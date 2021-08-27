The Hill- The United States is projected to record an additional 100,000 COVID-19 deaths between August and December, as the highly transmissible Delta variant sweeps the country, a forecast from the University of Texas (UT) COVID-19 Modeling Consortium found.

Its director Lauren Ancel Meyers said: “Behavior is really going to determine if, when and how sustainably the current wave subsides… We cannot stop Delta in its tracks, but we can change our behavior overnight.”

The type of behavioral changes Meyers is referring to include mask-wearing in public spaces, maintaining a social distance of 6-feet and getting vaccinated. Experts have said that 50,000 people of the 100,000 projected dead could be saved by wearing a mask. School mask mandates are already instituted in states like New York, California and others. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced that his state would be reinstating its statewide indoor mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status, to take effect August 30.

What happens now? More mask mandates will likely be reinstated across the country as America contends with the Delta variant