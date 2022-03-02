Pandemic likely related to birth rate decline
© Getty Images
The COVID-19 pandemic may have contributed to a drop in birth rates at the beginning of 2021, according to a new report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday.
Compared to the same time period in 2020, the first six months of 2021 saw births decline by 2 percent overall, largely due to a 9 percent drop observed in January. In this period, the number of births declined in 19 states and Washington, D.C., while increasing in four states.
The birth rates last year: From January to June 2021, the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) recorded 1.75 million births, compared to 1.78 million births in the same period of 2020.
The NCHS noted that while birth rates also declined about 2 percent in both the first and last six months of the calendar year from 2015 to 2019, the sharp drop observed in January 2021 followed by a moderate drop in February was unusual compared with recent trends.
“This difference between patterns seen for the first 6 months of 2021 and earlier years suggests that the magnitude of the downward trend seen in the second half of 2020 and January of 2021 may have begun to wane and declines in the number of births may be returning to prepandemic levels,” said the agency.
====================================================
140M Americans have had coronavirus: CDC
© AP.
About 140 million Americans have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus through the end of January, according to an estimate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The percentage of individuals who have antibodies to COVID-19, known as seroprevalence, is 43.3 percent for the total U.S. population, the CDC study found, much higher than regularly cited infection rates.
The data for the study was collected from late December to late January and relied on tests of nearly 72,000 samples.
Prevalence across age groups: The percentage of those with antibodies to the virus was lower in older age groups, with children having a seroprevalence of about 58 percent compared to 23 percent for those over the age of 65, the study found.
The CDC estimated the seroprevalence by collecting about 1,750 blood tests at 52 sites roughly every four weeks. Specimens for the study were collected from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.
=====================================================
Australian leader tests positive for COVID-19
© Getty Images
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Tonight I tested positive to COVID-19,” Morrison
wrote in a Twitter thread Tuesday. “I am experiencing flu-like symptoms and will be recovering over the next week.”
“I had tested myself daily since Sunday, including this morning, with all tests returning a negative result.”
Morrison shared that his wife and children have tested negative for the virus but will have to quarantine for a week due to them being close contacts.
Morrison also said he plans to continue his work on his prime minister duties in quarantine, focusing on his government’s response to Russia’s Ukraine invasion and devastating floods on Australia’s east coast.
====================================================
WORLD COVID STATS Coronavirus Cases: 439,116,596
# Country, Other Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths New Deaths Total Recovered New Recovered Active Cases Serious, Critical Tot Cases/ 1M pop Deaths/ 1M pop Total Tests Tests/ 1M pop Population World 439,116,596 +503,958 5,985,611 +1,877 371,646,304 +604,233 61,484,681 74,730 56,335 767.9 1 USA 80,697,924 977,402 53,730,805 25,989,717 7,522 241,447 2,924 951,544,688 2,847,010 334,225,917 2 India 42,938,599 514,246 42,338,673 85,680 8,944 30,615 367 769,167,052 548,413 1,402,532,051 3 Brazil 28,811,165 649,717 26,506,005 1,655,443 8,318 133,963 3,021 63,776,166 296,539 215,068,475 4 France 22,782,609 138,576 21,080,677 1,563,356 2,484 347,755 2,115 246,629,975 3,764,574 65,513,384 5 UK 18,985,568 161,630 17,537,214 1,286,724 289 277,250 2,360 480,341,745 7,014,519 68,478,212 6 Russia 16,592,824 +97,455 353,230 +784 13,931,995 +183,530 2,307,599 2,300 113,620 2,419 273,400,000 1,872,111 146,038,387 7 Germany 14,974,713 123,721 11,470,300 +230,800 3,380,692 2,494 177,786 1,469 104,701,826 1,243,064 84,228,855 8 Turkey 14,149,341 94,648 13,437,729 616,964 1,128 164,823 1,103 144,214,377 1,679,922 85,845,863 9 Italy 12,829,972 155,000 11,601,742 1,073,230 708 212,719 2,570 187,867,237 3,114,811 60,314,170 10 Spain 11,036,085 99,883 9,679,247 1,256,955 1,053 235,890 2,135 471,036,328 10,068,137 46,784,854 11 Argentina 8,904,176 126,257 8,688,724 89,195 1,136 194,057 2,752 34,279,674 747,088 45,884,404 12 Iran 7,060,741 137,064 6,665,702 257,975 4,027 82,314 1,598 47,252,235 550,868 85,777,737 13 Netherlands 6,398,114 21,570 4,416,922 1,959,622 174 372,030 1,254 21,107,399 1,227,329 17,197,837 14 Colombia 6,065,801 138,854 5,892,530 34,417 342 117,138 2,681 33,224,395 641,604 51,783,360 15 Poland 5,680,034 111,586 5,073,307 495,141 807 150,354 2,954 33,715,893 892,480 37,777,768 16 Indonesia 5,589,176 148,660 4,901,302 539,214 2,911 20,081 534 84,648,008 304,133 278,325,882 17 Mexico 5,521,744 +13,115 318,531 +382 4,796,078 +14,514 407,135 4,798 42,092 2,428 15,120,948 115,267 131,181,893 18 Japan 5,067,735 +61,843 23,860 +227 4,344,917 +80,301 698,958 1,452 40,273 190 39,164,027 311,237 125,833,425 19 Ukraine 4,809,624 105,505 4,058,020 646,099 177 111,083 2,437 19,521,252 450,864 43,297,396 20 South Africa 3,675,691 99,430 3,551,039 25,222 546 60,705 1,642 23,111,817 381,697 60,550,116 21 Philippines 3,663,920 +866 56,504 +53 3,556,589 +1,622 50,827 298 32,713 504 28,203,435 251,811 112,002,351 22 Israel 3,641,304 10,218 3,557,940 73,146 574 390,446 1,096 41,373,364 4,436,346 9,326,000 23 Czechia 3,599,534 +11,631 38,741 +14 3,468,947 +5,737 91,846 202 335,090 3,607 52,701,504 4,906,128 10,741,976 24 Belgium 3,563,841 +6,527 30,199 +20 3,064,133 +38,329 469,509 240 305,296 2,587 31,755,449 2,720,329 11,673,387 25 Vietnam 3,557,629 40,338 2,479,883 1,037,408 3,851 36,011 408 79,309,194 802,783 98,792,826 26 Peru 3,518,721 210,744 N/A N/A N/A 948 104,307 6,247 27,407,063 812,439 33,734,322 27 S. Korea 3,492,686 +219,237 8,266 +96 969,524 2,514,896 762 68,027 161 15,804,065 307,817 51,342,464 28 Malaysia 3,468,590 32,827 3,142,112 293,651 374 104,936 993 49,763,443 1,505,499 33,054,443 29 Canada 3,296,549 36,638 3,148,232 111,679 666 86,091 957 58,238,581 1,520,922 38,291,630 30 Portugal 3,273,624 21,086 2,787,126 465,412 96 322,609 2,078 37,805,639 3,725,673 10,147,331 31 Australia 3,261,365 +25,270 5,273 +61 3,030,616 225,476 121 125,480 203 63,684,012 2,450,224 25,991,100 32 Chile 3,076,291 42,381 2,097,359 936,551 1,107 158,664 2,186 33,063,514 1,705,301 19,388,672 33 Thailand 2,934,544 +22,197 23,024 +45 2,692,739 +19,093 218,781 687 41,868 328 17,270,775 246,406 70,090,853 34 Switzerland 2,806,401 13,234 2,194,859 598,308 137 320,376 1,511 18,703,625 2,135,185 8,759,722 35 Romania 2,741,945 63,578 2,510,046 168,321 892 144,127 3,342 21,103,210 1,109,262 19,024,556 36 Austria 2,704,530 14,841 2,423,154 266,535 191 297,471 1,632 159,433,227 17,536,060 9,091,736 37 Denmark 2,651,267 4,649 2,283,979 362,639 43 455,069 798 125,456,753 21,533,662 5,826,076 38 Sweden 2,448,182 17,207 2,141,849 289,126 69 239,928 1,686 18,174,812 1,781,174 10,203,839 39 Greece 2,438,872 25,914 2,229,561 183,397 408 235,902 2,507 66,001,463 6,384,048 10,338,498 40 Iraq 2,303,816 24,999 2,246,473 32,344 124 55,221 599 17,988,894 431,181 41,720,046 41 Bangladesh 1,944,376 29,045 1,822,125 93,206 1,275 11,614 173 13,425,156 80,192 167,413,678 42 Serbia 1,913,861 15,280 1,811,546 87,035 105 220,518 1,761 8,769,892 1,010,482 8,678,920 43 Hungary 1,793,120 +3,539 44,134 +83 1,606,084 +11,076 142,902 133 186,403 4,588 10,800,452 1,122,753 9,619,612 44 Jordan 1,638,228 13,849 1,546,429 77,950 694 157,958 1,335 16,319,298 1,573,503 10,371,316 45 Georgia 1,616,159 +3,840 16,231 +32 1,517,856 +4,692 82,072 406,433 4,082 15,938,025 4,008,104 3,976,450 46 Pakistan 1,510,986 +765 30,218 +22 1,445,245 +1,961 35,523 981 6,627 133 26,498,814 116,218 228,010,156 47 Slovakia 1,458,129 18,530 1,250,039 189,560 232 266,859 3,391 6,402,442 1,171,743 5,464,034 48 Ireland 1,303,720 6,508 1,172,628 124,584 48 259,222 1,294 11,388,656 2,264,434 5,029,362 49 Kazakhstan 1,302,810 +260 13,616 +10 1,270,379 +1,250 18,815 528 68,033 711 11,575,012 604,452 19,149,588 50 Norway 1,257,079 1,599 88,952 1,166,528 18 228,908 291 9,852,076 1,794,016 5,491,632 51 Morocco 1,161,131 15,994 1,141,414 3,723 293 30,851 425 11,237,010 298,564 37,636,906 52 Bulgaria 1,093,920 35,637 843,574 214,709 461 159,427 5,194 9,206,636 1,341,767 6,861,575 53 Lebanon 1,070,696 10,104 682,977 377,615 186 158,044 1,491 4,795,578 707,868 6,774,682 54 Cuba 1,070,258 8,495 1,059,246 2,517 34 94,586 751 12,920,253 1,141,856 11,315,134 55 Croatia 1,055,943 15,101 1,029,954 10,888 91 259,878 3,717 4,519,621 1,112,325 4,063,221 56 Tunisia 998,230 27,784 950,873 19,573 222 83,020 2,311 4,343,907 361,271 12,023,949 57 Nepal 977,076 11,938 957,167 7,971 100 32,562 398 5,426,067 180,829 30,006,556 58 Belarus 921,263 6,493 909,667 5,103 97,548 688 12,444,066 1,317,647 9,444,161 59 Lithuania 913,223 +5,982 8,418 +10 823,656 +5,672 81,149 84 343,419 3,166 7,773,941 2,923,404 2,659,209 60 Slovenia 895,174 6,317 852,740 36,117 94 430,494 3,038 2,572,086 1,236,929 2,079,413 61 Bolivia 893,512 +117 21,441 +3 790,620 +910 81,451 220 74,850 1,796 2,669,468 223,623 11,937,355 62 UAE 880,451 2,301 835,526 42,624 87,270 228 138,186,824 13,697,059 10,088,795 63 Uruguay 844,400 6,991 816,974 20,435 116 241,691 2,001 5,713,251 1,635,290 3,493,723 64 Ecuador 827,760 35,223 N/A N/A N/A 759 45,764 1,947 2,470,170 136,566 18,087,764 65 Costa Rica 809,131 8,047 673,294 127,790 116 156,464 1,556 3,712,867 717,968 5,171,357 66 Azerbaijan 786,502 9,438 767,702 9,362 76,427 917 6,563,829 637,827 10,290,924 67 Guatemala 780,815 17,010 723,682 40,123 5 42,285 921 3,922,624 212,429 18,465,569 68 Panama 755,853 8,093 742,772 4,988 26 170,717 1,828 5,523,302 1,247,496 4,427,510 69 Singapore 748,504 1,030 686,448 61,026 53 126,293 174 23,230,460 3,919,599 5,926,744 70 Saudi Arabia 745,590 9,001 724,388 12,201 554 20,877 252 40,769,021 1,141,547 35,713,828 71 Latvia 662,644 5,256 517,737 139,651 74 357,883 2,839 6,730,390 3,634,972 1,851,566 72 Finland 657,443 2,380 46,000 609,063 35 118,351 428 9,950,105 1,791,193 5,555,015 73 Sri Lanka 646,948 16,244 609,092 21,612 30,004 753 6,282,076 291,345 21,562,352 74 Paraguay 642,184 18,392 610,475 13,317 128 88,236 2,527 2,531,448 347,822 7,277,994 75 Kuwait 620,452 2,539 609,349 8,564 52 141,804 580 7,663,298 1,751,446 4,375,411 76 Myanmar 590,237 19,372 536,477 34,388 10,729 352 7,143,562 129,846 55,015,506 77 Palestine 576,078 5,226 555,027 15,825 104 108,732 986 3,078,533 581,057 5,298,163 78 Dominican Republic 574,912 4,369 568,804 1,739 31 52,130 396 3,119,841 282,888 11,028,532 79 Bahrain 517,635 1,455 489,331 26,849 15 287,634 808 9,408,484 5,228,004 1,799,632 80 Venezuela 515,582 5,639 503,701 6,242 230 18,217 199 3,359,014 118,684 28,302,128 81 Estonia 504,148 +5,069 2,259 +9 379,844 +2,583 122,045 25 379,625 1,701 3,117,400 2,347,410 1,328,017 82 Moldova 502,386 11,228 477,544 13,614 113 125,022 2,794 3,029,065 753,800 4,018,392 83 Libya 495,115 6,269 466,128 22,718 125 70,465 892 2,426,519 345,343 7,026,406 84 Egypt 485,093 24,110 415,490 45,493 122 4,596 228 3,693,367 34,996 105,537,554 85 Ethiopia 468,770 7,463 418,563 42,744 87 3,917 62 4,512,424 37,702 119,687,616 86 Mongolia 464,771 +255 2,171 +1 313,256 149,344 192 138,081 645 4,030,048 1,197,310 3,365,918 87 Armenia 420,498 +342 8,493 +15 403,671 +755 8,334 141,466 2,857 2,902,684 976,532 2,972,441 88 Honduras 412,733 10,778 127,988 273,967 105 40,599 1,060 1,263,329 124,269 10,166,085 89 Oman 382,244 4,244 368,677 9,323 60 71,822 797 25,000,000 4,697,422 5,322,068 90 Bosnia and Herzegovina 371,381 15,470 192,218 163,693 114,379 4,765 1,701,737 524,107 3,246,927 91 Qatar 357,292 670 353,682 2,940 20 127,250 239 3,376,329 1,202,480 2,807,805 92 Cyprus 324,502 857 124,370 199,275 60 265,560 701 9,477,138 7,755,724 1,221,954 93 Kenya 322,978 5,639 303,274 14,065 4 5,795 101 3,376,678 60,583 55,736,523 94 Zambia 312,970 3,953 307,264 1,753 1 16,268 205 3,273,345 170,151 19,237,881 95 Réunion 302,162 666 289,069 12,427 41 333,541 735 1,463,269 1,615,226 905,922 96 North Macedonia 297,738 9,027 285,280 3,431 142,921 4,333 1,893,409 908,881 2,083,232 97 Albania 271,702 3,472 266,019 2,211 13 94,585 1,209 1,745,320 607,580 2,872,578 98 Algeria 265,010 6,840 177,583 80,587 11 5,868 151 230,861 5,111 45,165,210 99 Botswana 263,950 2,619 259,434 1,897 1 108,603 1,078 2,026,898 833,971 2,430,419 100 Nigeria 254,570 3,142 249,090 2,338 11 1,186 15 4,442,964 20,702 214,615,295 101 Hong Kong 238,377 990 13,232 224,155 16 31,374 130 36,260,319 4,772,364 7,597,978 102 Zimbabwe 236,871 5,395 226,732 4,744 12 15,561 354 2,085,373 136,997 15,222,085 103 Uzbekistan 236,596 +95 1,637 +1 233,413 +317 1,546 23 6,903 48 1,377,915 40,202 34,274,404 104 Montenegro 230,363 2,682 226,282 1,399 60 366,704 4,269 1,171,290 1,864,524 628,198 105 Mozambique 225,063 2,192 219,638 3,233 13 6,881 67 1,270,558 38,846 32,707,793 106 Kyrgyzstan 200,556 +29 2,960 +2 195,368 +94 2,228 131 29,921 442 1,907,195 284,535 6,702,855 107 Luxembourg 183,802 992 173,728 9,082 6 285,903 1,543 4,072,228 6,334,332 642,882 108 Afghanistan 174,073 +55 7,617 +6 156,863 +221 9,593 1,124 4,311 189 892,518 22,101 40,382,946 109 Maldives 170,655 297 155,433 14,925 25 306,743 534 2,189,837 3,936,113 556,345 110 Uganda 163,275 3,588 100,011 59,676 35 3,392 75 2,463,197 51,171 48,136,346 111 Ghana 159,891 1,442 157,782 667 1 4,973 45 2,321,483 72,210 32,149,212 112 Namibia 157,225 4,007 152,694 524 2 60,072 1,531 955,455 365,057 2,617,274 113 El Salvador 156,364 4,074 132,410 19,880 153 23,907 623 1,758,939 268,928 6,540,555 114 Laos 142,967 623 7,660 134,684 19,188 84 1,000,342 134,259 7,450,815 115 New Zealand 142,918 +24,106 56 18,748 +135 124,114 28,572 11 6,728,049 1,345,045 5,002,100 116 Iceland 133,211 65 75,685 57,461 3 386,207 188 1,759,036 5,099,823 344,921 117 Cambodia 131,004 +415 3,032 124,627 +450 3,345 7,660 177 2,866,490 167,601 17,103,074 118 Rwanda 129,516 1,457 45,522 82,537 1 9,605 108 4,856,625 360,154 13,484,844 119 Trinidad and Tobago 128,145 3,632 102,736 21,777 18 91,076 2,581 634,632 451,049 1,407,014 120 Jamaica 128,053 2,814 76,987 48,252 25 42,933 943 852,560 285,842 2,982,631 121 Guadeloupe 126,642 837 2,250 123,555 19 316,417 2,091 938,039 2,343,703 400,238 122 Cameroon 119,240 1,923 117,089 228 13 4,314 70 1,751,774 63,374 27,642,044 123 Martinique 115,951 895 104 114,952 10 309,383 2,388 707,420 1,887,551 374,782 124 China 109,750 +224 4,636 102,115 +98 2,999 19 76 3 160,000,000 111,163 1,439,323,776 125 Angola 98,746 1,900 96,680 166 2,857 55 1,429,452 41,360 34,561,599 126 DRC 86,039 1,335 50,930 33,774 915 14 846,704 9,000 94,076,736 127 Senegal 85,699 1,960 83,651 88 4 4,904 112 1,015,779 58,125 17,475,830 128 Malawi 85,347 2,615 75,878 6,854 67 4,278 131 547,521 27,445 19,949,936 129 Ivory Coast 81,483 793 79,892 798 2,967 29 1,417,847 51,630 27,461,880 130 Suriname 78,294 +78 1,317 49,358 +1 27,619 3 131,507 2,212 229,216 385,004 595,360 131 French Guiana 77,733 391 11,254 66,088 6 249,525 1,255 595,251 1,910,771 311,524 132 Malta 71,361 605 69,630 1,126 3 160,906 1,364 1,211,456 2,731,605 443,496 133 Eswatini 69,191 1,390 67,690 111 11 58,631 1,178 478,281 405,285 1,180,109 134 Brunei 67,762 127 36,213 31,422 13 152,468 286 712,994 1,604,274 444,434 135 French Polynesia 67,651 641 N/A N/A N/A 7 238,540 2,260 283,605 136 Fiji 63,930 834 61,908 1,188 70,467 919 497,039 547,863 907,232 137 Madagascar 63,659 1,366 58,677 3,616 61 2,205 47 398,434 13,800 28,871,890 138 Guyana 62,946 1,220 61,267 459 9 79,392 1,539 540,308 681,471 792,855 139 Sudan 61,488 3,909 40,329 17,250 1,350 86 562,941 12,359 45,547,830 140 Mauritania 58,638 979 57,611 48 30 12,084 202 747,186 153,983 4,852,386 141 Belize 56,773 650 54,853 1,270 6 138,603 1,587 502,962 1,227,911 409,608 142 Cabo Verde 55,887 401 55,415 71 23 98,738 708 400,982 708,432 566,013 143 New Caledonia 55,502 +646 301 +1 47,969 +438 7,232 47 191,350 1,038 98,964 341,190 290,055 144 Barbados 55,385 316 53,424 1,645 192,336 1,097 586,840 2,037,929 287,959 145 Syria 54,664 3,079 47,330 4,255 3,003 169 146,269 8,034 18,205,938 146 Channel Islands 52,285 144 49,045 3,096 296,192 816 1,209,938 6,854,241 176,524 147 Gabon 47,543 303 46,561 679 1 20,556 131 1,571,354 679,397 2,312,864 148 Papua New Guinea 41,290 638 39,344 1,308 7 4,474 69 249,149 26,998 9,228,286 149 Seychelles 39,403 163 38,923 317 396,576 1,641 99,358 150 Curaçao 38,960 261 38,413 286 3 235,825 1,580 492,475 2,980,957 165,207 151 Andorra 38,165 151 37,449 565 14 492,642 1,949 249,838 3,224,965 77,470 152 Burundi 38,127 38 773 37,316 3,056 3 345,742 27,708 12,478,086 153 Togo 36,806 272 36,410 124 4,279 32 691,047 80,348 8,600,631 154 Mayotte 36,662 187 2,964 33,511 129,212 659 176,919 623,536 283,735 155 Guinea 36,397 440 32,939 3,018 49 2,652 32 587,607 42,817 13,723,646 156 Faeroe Islands 34,237 28 7,693 26,516 5 696,284 569 778,000 15,822,334 49,171 157 Aruba 33,684 211 33,418 55 6 313,284 1,962 177,885 1,654,452 107,519 158 Tanzania 33,620 798 N/A N/A N/A 7 537 13 62,556,076 159 Bahamas 33,146 771 26,229 6,146 9 82,972 1,930 220,353 551,595 399,483 160 Lesotho 32,612 696 23,343 8,573 15,025 321 398,053 183,397 2,170,448 161 Mauritius 31,731 786 27,594 3,351 24,882 616 358,675 281,254 1,275,273 162 Mali 30,383 722 29,518 143 1,432 34 622,629 29,344 21,218,200 163 Haiti 30,342 820 25,219 4,303 2,608 70 132,422 11,383 11,633,302 164 Benin 26,567 163 25,506 898 5 2,100 13 604,310 47,772 12,649,921 165 Somalia 26,351 1,348 13,182 11,821 1,585 81 400,466 24,083 16,628,649 166 Congo 24,020 378 20,178 3,464 4,182 66 347,815 60,559 5,743,406 167 Isle of Man 22,969 79 22,384 506 267,766 921 150,753 1,757,438 85,780 168 Saint Lucia 22,712 358 22,246 108 4 122,754 1,935 135,918 734,609 185,021 169 Timor-Leste 22,693 128 22,140 425 9 16,685 94 248,770 182,903 1,360,118 170 Burkina Faso 20,751 375 20,309 67 950 17 248,995 11,394 21,853,976 171 Taiwan 20,533 853 18,440 1,240 860 36 11,618,609 486,371 23,888,366 172 Cayman Islands 19,373 17 8,553 10,803 2 289,136 254 222,773 3,324,821 67,003 173 Nicaragua 18,105 221 4,225 13,659 2,680 33 6,755,407 174 Tajikistan 17,388 124 17,263 1 1,758 13 9,893,075 175 South Sudan 16,978 137 13,271 3,570 1 1,488 12 340,487 29,837 11,411,610 176 Equatorial Guinea 15,884 182 15,664 38 5 10,737 123 273,437 184,828 1,479,410 177 Djibouti 15,547 189 15,352 6 15,365 187 285,412 282,069 1,011,850 178 Gibraltar 15,488 101 14,886 501 10 459,939 2,999 515,557 15,310,239 33,674 179 San Marino 14,369 112 13,994 263 4 422,009 3,289 136,485 4,008,488 34,049 180 CAR 14,225 113 6,859 7,253 2 2,863 23 81,294 16,360 4,969,139 181 Grenada 13,690 216 13,336 138 4 120,735 1,905 136,411 1,203,036 113,389 182 Bhutan 13,137 6 8,677 4,454 16,720 8 1,991,060 2,534,074 785,715 183 Liechtenstein 12,014 78 11,593 343 4 313,600 2,036 80,413 2,099,008 38,310 184 Gambia 11,939 365 11,559 15 4 4,720 144 137,657 54,426 2,529,273 185 Yemen 11,771 2,135 8,693 943 23 381 69 265,253 8,580 30,915,893 186 Greenland 11,747 19 2,761 8,967 7 206,327 334 164,926 2,896,793 56,934 187 Bermuda 11,561 123 11,271 167 186,781 1,987 800,448 12,932,144 61,896 188 Dominica 11,108 57 10,712 339 153,674 789 167,204 2,313,186 72,283 189 Saint Martin 9,877 63 1,399 8,415 7 248,415 1,585 78,366 1,970,976 39,760 190 Eritrea 9,704 103 9,597 4 2,675 28 23,693 6,531 3,627,902 191 Sint Maarten 9,569 85 9,433 51 10 219,050 1,946 62,056 1,420,566 43,684 192 Monaco 9,445 51 9,227 167 4 237,885 1,285 54,960 1,384,243 39,704 193 Niger 8,756 307 8,433 16 1 341 12 229,113 8,929 25,659,226 194 Comoros 8,033 160 7,855 18 8,922 178 900,338 195 Guinea-Bissau 8,022 167 7,002 853 6 3,922 82 124,040 60,650 2,045,169 196 Sierra Leone 7,665 125 N/A N/A N/A 930 15 259,958 31,525 8,246,168 197 Caribbean Netherlands 7,593 31 7,545 17 285,151 1,164 30,126 1,131,365 26,628 198 Antigua and Barbuda 7,447 135 7,276 36 1 75,014 1,360 18,901 190,390 99,275 199 Liberia 7,384 294 5,747 1,343 2 1,405 56 139,824 26,608 5,254,900 200 Solomon Islands 7,258 106 1,761 5,391 2 10,153 148 5,117 7,158 714,828 201 Chad 7,255 190 4,874 2,191 422 11 191,341 11,120 17,207,576 202 St. Vincent Grenadines 6,740 106 6,604 30 60,435 950 98,236 880,843 111,525 203 British Virgin Islands 6,085 62 N/A N/A N/A 6 199,084 2,028 99,936 3,269,622 30,565 204 Sao Tome and Principe 5,934 72 5,853 9 26,267 319 29,036 128,527 225,913 205 Turks and Caicos 5,867 36 5,787 44 4 148,205 909 419,792 10,604,289 39,587 206 Saint Kitts and Nevis 5,530 42 5,483 5 1 102,742 780 65,141 1,210,259 53,824 207 Palau 3,781 6 3,140 635 5 207,326 329 36,979 2,027,691 18,237 208 St. Barth 3,758 6 N/A N/A N/A 378,564 604 56,491 5,690,642 9,927 209 Kiribati 2,940 11 2,169 760 4 24,002 90 122,491 210 Anguilla 2,555 9 2,528 18 4 167,816 591 51,382 3,374,844 15,225 211 Saint Pierre Miquelon 1,087 1 1,065 21 1 189,142 174 17,358 3,020,358 5,747 212 Diamond Princess 712 13 699 0 213 Wallis and Futuna 454 7 438 9 41,606 641 20,508 1,879,399 10,912 214 Tonga 355 177 178 3,297 107,684 215 Montserrat 164 2 161 1 32,820 400 8,359 1,672,804 4,997 216 Falkland Islands 109 N/A N/A N/A 29,879 8,632 2,366,228 3,648 217 Macao 81 79 2 122 5,318 8,009 664,029 218 Cook Islands 53 4 49 3,013 2,050 116,537 17,591 219 Samoa 33 3 30 165 200,603 220 Vatican City 29 28 1 36,070 804 221 Vanuatu 18 1 6 11 56 3 23,000 72,088 319,053 222 Western Sahara 10 1 8 1 16 2 621,703 223 MS Zaandam 9 2 7 0 224 Marshall Islands 7 7 0 117 59,853 225 Saint Helena 2 2 0 327 6,107 226 Micronesia 1 1 0 9 117,025 Total: 439,116,596 +503,958 5,985,611 +1,877 371,646,304 +604,233 61,484,681 74,730 56,334.6 767.9
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
[
back to top ↑] Latest News March 2 (GMT) March 1 February 28 February 27 February 26 February 25 February 24 View More News