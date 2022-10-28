US: COVID-19 May Surge in Winter, China Locks Down, What To Know About RSV, World Covid-19 Stats

Ahead of holiday season, experts eye another COVID winter
Falling coronavirus case levels and the absence of major restrictions might lead many to assume that this holiday season could be the first “normal” one seen since the start of the pandemic, but experts and stakeholders foresee another COVID-19 winter as the specter of the pandemic refuses to dissipate.
National COVID-19 cases have held at low levels since a July peak fueled by the BA.5 omicron subvariant, with the weekly number of cases currently standing at about 261,000. Hospitalizations and deaths have similarly continued to trend downwards.
Cases could, however, rise again as temperatures drop, vaccination rates stagnate and countries across the Atlantic experience a surge of their own, which has routinely foretold what will happen in the U.S.
“I wish I had a crystal ball,” Lin Chen, director of the Mount Auburn Travel Medicine Center and an associate professor at Harvard Medical School, told The Hill.
“In the U.S., our cases have been declining overall, but then there are areas where the virus detection in a wastewater is increasing,” Chen said.
A quarter of the roughly 800 U.S. wastewater sampling sites that have available data have seen increases in virus levels, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Chen further noted that countries in Europe and Asia are currently experiencing upswings in COVID-19 cases. Throughout the pandemic, the U.S. has routinely followed pandemic ebbs and swells that occur in Europe, though the trend is not a strict predictor due to differences in community immunity.
People generally feel more comfortable going out in public thanks to the wide array of coronavirus treatments and vaccines that have been made available, Chen said, leading to more confidence in traveling.
Domestically, there are currently no U.S. states that are enforcing travel restrictions, according to Kayak. There are currently 192 countries and territories around the world that do not require COVID-19 vaccines or quarantines for incoming travelers.
Though travel has picked up throughout 2022 as people move past their COVID-19 wariness, travel and tourism stakeholders are not yet anticipating a return to the same levels that were seen before the pandemic began.
Tori Emerson Barnes, executive vice president for public affairs and policy at the U.S. Travel Association, told The Hill in a statement, “This year, sixty percent of Americans plan to travel, and airlines are preparing for a robust fourth quarter to meet that demand.”
NYC & Company, the official tourism marketing organization for New York, released projections earlier this month estimating that 6.5 million people will visit the city between Thanksgiving and New Year’s.
If these projections end up being accurate, New York City in 2022 will see 85 percent of the visitors it saw in 2019.
For those who are planning to travel for the holidays, particularly if they are planning to go overseas, Chen advised that they use high-quality masks and stick to activities where there is good ventilation.
International travelers should also make sure they are knowledgeable of where they can seek medical care if they should need it while away from home. Even though many countries no longer require tests, Chen recommended self-testing before they leave for their trip and also before they return home.
If they should test positive, she said the trip should be delayed so people can avoid being “stranded somewhere and also to avoid transmitting to other people along the way and at the destination.”
While much of the general public is taking fewer precautions in regard to COVID-19, Chen said that people who are at a higher risk of severe illness should stay on their guard.
“Those people who are older, have a comorbidity, have underlying health issues, have immune suppression — I would say they are probably the ones that need to take even more precaution just because other people are letting up or easing up on their precautions,” she said. “They have to probably assess more about whether this is a good time to travel or wait until things ease up again.”
“There is no health authority like WHO or CDC that has officially announced that the pandemic is over because it isn’t. And so, I think I think we have to still take precautions,” said Chen.
China Covid: Millions back in lockdown as Beijing doubles down on zero-Covid
Dozens of cities across China, including Wuhan where the coronavirus was first recorded, have gone into lockdown – as the country pursues leader Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy.
More than 800,000 people in one district in Wuhan were told to stay at home until 30 October.
“We feel numb to it all. We feel more and more numb,” one local told Reuters.
The city of Zhengzhou, home to the world’s largest iPhone manufacturing plant, was also affected.
It comes as China reported a third straight day of more than 1,000 cases.
Earlier this month Mr Xi signalled that there would be no easing up of the zero-Covid policy, calling it a “people’s war to stop the spread of the virus”.
As of Oct 24, some 28 cities across the country were implementing some degree of lockdown measures, analysts Nomura told news agency Reuters – with around 207 million people affected in regions responsible for almost a quarter of China’s GDP, it added.
Across the country, around 200 lockdowns have been implemented in recent days – the majority of this affecting communities that have been marked as high or medium risk. Residents in different areas are subject to different rules, depending on whether they are in a low, medium or high-risk zone.
Wuhan reported up to 25 new infections a day this week, with more than 200 cases over the past two weeks.
In Zhengzhou, a “small number of employees” from Foxconn – a major manufacturer for Apple – have been “affected by the pandemic”, the manufacturer told the BBC, adding that quarantined employees were being provided with “material supplies, psychological comfort and responsive feedback”. It comes at a critical period for Apple – which is now making the new iPhone 14.
Earlier this week, in-person schooling and dining in at restaurants were suspended in the southern Chinese hub of Guangzhou – which on Thursday reported 19 new virus cases, Some neighbourhoods in the city also remain subject to various control measures.
Even further-flung regions such as Tibet have been affected, after footage emerged earlier this week showing rare large-scale protests against strict zero-Covid measures in the regional capital Lhasa.
The city has been under lockdown for nearly three months as it battles the virus – local officials on Thursday had said eight new Covid cases were reported in Lhasa.
Multiple videos on social media showed hundreds demonstrating and clashing with police. They were said to be mostly ethnic Han Chinese migrant workers. A Lhasa resident confirmed to the BBC that the demonstration had taken place in the city on Wednesday.
Though seen as relatively small outbreaks in other parts of the world, China adheres to a strict zero-Covid policy, where authorities try to wipe out outbreaks.
The adherence to the policy comes despite increasing public fatigue and anger over lockdowns and travel restrictions. The country’s economy has also taken a hit as a result – with GDP falling by 2.6% in the three months to the end of June from the previous quarter.
Additional reporting by Annabelle Liang
What to know about RSV symptoms and transmission
Story at a glance
- Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are on the rise around the U.S., especially among children.
- Symptoms can be mild like those of a common cold: runny nose, coughing and sneezing.
- But in young children and older adults, RSV can cause more severe illness like bronchiolitis and pneumonia.
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are currently high across the country and experts say they may continue to rise, putting children and older adults at risk of severe disease as winter approaches.
Adults with RSV typically have symptoms of the common cold, but babies, young children and older adults who are infected with the virus can develop more serious illnesses like pneumonia.
This year, several children’s hospitals are reporting a surge in RSV cases and in the number of those cases requiring hospitalization.
The cases are also coming unusually early in the year. Testing positivity rate for the virus has been around 10 to 15 percent in recent weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The number of positive cases rose rapidly starting in late August, which is early compared to a typical year, when this rise may not start until November. The early surge throws into question when cases of the virus will peak and how long this season may last.
“This year we are seeing a lot of RSV already and I don’t think we have peaked yet,” says pediatric infectious disease specialist Behnoosh Afghani at University of California Irvine. “I think in the next few weeks we’re going to see a peak.”
Here’s what to know about RSV amid the rise in cases.
How is RSV transmitted?
RSV is primarily transmitted through contact with bodily fluids, and less commonly through the air or skin to skin contact.
People can get infected with the virus if they come into contact with droplets containing RSV and then touch their eyes, nose or other entryways into the body.
The coming winter season will bring holidays and large gatherings, where people sharing a space run the risk of giving each other viruses, including RSV but also others, like flu and COVID-19, that primarily spread through the air.
For RSV in particular, families should take note that touching surfaces can lead to transfer of the virus. “If they’re touching their nose and touch a surface and somebody comes and touches that surface, and then their nose or eyes, they might get it if they’re not immune to it,” says Afghani.
RSV can survive on hard surfaces, like tables and railings, for many hours and for shorter periods of time on surfaces like tissues or skin.
Transmission can also occur more directly if, for example, someone is coughing in a person’s face and they aren’t wearing a mask, allowing droplets to land in their eyes and nose.
What are the symptoms of RSV?
Both adults and children can get infected by RSV. Illness is typically more severe in young children and older adults, much like with flu.
Adults infected with the virus typically experience symptoms of a common cold like runny nose and sneezing. The common cold is caused by several types of viruses, including RSV, coronaviruses and rhinoviruses.
RSV infection in infants, children and older adults can be like a common cold, but it can also lead to severe respiratory illness. Symptoms include runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing, according to the CDC. For babies and children, mucus buildup and wheezing may be signs that the illness has progressed to a more severe state. Older adults may be at risk of pneumonia, exacerbation of asthma or congestive heart failure.
As well as pneumonia, which is infection of the lungs, RSV can cause bronchiolitis, which is inflammation of the small airways in the lung.
The virus typically does not cause diarrhea, but may cause vomiting if there is a lot of mucus, says Afghani. For example, if an infected person is breathing hard or coughs a lot, they can swallow the mucus and then throw it up.
Adults and children with a severe case of RSV may need to be hospitalized if they are having trouble breathing or are dehydrated. In some severe cases, the patient may need additional oxygen or intubation.
How is RSV treated?
There is no vaccine or approved treatment for RSV. In most cases, adults and children can get over the infection in a week or two without treatment.
There is a monoclonal antibody sometimes used to protect against serious illness from the virus called palivizumab, but it is meant only for prevention of severe disease in high-risk infants. It is not meant to be used as treatment once a patient has been infected with RSV. Palivizumab is given as an intramuscular shot that must be repeated about once a month during RSV season.
Caretakers can manage fever and pain in people infected with the virus with over-the-counter products. The CDC says that staying hydrated is crucial for RSV patients.
Afghani notes that suctioning, the process of extracting fluid from the airways, is the most important step to take when babies with RSV who have developed symptoms of severe disease, such as mucus buildup, get admitted to the hospital.
Why is RSV on the rise?
One of the potential reasons RSV is surging now is because fewer people have immunity from previous infections than in a typical year.
While there is no vaccine for the virus, adults and children can develop immunity to RSV from an infection. A pregnant person who is exposed and develops antibodies can even pass those antibodies on to their fetus. Once born, the baby would then have some protection from the virus.
But restrictions on in-person activities during the coronavirus pandemic prevented circulation of respiratory viruses in general.
Flu is also currently a concern partly for that reason, with cases rising quickly in the U.S. “If both viruses have the same kind of peak, that’s going to be a real strain on the healthcare system in addition to the COVID virus,” Afghani tells Changing America.
More information on RSV can be found on the CDC’s website
