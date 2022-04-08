US: Autumn Surge Predicted, UK: Hospitals Filling-Up, US House Speaker Tests Pos, World Covid Stats

US: Fauci Predicts Surge in Autumn
(CNN)Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Wednesday that he thinks there will be an uptick in cases of Covid-19 over the next few weeks and that it is likely that there could be a surge in the fall.
Hospitals under strain as cases remain high
Hospitals are under “enormous strain” – with some so busy they are having to divert ambulances to other sites. Over the past week, 20 NHS Accident and Emergency departments in England issued diverts, with patients taken elsewhere. The pressures are partly caused by the high number of Covid patients. Current figures are close to the total seen in first Covid wave, in spring 2020 – although more than half of patients are in hospital for other reasons, but happen to have Covid as well.
US Speaker Pelosi tests positive
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for Covid-19, making her the most senior member of Congress so far to report an infection. The leading Democrat is asymptomatic, her spokesman said on Thursday. Mrs Pelosi, 82, was seen hugging former President Barack Obama during his visit to the White House on Tuesday, and standing close to President Joe Biden.
WORLD COVID STATS
Latest News
April 8 (GMT)
- 4 new cases in New Caledonia [source]
- 27 new cases in Uzbekistan [source]
- 9,987 new cases and 9 new deaths in New Zealand [source]