Medical Complex, Ezra Long Laboratory at telephone number: 1 (758) 729-9642.