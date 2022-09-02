US CDC Okays Fall Boosters, Fauci Predicts Nasty Flu Season, World Covid Stats

Outgoing chief White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said the U.S. should prepare for a “pretty bad flu season” later this year.
Speaking with Bloomberg Law, Fauci noted that a more severe flu season has already been observed in the Southern Hemisphere, which encounters new annual flu strains sooner than the Northern Hemisphere.
“We should be prepared for that superimposed upon what I hope is the residual and not another spike of Covid,” Fauci told Bloomberg.
- Despite reports of a more severe flu season from the Southern Hemisphere, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated in its guidance that the recommendations for flu vaccinations this year are similar to last year’s.
- The majority of people who only need one flu shot should plan to get immunized in September or October, according to the CDC.
Two viruses: Fauci said he hoped the updated shot could help impede the concurrent viral spread of both the coronavirus and influenza.
Fauci added that he hoped the U.S. will continue to improve on the existing vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.
“One of the mistakes we’ve made is that we concentrate on the problem that’s right in front of you, and put off focusing on what might be a problem in the future,” said Fauci.
WORLD COVID STATS
Coronavirus Cases:
608,960,923
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|New
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|608,960,923
|+349,326
|6,499,039
|+642
|585,263,730
|+407,441
|17,198,154
|42,733
|78,124
|833.8
|1
|USA
|96,465,126
|1,072,125
|92,172,274
|3,220,727
|3,952
|1,101,560,546
|2
|India
|44,442,507
|527,932
|43,855,365
|59,210
|698
|31,534
|375
|886,147,613
|628,764
|1,409,347,467
|3
|France
|34,547,847
|154,134
|34,037,785
|355,928
|869
|526,758
|2,350
|271,490,188
|4,139,467
|65,585,786
|4
|Brazil
|34,492,171
|684,203
|33,480,980
|326,988
|8,318
|159,814
|3,170
|63,776,166
|295,497
|215,826,923
|5
|Germany
|32,218,483
|147,642
|31,362,400
|+44,800
|708,441
|1,406
|381,902
|1,750
|122,332,384
|1,450,068
|84,363,187
|6
|UK
|23,521,792
|188,242
|23,212,178
|+6,529
|121,372
|146
|342,598
|2,742
|522,526,476
|7,610,667
|68,657,124
|7
|S. Korea
|23,417,425
|+89,528
|26,940
|+64
|21,391,160
|+61,966
|1,999,325
|508
|455,906
|524
|15,804,065
|307,684
|51,364,573
|8
|Italy
|21,888,255
|175,663
|21,078,398
|634,194
|207
|363,172
|2,915
|242,573,841
|4,024,809
|60,269,650
|9
|Russia
|19,629,682
|+50,952
|384,532
|+91
|18,672,586
|+37,012
|572,564
|2,300
|134,386
|2,633
|273,400,000
|1,871,709
|146,069,739
|10
|Japan
|19,092,657
|+153,313
|40,198
|+318
|17,293,387
|+183,221
|1,759,072
|539
|151,964
|320
|72,026,131
|573,276
|125,639,635
|11
|Turkey
|16,671,848
|100,400
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|975
|193,181
|1,163
|162,743,369
|1,885,746
|86,301,853
|12
|Spain
|13,342,530
|112,600
|13,113,979
|115,951
|339
|285,134
|2,406
|471,036,328
|10,066,185
|46,793,928
|13
|Vietnam
|11,414,359
|43,117
|10,187,787
|1,183,455
|107
|115,026
|435
|85,826,548
|864,902
|99,232,674
|14
|Australia
|10,051,647
|+8,788
|13,999
|+42
|9,921,496
|116,152
|72
|384,534
|536
|78,590,386
|3,006,542
|26,139,791
|15
|Argentina
|9,678,225
|129,711
|9,486,191
|+4,456
|62,323
|456
|209,973
|2,814
|35,716,069
|774,875
|46,092,697
|16
|Netherlands
|8,386,307
|22,600
|8,319,338
|44,369
|35
|487,099
|1,313
|21,107,399
|1,225,974
|17,216,842
|17
|Iran
|7,530,325
|143,894
|7,299,969
|86,462
|1,043
|87,239
|1,667
|53,730,223
|622,467
|86,318,194
|18
|Mexico
|7,032,024
|+4,772
|329,536
|+42
|6,285,531
|+4,989
|416,957
|4,798
|53,328
|2,499
|18,189,060
|137,940
|131,862,479
|19
|Indonesia
|6,362,902
|157,591
|6,160,877
|44,434
|2,771
|22,743
|563
|106,819,620
|381,800
|279,779,070
|20
|Colombia
|6,302,809
|141,646
|6,128,460
|32,703
|342
|121,078
|2,721
|36,358,694
|698,455
|52,055,854
|21
|Poland
|6,180,224
|117,119
|5,335,960
|727,145
|2,782
|163,684
|3,102
|36,970,575
|979,171
|37,757,010
|22
|Portugal
|5,420,140
|24,855
|5,326,754
|68,531
|61
|534,929
|2,453
|44,633,269
|4,404,983
|10,132,449
|23
|Taiwan
|5,375,883
|+33,819
|9,986
|+36
|4,857,798
|+21,235
|508,099
|224,839
|418
|24,436,212
|1,022,009
|23,909,973
|24
|Ukraine
|5,056,378
|108,841
|4,923,917
|+777
|23,620
|177
|117,138
|2,521
|19,521,252
|452,237
|43,166,003
|25
|Austria
|4,912,972
|19,428
|4,829,500
|64,044
|65
|538,850
|2,131
|195,567,915
|21,449,681
|9,117,521
|26
|Malaysia
|4,784,980
|36,225
|4,717,292
|31,463
|74
|143,853
|1,089
|63,786,415
|1,917,644
|33,262,913
|27
|DPRK
|4,772,813
|74
|4,772,739
|0
|183,407
|3
|26,023,099
|28
|Greece
|4,762,827
|32,552
|4,671,289
|+8,184
|58,986
|115
|461,826
|3,156
|91,707,649
|8,892,407
|10,313,029
|29
|Thailand
|4,654,969
|+2,046
|32,355
|+24
|4,606,170
|+1,565
|16,444
|1,496
|66,330
|461
|17,270,775
|246,097
|70,178,659
|30
|Israel
|4,634,251
|11,620
|4,611,860
|10,771
|266
|496,917
|1,246
|41,373,364
|4,436,346
|9,326,000
|31
|Chile
|4,515,370
|60,508
|4,423,279
|31,583
|146
|231,901
|3,108
|44,037,528
|2,261,690
|19,471,073
|32
|Belgium
|4,488,054
|32,534
|4,400,751
|+8,066
|54,769
|59
|383,637
|2,781
|35,314,986
|3,018,714
|11,698,686
|33
|Canada
|4,158,491
|43,797
|4,036,846
|+4,085
|77,848
|261
|108,131
|1,139
|64,259,009
|1,670,896
|38,457,812
|34
|Peru
|4,107,492
|215,780
|3,845,595
|+5,886
|46,117
|213
|120,932
|6,353
|34,362,768
|1,011,703
|33,965,288
|35
|Czechia
|4,044,340
|+1,624
|40,839
|+5
|3,988,849
|+3,030
|14,652
|23
|376,150
|3,798
|55,978,581
|5,206,373
|10,751,934
|36
|Switzerland
|4,025,870
|14,148
|3,940,665
|+1,797
|71,057
|46
|457,928
|1,609
|22,103,405
|2,514,181
|8,791,494
|37
|South Africa
|4,012,239
|102,108
|3,904,513
|5,618
|192
|65,854
|1,676
|26,168,861
|429,519
|60,926,013
|38
|Philippines
|3,883,957
|61,864
|3,799,834
|22,259
|661
|34,452
|549
|32,252,244
|286,087
|112,735,659
|39
|Romania
|3,221,984
|66,728
|3,103,998
|51,258
|185
|169,932
|3,519
|24,681,141
|1,301,721
|18,960,392
|40
|Denmark
|3,092,530
|6,934
|3,076,173
|9,423
|6
|529,878
|1,188
|128,207,430
|21,967,226
|5,836,305
|41
|Sweden
|2,569,152
|19,873
|2,524,588
|24,691
|15
|251,005
|1,942
|18,865,773
|1,843,181
|10,235,442
|42
|Iraq
|2,457,871
|25,346
|2,429,962
|2,563
|21
|58,278
|601
|19,212,734
|455,549
|42,174,906
|43
|Serbia
|2,286,511
|16,695
|2,190,111
|79,705
|28
|263,991
|1,928
|10,689,969
|1,234,221
|8,661,310
|44
|Hungary
|2,048,547
|47,291
|1,962,698
|38,558
|23
|213,227
|4,922
|11,394,556
|1,186,027
|9,607,332
|45
|Bangladesh
|2,012,162
|29,325
|1,956,716
|26,121
|1,331
|11,960
|174
|14,755,679
|87,707
|168,237,907
|46
|Singapore
|1,841,288
|1,593
|1,762,407
|77,288
|11
|309,468
|268
|24,342,902
|4,091,351
|5,949,844
|47
|Slovakia
|1,834,791
|+74
|20,360
|+3
|1,809,849
|+493
|4,582
|22
|335,713
|3,725
|7,269,831
|1,330,165
|5,465,359
|48
|New Zealand
|1,744,937
|+1,895
|2,754
|+10
|1,728,597
|+2,481
|13,586
|348,841
|551
|7,489,494
|1,497,270
|5,002,100
|49
|Georgia
|1,735,682
|16,889
|1,637,293
|81,500
|436,912
|4,251
|16,920,079
|4,259,178
|3,972,616
|50
|Jordan
|1,735,495
|14,110
|1,718,032
|3,353
|59
|166,519
|1,354
|17,128,152
|1,643,430
|10,422,199
|51
|Ireland
|1,656,956
|7,798
|1,639,226
|9,932
|9
|327,651
|1,542
|12,639,260
|2,499,320
|5,057,079
|52
|Pakistan
|1,569,537
|+242
|30,586
|+4
|1,529,818
|9,133
|115
|6,819
|133
|30,142,523
|130,958
|230,170,003
|53
|Hong Kong
|1,551,389
|9,701
|1,325,206
|216,482
|14
|203,367
|1,272
|54,352,132
|7,124,862
|7,628,517
|54
|Norway
|1,460,246
|3,980
|1,454,480
|1,786
|20
|264,877
|722
|11,002,430
|1,995,755
|5,512,915
|55
|Kazakhstan
|1,389,120
|+431
|13,684
|1,358,340
|+454
|17,096
|24
|72,115
|710
|11,575,012
|600,910
|19,262,471
|56
|Finland
|1,266,917
|5,690
|1,227,660
|33,567
|21
|227,890
|1,024
|11,394,153
|2,049,555
|5,559,329
|57
|Morocco
|1,264,468
|16,273
|1,247,812
|383
|293
|33,401
|430
|12,454,380
|328,987
|37,856,789
|58
|Bulgaria
|1,243,657
|37,607
|1,194,345
|11,705
|50
|181,943
|5,502
|10,441,125
|1,527,501
|6,835,429
|59
|Lithuania
|1,219,977
|+726
|9,293
|+2
|1,191,227
|+1,518
|19,457
|7
|462,067
|3,520
|10,119,547
|3,832,786
|2,640,259
|60
|Croatia
|1,214,579
|16,712
|1,192,061
|5,806
|13
|299,854
|4,126
|5,142,711
|1,269,629
|4,050,562
|61
|Lebanon
|1,209,872
|10,631
|1,087,587
|111,654
|186
|178,991
|1,573
|4,795,578
|709,469
|6,759,390
|62
|Tunisia
|1,143,862
|29,234
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|99
|94,643
|2,419
|4,918,504
|406,956
|12,086,080
|63
|Slovenia
|1,128,259
|6,783
|1,100,546
|20,930
|14
|542,548
|3,262
|2,722,744
|1,309,291
|2,079,556
|64
|Cuba
|1,110,586
|8,530
|1,101,798
|258
|23
|98,181
|754
|14,064,773
|1,243,386
|11,311,671
|65
|Guatemala
|1,103,606
|19,514
|1,076,738
|7,354
|5
|59,230
|1,047
|5,666,621
|304,127
|18,632,415
|66
|Bolivia
|1,103,008
|+631
|22,201
|+1
|1,031,474
|+1,419
|49,333
|220
|91,784
|1,847
|2,705,422
|225,125
|12,017,419
|67
|Costa Rica
|1,049,554
|8,836
|860,711
|180,007
|52
|202,042
|1,701
|4,659,757
|897,018
|5,194,720
|68
|UAE
|1,015,879
|2,341
|994,898
|18,640
|100,098
|231
|184,515,491
|18,180,913
|10,148,857
|69
|Nepal
|997,526
|12,002
|982,366
|3,158
|32,954
|396
|5,891,935
|194,644
|30,270,354
|70
|Ecuador
|995,968
|35,843
|950,326
|+2,554
|9,799
|759
|54,656
|1,967
|3,082,403
|169,153
|18,222,528
|71
|Belarus
|994,037
|7,118
|985,592
|1,327
|105,271
|754
|13,646,641
|1,445,220
|9,442,604
|72
|Mongolia
|979,985
|2,179
|971,093
|6,713
|192
|288,870
|642
|4,030,048
|1,187,936
|3,392,480
|73
|Uruguay
|979,160
|7,445
|970,116
|1,599
|18
|279,779
|2,127
|6,114,822
|1,747,212
|3,499,760
|74
|Panama
|978,181
|8,470
|962,280
|7,431
|16
|219,240
|1,898
|6,940,020
|1,555,472
|4,461,681
|75
|Latvia
|899,938
|5,947
|882,593
|11,398
|6
|488,790
|3,230
|7,538,987
|4,094,710
|1,841,153
|76
|Saudi Arabia
|813,542
|9,297
|800,680
|3,565
|51
|22,607
|258
|44,123,476
|1,226,109
|35,986,582
|77
|Azerbaijan
|813,437
|9,805
|800,127
|3,505
|78,693
|949
|7,155,246
|692,210
|10,336,821
|78
|Paraguay
|715,162
|19,478
|693,283
|2,401
|7
|97,673
|2,660
|2,657,506
|362,946
|7,322,033
|79
|Bahrain
|671,920
|1,515
|668,855
|1,550
|1
|367,263
|828
|10,280,821
|5,619,360
|1,829,536
|80
|Sri Lanka
|670,018
|16,699
|652,281
|1,038
|31,009
|773
|6,486,117
|300,181
|21,607,384
|81
|Kuwait
|657,395
|2,563
|654,470
|362
|3
|149,165
|582
|8,340,400
|1,892,459
|4,407,177
|82
|Dominican Republic
|638,500
|4,384
|632,911
|1,205
|19
|57,610
|396
|3,631,917
|327,696
|11,083,179
|83
|Palestine
|619,519
|5,396
|600,498
|13,625
|17
|115,626
|1,007
|3,078,533
|574,574
|5,357,938
|84
|Myanmar
|615,315
|19,439
|593,652
|2,224
|11,147
|352
|8,753,895
|158,589
|55,198,579
|85
|Estonia
|597,759
|2,651
|524,990
|70,118
|4
|449,963
|1,996
|3,504,375
|2,637,915
|1,328,464
|86
|Cyprus
|576,278
|1,168
|570,310
|+516
|4,800
|60
|469,907
|952
|9,572,310
|7,805,427
|1,226,366
|87
|Moldova
|575,052
|11,755
|504,142
|59,155
|49
|143,272
|2,929
|3,216,305
|801,332
|4,013,698
|88
|Venezuela
|542,508
|5,796
|534,949
|1,763
|36
|19,196
|205
|3,359,014
|118,854
|28,261,799
|89
|Egypt
|515,645
|24,613
|442,182
|48,850
|122
|4,841
|231
|3,693,367
|34,676
|106,509,353
|90
|Libya
|506,822
|6,437
|500,178
|207
|101
|71,652
|910
|2,479,862
|350,590
|7,073,388
|91
|Ethiopia
|493,197
|7,572
|471,658
|13,967
|7
|4,072
|63
|5,207,662
|42,995
|121,123,549
|92
|Réunion
|463,155
|874
|418,572
|43,709
|10
|509,449
|961
|1,603,660
|1,763,952
|909,129
|93
|Honduras
|454,192
|10,974
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|105
|44,332
|1,071
|1,505,597
|146,954
|10,245,340
|94
|Armenia
|434,398
|8,655
|421,316
|4,427
|146,005
|2,909
|3,184,464
|1,070,330
|2,975,217
|95
|Qatar
|429,963
|681
|424,872
|4,410
|3
|153,131
|243
|3,870,066
|1,378,324
|2,807,805
|96
|Oman
|397,846
|4,260
|384,669
|8,917
|2
|73,845
|791
|25,000,000
|4,640,313
|5,387,568
|97
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|395,994
|16,057
|374,553
|5,384
|122,344
|4,961
|1,844,604
|569,899
|3,236,722
|98
|North Macedonia
|340,510
|9,490
|329,434
|1,586
|163,456
|4,556
|2,118,984
|1,017,183
|2,083,189
|99
|Kenya
|338,210
|5,674
|332,381
|155
|1
|6,004
|101
|3,857,039
|68,468
|56,333,353
|100
|Zambia
|332,822
|4,016
|328,412
|394
|1
|17,070
|206
|3,696,213
|189,572
|19,497,718
|101
|Albania
|329,615
|3,582
|321,610
|4,423
|114,808
|1,248
|1,941,032
|676,081
|2,871,005
|102
|Botswana
|325,864
|2,778
|322,955
|131
|1
|132,771
|1,132
|2,026,898
|825,844
|2,454,334
|103
|Luxembourg
|284,931
|1,114
|275,850
|7,967
|439,704
|1,719
|4,381,286
|6,761,181
|648,006
|104
|Montenegro
|275,791
|2,773
|270,468
|2,550
|6
|438,991
|4,414
|2,598,648
|4,136,407
|628,238
|105
|Algeria
|270,359
|6,878
|181,976
|81,505
|6
|5,934
|151
|230,861
|5,067
|45,563,812
|106
|Nigeria
|263,694
|3,148
|257,387
|3,159
|11
|1,214
|14
|5,441,162
|25,052
|217,191,615
|107
|Zimbabwe
|256,738
|5,596
|250,984
|158
|12
|16,746
|365
|2,482,505
|161,928
|15,330,903
|108
|China
|243,822
|+373
|5,226
|232,408
|+483
|6,188
|31
|169
|4
|160,000,000
|111,163
|1,439,323,776
|109
|Uzbekistan
|243,743
|1,637
|241,486
|620
|23
|7,061
|47
|1,377,915
|39,918
|34,518,357
|110
|Mozambique
|230,095
|2,219
|227,727
|149
|11
|6,941
|67
|1,371,127
|41,362
|33,149,724
|111
|Brunei
|220,245
|225
|219,561
|459
|3
|493,227
|504
|717,784
|1,607,439
|446,539
|112
|Martinique
|218,764
|1,035
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|8
|583,937
|2,763
|828,928
|2,212,622
|374,636
|113
|Laos
|214,273
|+104
|757
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|28,555
|101
|1,233,207
|164,342
|7,503,913
|114
|Kyrgyzstan
|205,716
|2,991
|196,406
|6,319
|131
|30,445
|443
|1,907,195
|282,254
|6,757,018
|115
|Iceland
|204,717
|179
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2
|591,613
|517
|1,993,053
|5,759,736
|346,032
|116
|El Salvador
|201,785
|4,224
|179,266
|18,295
|8
|30,774
|644
|2,610,114
|398,067
|6,556,974
|117
|Afghanistan
|193,250
|7,777
|171,519
|13,954
|1,124
|4,734
|190
|1,066,354
|26,120
|40,824,770
|118
|Guadeloupe
|191,997
|986
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|19
|479,666
|2,463
|938,039
|2,343,504
|400,272
|119
|Maldives
|184,856
|308
|163,687
|20,861
|25
|329,431
|549
|2,213,831
|3,945,259
|561,137
|120
|Trinidad and Tobago
|179,248
|4,148
|169,510
|5,590
|18
|127,191
|2,943
|820,300
|582,067
|1,409,287
|121
|Uganda
|169,396
|3,628
|100,431
|65,337
|3
|3,467
|74
|3,012,408
|61,646
|48,866,072
|122
|Namibia
|169,253
|4,065
|164,813
|375
|64,100
|1,540
|1,062,663
|402,457
|2,640,438
|123
|Ghana
|168,580
|1,459
|167,080
|41
|2
|5,191
|45
|2,496,486
|76,872
|32,475,950
|124
|Jamaica
|149,911
|3,254
|96,719
|49,938
|50,152
|1,089
|1,170,124
|391,462
|2,989,114
|125
|Cambodia
|137,637
|+8
|3,056
|134,471
|+17
|110
|7,993
|177
|3,047,721
|176,993
|17,219,425
|126
|Rwanda
|132,443
|1,466
|130,901
|76
|9,705
|107
|5,754,989
|421,712
|13,646,744
|127
|Cameroon
|121,652
|1,935
|118,616
|1,101
|13
|4,349
|69
|1,751,774
|62,619
|27,975,256
|128
|Malta
|114,075
|801
|112,754
|520
|4
|256,876
|1,804
|2,044,719
|4,604,342
|444,085
|129
|Angola
|102,636
|1,917
|100,437
|282
|2,926
|55
|1,499,795
|42,756
|35,077,988
|130
|Barbados
|101,215
|544
|99,183
|1,488
|351,275
|1,888
|755,571
|2,622,272
|288,136
|131
|French Guiana
|93,735
|408
|11,254
|82,073
|3
|297,167
|1,293
|650,106
|2,061,022
|315,429
|132
|DRC
|92,711
|1,405
|83,504
|7,802
|971
|15
|846,704
|8,870
|95,451,766
|133
|Channel Islands
|89,657
|198
|89,125
|334
|505,597
|1,117
|1,252,808
|7,064,879
|177,329
|134
|Senegal
|88,098
|1,968
|85,973
|157
|4,978
|111
|1,146,543
|64,782
|17,698,417
|135
|Malawi
|87,877
|2,676
|84,919
|282
|67
|4,351
|132
|610,704
|30,234
|20,199,269
|136
|Ivory Coast
|86,760
|819
|85,837
|104
|3,122
|29
|1,610,694
|57,957
|27,791,257
|137
|Suriname
|81,039
|1,383
|49,614
|30,042
|135,517
|2,313
|238,852
|399,419
|597,999
|138
|French Polynesia
|76,484
|649
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|268,913
|2,282
|284,419
|139
|New Caledonia
|73,798
|314
|73,032
|452
|9
|253,224
|1,077
|98,964
|339,576
|291,434
|140
|Eswatini
|73,367
|1,422
|71,922
|23
|11
|61,853
|1,199
|1,043,827
|880,017
|1,186,144
|141
|Guyana
|71,062
|1,278
|69,528
|256
|89,413
|1,608
|688,408
|866,185
|794,759
|142
|Belize
|68,302
|680
|67,477
|145
|6
|165,283
|1,646
|576,016
|1,393,895
|413,242
|143
|Fiji
|68,177
|878
|66,192
|1,107
|74,879
|964
|652,851
|717,030
|910,493
|144
|Madagascar
|66,626
|1,410
|65,084
|132
|2
|2,279
|48
|510,775
|17,474
|29,230,941
|145
|Sudan
|63,228
|4,961
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1,373
|108
|562,941
|12,221
|46,063,896
|146
|Mauritania
|62,768
|993
|61,734
|41
|12,773
|202
|948,502
|193,019
|4,914,038
|147
|Cabo Verde
|62,322
|410
|61,839
|73
|23
|109,520
|721
|401,622
|705,780
|569,047
|148
|Bhutan
|61,076
|21
|60,961
|94
|77,313
|27
|2,303,734
|2,916,178
|789,984
|149
|Syria
|57,058
|3,163
|53,443
|452
|3,098
|172
|146,269
|7,941
|18,420,284
|150
|Burundi
|49,287
|38
|47,946
|1,303
|3,894
|3
|345,742
|27,316
|12,656,897
|151
|Gabon
|48,649
|306
|48,067
|276
|20,796
|131
|1,614,329
|690,079
|2,339,338
|152
|Seychelles
|46,081
|169
|45,777
|135
|462,364
|1,696
|99,664
|153
|Andorra
|46,027
|154
|45,791
|82
|14
|593,652
|1,986
|249,838
|3,222,386
|77,532
|154
|Curaçao
|45,127
|282
|44,720
|125
|3
|272,598
|1,703
|496,693
|3,000,368
|165,544
|155
|Papua New Guinea
|44,887
|664
|43,982
|241
|7
|4,820
|71
|249,149
|26,751
|9,313,620
|156
|Aruba
|42,792
|226
|42,340
|226
|2
|397,156
|2,098
|177,885
|1,650,966
|107,746
|157
|Mauritius
|40,178
|1,022
|38,454
|702
|31,479
|801
|358,675
|281,020
|1,276,331
|158
|Mayotte
|40,004
|187
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|139,361
|651
|176,919
|616,327
|287,054
|159
|Tanzania
|38,712
|841
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|610
|13
|63,414,859
|160
|Togo
|38,500
|283
|38,032
|185
|4,426
|33
|785,456
|90,299
|8,698,437
|161
|Isle of Man
|38,008
|116
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|441,923
|1,349
|150,753
|1,752,820
|86,006
|162
|Guinea
|37,470
|447
|36,763
|260
|8
|2,695
|32
|660,107
|47,478
|13,903,381
|163
|Bahamas
|37,081
|823
|35,897
|361
|1
|92,386
|2,050
|248,846
|619,992
|401,370
|164
|Faeroe Islands
|34,658
|28
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5
|703,516
|568
|778,000
|15,792,465
|49,264
|165
|Lesotho
|34,206
|704
|25,740
|7,762
|15,698
|323
|431,221
|197,901
|2,178,975
|166
|Haiti
|33,381
|841
|30,673
|1,867
|2,852
|72
|132,422
|11,315
|11,703,170
|167
|Mali
|31,462
|739
|30,484
|239
|1,462
|34
|740,829
|34,437
|21,512,632
|168
|Cayman Islands
|30,057
|29
|8,553
|21,475
|1
|446,009
|430
|222,773
|3,305,679
|67,391
|169
|Saint Lucia
|28,775
|391
|28,260
|124
|155,170
|2,108
|209,716
|1,130,898
|185,442
|170
|Benin
|27,490
|163
|27,217
|110
|5
|2,146
|13
|604,310
|47,174
|12,810,099
|171
|Somalia
|27,020
|1,350
|13,182
|12,488
|1,603
|80
|400,466
|23,763
|16,852,420
|172
|Congo
|24,837
|386
|24,006
|445
|4,273
|66
|347,815
|59,845
|5,811,892
|173
|Timor-Leste
|23,163
|138
|22,981
|44
|16,873
|101
|275,776
|200,891
|1,372,762
|174
|Solomon Islands
|21,544
|153
|16,357
|5,034
|1
|29,785
|212
|5,117
|7,074
|723,321
|175
|Burkina Faso
|21,128
|387
|20,632
|109
|954
|17
|248,995
|11,245
|22,143,204
|176
|San Marino
|20,385
|118
|20,175
|92
|4
|598,064
|3,462
|157,634
|4,624,732
|34,085
|177
|Gibraltar
|20,069
|108
|16,579
|3,382
|596,068
|3,208
|534,283
|15,868,692
|33,669
|178
|Grenada
|19,346
|236
|18,971
|139
|4
|170,224
|2,077
|177,860
|1,564,980
|113,650
|179
|Liechtenstein
|19,161
|86
|18,961
|114
|1
|499,440
|2,242
|102,174
|2,663,209
|38,365
|180
|Nicaragua
|18,491
|225
|4,225
|14,041
|2,721
|33
|6,795,020
|181
|Bermuda
|17,913
|148
|17,624
|141
|289,944
|2,396
|988,467
|15,999,531
|61,781
|182
|South Sudan
|17,823
|138
|17,335
|350
|1
|1,553
|12
|410,280
|35,746
|11,477,566
|183
|Tajikistan
|17,786
|125
|17,264
|397
|1,778
|12
|10,001,033
|184
|Equatorial Guinea
|16,956
|183
|16,621
|152
|5
|11,284
|122
|365,697
|243,359
|1,502,703
|185
|Samoa
|15,767
|29
|1,605
|14,133
|4
|78,340
|144
|187,397
|931,096
|201,265
|186
|Djibouti
|15,690
|189
|15,427
|74
|15,396
|185
|305,941
|300,214
|1,019,076
|187
|Tonga
|15,235
|12
|14,317
|906
|140,692
|111
|535,009
|4,940,703
|108,286
|188
|Marshall Islands
|15,058
|17
|13,021
|2,020
|22
|250,741
|283
|60,054
|189
|CAR
|14,862
|113
|14,520
|229
|2
|2,966
|23
|81,294
|16,222
|5,011,403
|190
|Dominica
|14,852
|68
|14,554
|230
|205,215
|940
|210,195
|2,904,329
|72,373
|191
|Monaco
|14,379
|57
|14,274
|48
|4
|360,882
|1,431
|77,770
|1,951,862
|39,844
|192
|Gambia
|12,311
|371
|11,788
|152
|4,802
|145
|155,686
|60,731
|2,563,538
|193
|Greenland
|11,971
|21
|2,761
|9,189
|4
|210,080
|369
|164,926
|2,894,302
|56,983
|194
|Saint Martin
|11,941
|63
|1,399
|10,479
|7
|297,840
|1,571
|112,382
|2,803,103
|40,092
|195
|Yemen
|11,926
|2,155
|9,119
|652
|23
|382
|69
|329,592
|10,548
|31,246,899
|196
|Vanuatu
|11,825
|14
|11,751
|60
|36,647
|43
|24,976
|77,404
|322,670
|197
|Caribbean Netherlands
|11,032
|35
|10,476
|521
|412,411
|1,308
|30,126
|1,126,206
|26,750
|198
|Sint Maarten
|10,836
|87
|10,741
|8
|10
|246,671
|1,980
|62,056
|1,412,643
|43,929
|199
|Eritrea
|10,155
|103
|10,047
|5
|2,780
|28
|23,693
|6,487
|3,652,584
|200
|Niger
|9,931
|312
|8,863
|756
|1
|380
|12
|254,538
|9,752
|26,102,432
|201
|Antigua and Barbuda
|8,974
|145
|8,794
|35
|1
|90,025
|1,455
|18,901
|189,611
|99,683
|202
|Guinea-Bissau
|8,491
|175
|8,300
|16
|6
|4,105
|85
|145,231
|70,207
|2,068,616
|203
|Comoros
|8,455
|161
|8,281
|13
|9,295
|177
|909,670
|204
|Liberia
|7,883
|294
|7,461
|128
|2
|1,483
|55
|139,824
|26,308
|5,314,822
|205
|Micronesia
|7,856
|27
|147
|7,682
|1
|66,785
|230
|21,923
|186,371
|117,631
|206
|Sierra Leone
|7,747
|126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|930
|15
|259,958
|31,215
|8,327,874
|207
|Chad
|7,538
|193
|4,874
|2,471
|432
|11
|191,341
|10,968
|17,445,493
|208
|British Virgin Islands
|7,291
|64
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1
|237,755
|2,087
|107,243
|3,497,130
|30,666
|209
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|7,112
|115
|6,641
|356
|63,669
|1,030
|100,856
|902,902
|111,702
|210
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|6,509
|46
|6,446
|17
|120,508
|852
|124,861
|2,311,684
|54,013
|211
|Turks and Caicos
|6,369
|36
|6,294
|39
|4
|159,824
|903
|549,718
|13,794,680
|39,850
|212
|Cook Islands
|6,265
|1
|6,176
|88
|355,986
|57
|19,690
|1,118,814
|17,599
|213
|Sao Tome and Principe
|6,153
|76
|6,060
|17
|26,991
|333
|29,036
|127,372
|227,962
|214
|Palau
|5,348
|6
|5,265
|77
|1
|292,560
|328
|64,027
|3,502,571
|18,280
|215
|St. Barth
|5,263
|6
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|529,370
|604
|78,646
|7,910,481
|9,942
|216
|Nauru
|4,611
|1
|4,605
|5
|420,290
|91
|20,509
|1,869,383
|10,971
|217
|Anguilla
|3,837
|11
|3,789
|37
|4
|250,899
|719
|51,382
|3,359,838
|15,293
|218
|Kiribati
|3,430
|13
|2,703
|714
|3
|27,793
|105
|123,413
|219
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|3,131
|1
|2,449
|681
|1
|546,136
|174
|24,902
|4,343,625
|5,733
|220
|Falkland Islands
|1,886
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|509,868
|8,632
|2,333,604
|3,699
|221
|Montserrat
|1,145
|8
|1,106
|31
|229,046
|1,600
|16,169
|3,234,447
|4,999
|222
|Macao
|793
|6
|785
|2
|1,186
|9
|7,850
|11,743
|668,480
|223
|Wallis and Futuna
|761
|7
|438
|316
|70,372
|647
|20,508
|1,896,431
|10,814
|224
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|699
|0
|225
|Niue
|70
|60
|10
|42,424
|1,650
|226
|Vatican City
|29
|29
|0
|36,025
|805
|227
|Tuvalu
|20
|20
|1,652
|12,107
|228
|Western Sahara
|10
|1
|9
|0
|16
|2
|629,108
|229
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|0
|230
|Saint Helena
|7
|2
|5
|1,145
|6,116
|Total:
|608,960,923
|+349,326
|6,499,039
|+642
|585,263,730
|+407,441
|17,198,154
|42,733
|78,124.0
|833.8