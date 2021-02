The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five men in a makeshift raft off the coast of Lake Worth.

The men said they had been at sea for 16 days after leaving Cuba, they left with hopes of seeking asylum in South Florida.

The Coast Guard picked them up about two miles off the Lake Worth Inlet.

The rescue came less than two weeks after the Coast Guard rescued three other Cuban migrants who were stranded on a deserted island in the Bahamas on their quest to reach the U.S.