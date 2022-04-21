US and CARICOM Reparation Leaders to Meet Friday, Royals Antigua Visit Features Reparations Request

The New York-based National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC) says it will hold a special dialogue on Friday with members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Reparations Commission (CRC).

“The two commissions will examine the current state of the reparations movements in both the United States and the Caribbean, and will explore a number of joint strategies and actions to strengthen the growing global movement in the months and years ahead,” the NAAC said in a statement.

NAARC convener, Dr. Ron Daniels, said “it is important that we reflect on the impact of the milestone 2015 International Summit, as we collaborate with the CARICOM Reparations Commission to explore ways to strengthen the global reparations movement at this crucial moment in history”.

NAARC was launched in April 2015, when an estimated 200 reparations leaders from 22 countries came together “in a strong show of international solidarity” at the National/International Reparations Summit at York College, City University of New York.

NAARC said the highlight of the summit was “a productive in-person dialogue” between members of CRC and the new NAARC commissioners.

“Overall, the 2015 summit provided a powerful stimulus to the initiatives across Africa, Europe and Latin America,” said NAARC, adding that it is now “a group of distinguished professionals from across the country with outstanding accomplishments in the fields of law, medicine, journalism, academia, history, civil rights, and social justice advocacy.”

The formation of NAARC came less than two years after the launch of CRC at a summit of CARICOM leaders in 2013 in Trinidad & Tobago.

Since then, the CRC has been chaired by Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, vice-chancellor of the University of the West Indies.

“NAARC and CRC are joined at the hip in running this common race to justice. We have been training together, sharing experiences and wisdom, and preparing for the long future,” Sir Hilary said, adding “but this moment before us is a time for deeper sharing and reflecting (and) we shall meet to sustain our souls for the struggle ahead”.

Inspired by the CRC’s 10-point Action Plan, NAARC said it has published its own 10-point Plan, which outlines a series of public policy demands.

Friday’s special dialogue will be held virtually, the NAARC added.

CMC/

===============================================

Antigua to Broach Reparations with UK Royals During Visit