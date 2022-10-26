US: Biden Gets Covid Booster, Fear of a Triple Epidemic–Covid, Flu,RSV at Same Time

President Biden is set to receive an updated COVID-19 vaccination shot on Tuesday in an effort to encourage Americans to get their latest booster shots amid the ongoing pandemic.

Recent COVID experience: Biden first tested positive for the virus in July and then, three days after being released from isolation, tested positive again in a rebound case after taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid. Biden’s physician said he experienced mild symptoms due to him being fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus.

“The President will receive his updated COVID-19 vaccine and will deliver remarks on the ongoing fight against the virus,” the White House said in an email Sunday evening.

Health officials rolled out updated COVID-19 vaccine shots last month designed to target the latest omicron subvariants of the virus. COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have been dropping steadily since August, though uptake of the new boosters has been relatively slow.

Biden, 79, is at a high risk for developing a severe case of COVID-19. The president has already received two booster doses beforehand, making this upcoming dose the fifth COVID-19 vaccine dose that he has received.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently recommends that people wait around three months after a coronavirus infection to get the bivalent booster, putting Biden right at the sweet spot.

