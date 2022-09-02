US CDC Okays Fall Boosters, Fauci Predicts Nasty Flu Season, World Covid Stats

US: Fauci warns of ‘pretty bad flu season’

Outgoing chief White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said the U.S. should prepare for a “pretty bad flu season” later this year.

Speaking with Bloomberg Law, Fauci noted that a more severe flu season has already been observed in the Southern Hemisphere, which encounters new annual flu strains sooner than the Northern Hemisphere.

“We should be prepared for that superimposed upon what I hope is the residual and not another spike of Covid,” Fauci told Bloomberg.

  • Despite reports of a more severe flu season from the Southern Hemisphere, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated in its guidance that the recommendations for flu vaccinations this year are similar to last year’s.
  • The majority of people who only need one flu shot should plan to get immunized in September or October, according to the CDC.

Two viruses: Fauci said he hoped the updated shot could help impede the concurrent viral spread of both the coronavirus and influenza.

Fauci added that he hoped the U.S. will continue to improve on the existing vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.

“One of the mistakes we’ve made is that we concentrate on the problem that’s right in front of you, and put off focusing on what might be a problem in the future,” said Fauci.

WORLD COVID STATS

Coronavirus Cases:

608,960,923

Deaths:

6,499,039

Recovered:

585,263,730
