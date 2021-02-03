Two FBI agents were killed yesterday and three others wounded after a shootout ensued as agents were attempting to serve a warrant outside Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The agents were said to be part of a task force battling violent crimes against children in the area. According to reports, the suspect opened fire almost immediately, prompting a SWAT response, but was found dead of an apparent suicide before law enforcement could apprehend him.

The two victims were identified as Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger. Alfin had been part of the 2015 takedown of Playpen, the world’s largest child exploitation site, run out of Naples, Florida.

It marked the deadliest attack against members of the FBI since a fatal firefight between agents and a pair of bank robbers in 1986, which also took place in South Florida. It had been almost 13 years since an agent had been fatally shot in the line of duty.

