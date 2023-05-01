US Coast Guard Repatriates 82 Cuban Migrants

- Advertisement -

MIAMI (CMC) – The United States Coast Guard says it recently repatriated 82 people to Cuba following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

The US Coast Guard on Friday said a ‘good samaritan’ notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders of a migrant vessel about 45 miles south of Marathon, Florida.

It also said Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson’s crew notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders of a migrant vessel about 23 miles north of Cayo Cruz Del Padre, Cuba.

In addition, the US Coast Guard said a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 aircrew notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders of a migrant vessel about 46 miles south of Key West, Florida.

“Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas announced a change to the Cuban and Haitian Parole Processes, Thursday,” said Captain Benjamin Golightly, Operation Vigilant Sentry incident commander. “Individuals who are interdicted at sea after April 27, 2023, will be ineligible for the aforementioned Parole Processes announced last January,” he added.

Since October 1, 2022, the US Coast Guard said its crews interdicted 6,477 Cubans compared to: 6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022; 838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021; 49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020; 313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019; 259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018; 1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017; and 5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016.