US Buys Country Club for New Embassy in T&T

The United States government says its decision to construct a new embassy building in Trinidad and Tobago “is a powerful indicator of the longstanding, robust relationship” between the two countries.

Media reports on Wednesday said Washington had bought the sprawling Trinidad Country Club on the outskirts of the capital, to facilitate the new embassy building.

The Trinidad Express newspaper reported that the Country Club, in Maraval, “which had been steeped in race issues in the past, has been known over the years for hosting upscale parties, weddings, tea parties, corporate functions, Carnival band launches, and wine-and-cheese events” and that the owner had been trying for years to sell the 12-acre property.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Trinidad said the US Department of State is in discussions to relocate its embassy in the capital, and “once a decision is concluded on a site, the Embassy will issue a statement.

“The US government’s commitment to the construction of a new embassy is a powerful indicator of the longstanding, robust relationship between the people and government of the United States and the people and government of Trinidad and Tobago.

“In addition to providing scores of jobs during the new embassy’s construction, the project will showcase state-of-the-art and eco-friendly designs and materials. It will also allow us to better serve our constituents, improve the experience for visa applicants, and provide new and improved facilities and services for those conducting business with the US government,” the Embassy added.

CMC/