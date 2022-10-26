US: Biden Gets Covid Booster, Fear of a Triple Epidemic–Covid, Flu,RSV at Same Time

Experts have been talking about a “twindemic” in connection with a simultaneous surge in COVID-19 and flu cases. Those seem to be realized — but it’s not COVID-19 driving the concern.

  • The worry was that winter waves of COVID-19 would coincide with the regular flu season and that the combination could pose a threat to health systems.
  • But children’s hospitals are filled with cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which comes just as the number of people with the flu also rise across the country.

The Centers for Disease and Prevention has said that cases of RSV are rising in multiple regions of the country, while the nation’s children’s hospitals have reported being overwhelmed with RSV.

The rising number of cases has set off alarm bells for parents worried about hospital space.

“The Seattle Children’s Emergency Department (ED) continues to see record volumes in pediatric patients in October,” Tony Woodward, medical director of emergency medicine at Seattle Children’s Hospital, said in a statement obtained by Changing America.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in some parts of the country, signaled by wastewater surveillance, suggesting that we could potentially be on the verge of a “tripledemic.”

Read more here.

 

