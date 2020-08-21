CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – Tropical Storm Laura, formerly Tropical Depression 13, has moved south and west from its 5:00 a.m. position, which brings it directly into line with St. Kitts and Nevis and the Northern Leeward Islands according to Brian Dyer, Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD).

At 11 a.m. the National Hurricane Center has issued an update for Tropical Storm Laura. At 11 a.m. the position was 17.0North 60.2West or about 290 miles to the East-South-East of the Northern Leeward Islands. Maximum sustained winds are 45 miles per hour (mph). Present movement: West or 270 degrees at 18 mph. Minimum Central Pressure: 1007 MB.

On its present track Tropical Storm Laura is expected to pass very close to the north or overhead or slightly to the south of St. Kitts and Nevis around 8 p.m. tonight. Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate rapidly as the storm approaches St. Kitts and Nevis.

Weather conditions: We expect to have some thunder and lightning as the afternoon progresses, and into the evening we expect rain showers. The forecast calls for rainfall 1- to 3-inches and isolated amounts in some areas especially in the mountainous areas, 5-inches.

Persons living in low lying areas are asked to pay specific attention to your surroundings. If you live close to ghauts or waterways, these can be overflowing during periods of heavy rainfall. Continuous rainfall will bring saturation, and then you will have flooding and street flow.

Persons in the low-lying areas: Lower Bath, Stoney Grove, Ramsbury, Cotton Ground, Cades Bay, Pond Hill, and New Castle, those areas are prone to flooding. Ensure that you are aware of your surroundings and take precautionary measures to safeguard your life and property from flooding and damage.

Continue to listen to the national radio station ZIZ and VON Radio for information from the Met Services on St. Kitts and Nevis, the Nevis Disaster Management Department and the National Disaster Management Agency.

The Nevis Disaster Management Department and the Emergency Operations Centre will be operational during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura.

The numbers to call if you are impacted: 469-1423, 469-7903, 469-0351, 469-4030, 469-1922, 469-5449, 469-0995, 469-0696, and 469-7490. You can also contact VON Radio: 469-1616, 469-1700 to relay information to the Disaster Management Department but our phones would be manned during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura.

Brian Dyer, Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department