US and CARICOM Reparation Leaders to Meet Friday, Royals Antigua Visit Features Reparations Request

The New York-based National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC) says it will hold a special dialogue on Friday with members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Reparations Commission (CRC).
“The two commissions will examine the current state of the reparations movements in both the United States and the Caribbean, and will explore a number of joint strategies and actions to strengthen the growing global movement in the months and years ahead,” the NAAC said in a statement.
NAARC convener, Dr. Ron Daniels, said “it is important that we reflect on the impact of the milestone 2015 International Summit, as we collaborate with the CARICOM Reparations Commission to explore ways to strengthen the global reparations movement at this crucial moment in history”.
NAARC was launched in April 2015, when an estimated 200 reparations leaders from 22 countries came together “in a strong show of international solidarity” at the National/International Reparations Summit at York College, City University of New York.
NAARC said the highlight of the summit was “a productive in-person dialogue” between members of CRC and the new NAARC commissioners.
“Overall, the 2015 summit provided a powerful stimulus to the initiatives across Africa, Europe and Latin America,” said NAARC, adding that it is now “a group of distinguished professionals from across the country with outstanding accomplishments in the fields of law, medicine, journalism, academia, history, civil rights, and social justice advocacy.”
The formation of NAARC came less than two years after the launch of CRC at a summit of CARICOM leaders in 2013 in Trinidad & Tobago.
Since then, the CRC has been chaired by Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, vice-chancellor of the University of the West Indies.
“NAARC and CRC are joined at the hip in running this common race to justice. We have been training together, sharing experiences and wisdom, and preparing for the long future,” Sir Hilary said, adding “but this moment before us is a time for deeper sharing and reflecting (and) we shall meet to sustain our souls for the struggle ahead”.
Inspired by the CRC’s 10-point Action Plan, NAARC said it has published its own 10-point Plan, which outlines a series of public policy demands.
Friday’s special dialogue will be held virtually, the NAARC added.
Antigua to Broach Reparations with UK Royals During Visit
The chairman of the Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Commission. Dorbrene O’Marde says he will use the visit of two members of the British royal family later this month to present an open letter on reparation.
“Essentially, it supports the positions taken by other…people as far as the issue of reparation is concerned and the inability of the absence of an apology from the Crown both as family and as an institution for their role in the enslavement of African people in the slave trade and in the slavery of African people,” O’Marde said on a local radio program.
Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex are due to visit Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines during the period April 22-28.
The royal couple will be guests at Government House on the morning of April 25 for an event dubbed ‘Showcasing our Nation; Saluting Our People’.
The visit is in celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s historic Platinum Jubilee as the longest-serving British monarch and titular head of the Antiguan and Barbudan state.
They will be the second pair of royals to tour the region as part of Jubilee celebrations; Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, recently wrapped up their Caribbean excursion during which they visited Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas where the issue of reparation had been raised
O’Marde said that while the Commission would be supporting the calls for reparation, it will also be guided by the fact that the royal couple’s visit will be in the context of them being “representatives of our head of state, Queen Elizabeth11.
“The Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Commission is a government-appointed Commission and the decision of the government that appointed this Commission is the invitation of these folks to visit Antigua and Barbuda”.
He said that it would be St. John’s that would have extended the invitation to the royals to visit adding “so they are invited to come here”.
