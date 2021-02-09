The new Joe Biden administration in the United States on Sunday congratulated Grenada on its 47th anniversary of political independence from Great Britain, saying it “appreciates” the Caribbean island’s “regional leadership and partnership as we work toward greater security, prosperity and democracy.” U.S Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken said in a statement that, this past year, the U.S government contributed more than US$6 million to construct emergency operations centres in Grenada and Carriacou “to boost their preparedness and disaster response capabilities. “We have stood together to fight COVID-19 as the United States donated masks, gloves, hazmat suits and other personal protection equipment to help keep the Grenadian people safe,” he said. “We also partnered with the Royal Grenada Police Force Coast Guard to upgrade its nearshore interceptor vessels as part of our work together to improve security for citizens of Grenada and the region,” Blinken added. “The United States values the strong relationship between our two countries and wishes the citizens of Grenada a happy Independence Day.,” he continued.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) also congratulated Grenada on its 47th anniversary of independence, praising its “great example of resilience.”

CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, in a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell, said Grenada has “made great strides, and its citizens have made their mark globally in academia, diplomacy and sport, to name a few”.

La Roque said the theme for this year’s celebration, “Rebuilding Together a safer, More Resilient Nation in these Challenging Times,” resonates throughout the community during this current period.

“The people of Grenada have been a great example of resilience throughout the period of nationhood, demonstrating time and again a resolve to surmount whatever challenges stood in the way of developing the country,” the CARICOM Secretary-General said.

He also lauded Grenada for being a strong and dedicated advocate of regional integration.

“The community has benefitted significantly from your enlightened contribution in the field of Science and Technology (including Information and Communications), the country’s portfolio in the Quasi-Cabinet of the Heads of Government,” La Roque said.

“The new reality brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the need for the use of ICT (Information Communications Technology) in its efforts at recovery,” he added while reaffirming the community’s commitment to support Grenada’s efforts at achieving sustainable development.

Grenada became an independent nation on February 7, 1974.

CMC