US: Covid 3rd Leading Cause of Death, 25% of US Covid Deaths Preventable, World Covid Stats, More

A new analysis finds that approximately 234,000 U.S. deaths from COVID-19 since June 2021 could have been prevented if people had been vaccinated.
The
analysis from the Peterson Center on Healthcare and the Kaiser Family Foundation underscores the importance of vaccination, and indicates a significant portion of the heavy toll from the virus could have been prevented.
The 234,000 preventable deaths translates to about one quarter of the nearly 1 million U.S. deaths from the virus since the pandemic began, and 60 percent of the deaths since June 2021, when vaccines became widely available.
“Since vaccines became widely available last summer, a total of 389,000 adults in the United States have died of COVID-19, and 6 in 10 of those deaths – about 234,000 deaths – could have been prevented by timely vaccinations,” the analysis states. “This analysis underscores the importance of continued efforts to increase the number of people vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.”
The analysis does not include the effect of booster shots, but notes that booster shots can help prevent even more deaths. Getting a booster is particularly important in the face of the omicron variant, which has shown an increased ability to evade the vaccines, though there is still important protection against severe disease and death.
Read more here. PHILADELPHIA TO END MASK MANDATE DAYS AFTER REINSTATING IT
Philadelphia is ending its indoor mask mandate, city health officials said Thursday night, abruptly reversing course just days after people in the city had to start wearing masks again amid a sharp increase in infections.
The Board of Health voted Thursday to rescind the mandate, according to the Philadelphia health department, which released a statement that cited “decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling of case counts.”
The mandate went into effect Monday. Philadelphia had ended its earlier indoor mask mandate March 2.
The health department did not release data to back up its reversal on masking, saying more information would be provided Friday. But the acting health commissioner, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, told the Board of Health at a public meeting Thursday night that hospitalizations had unexpectedly gone down 25% in a matter of days.
“We’re in a situation that we really had not anticipated being in this soon but it is good news,” she said, according to a transcript of the meeting. “So I’m really very happy … to say it appears that we no longer need to mandate masks in Philadelphia and that we can actually move to simply a strong recommendation.”
LA County to keep requiring masks on public transit
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health
said on Thursday that the county will continue to require masking on public transportation systems, breaking with a recent ruling by a federal judge in Florida, which struck down the federal mask mandate on transportation systems.
The department noted it is issuing a health order to say that masking will continue to be required in indoor transportation hubs such as bus and airport terminals and on all public transportation — including ride-shares, trains and buses — within Los Angeles County.
The county requirement applies to everyone aged at least two years old, regardless of whether they received the COVID-19 vaccine or not.
“Public Health will reassess the indoor masking requirement when COVID-19 community transmission in Los Angeles County drops to the Moderate level, OR the CDC’s assessment is that an order requiring masking in the transportation corridor is no longer necessary for protection of the public’s health, OR within 30 days of this Order, whichever occurs first,” the department said in a statement.
Earlier this week, Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a Trump appointee,
struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) federal order mandating masking on transportation modes such as planes, buses and trains.
==========================================
WORLD COVID STATS Coronavirus Cases: 509,612,698 Deaths: 6,243,512 Recovered:
Country, Other Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths New Deaths Total Recovered New Recovered Active Cases Serious, Critical Tot Cases/ 1M pop Deaths/ 1M pop Total Tests Tests/ 1M pop Population World 509,612,698 +143,351 6,243,512 +585 462,501,976 +452,779 40,867,210 42,429 65,379 801.0 1 USA 82,662,748 1,018,335 80,465,351 1,179,062 1,426 247,115 3,044 1,000,463,737 2,990,818 334,511,757 2 India 43,060,086 522,223 42,521,341 16,522 698 30,658 372 834,717,702 594,303 1,404,532,227 3 Brazil 30,349,463 662,701 29,384,354 302,408 8,318 140,969 3,078 63,776,166 296,232 215,291,063 4 France 28,303,931 145,060 25,880,440 2,278,431 1,677 431,893 2,213 266,484,045 4,066,309 65,534,632 5 Germany 24,140,700 134,646 21,425,200 +182,200 2,580,854 1,980 286,474 1,598 122,332,384 1,451,701 84,268,279 6 UK 21,933,206 173,352 20,875,063 +92,713 884,791 339 320,049 2,530 514,985,782 7,514,671 68,530,719 7 Russia 18,144,788 +7,651 375,061 +159 17,483,483 +8,855 286,244 2,300 124,239 2,568 273,400,000 1,871,993 146,047,589 8 S. Korea 16,929,564 +34,370 22,243 +110 N/A N/A N/A 668 329,696 433 15,804,065 307,778 51,348,952 9 Italy 16,136,057 162,688 14,729,220 1,244,149 416 267,591 2,698 211,691,841 3,510,580 60,301,104 10 Turkey 15,018,547 98,691 14,870,422 49,434 975 174,676 1,148 158,238,176 1,840,414 85,979,686 11 Spain 11,786,036 103,908 11,261,340 420,788 339 251,906 2,221 471,036,328 10,067,564 46,787,517 12 Vietnam 10,563,502 43,013 9,086,075 1,434,414 612 106,786 435 85,789,114 867,241 98,921,912 13 Argentina 9,060,923 128,344 8,895,999 36,580 412 197,210 2,793 35,716,069 777,357 45,945,534 14 Netherlands 8,035,603 22,206 7,678,509 +34,989 334,888 94 467,094 1,291 21,107,399 1,226,931 17,203,414 15 Japan 7,660,012 +38,450 29,308 +24 7,178,748 +43,345 451,956 191 60,902 233 46,754,605 371,728 125,776,552 16 Iran 7,216,040 140,975 6,966,954 108,111 1,046 83,970 1,640 50,811,054 591,264 85,936,350 17 Colombia 6,091,343 139,778 5,924,745 26,820 342 117,450 2,695 34,371,690 662,736 51,863,331 18 Indonesia 6,044,150 156,100 5,870,419 17,631 2,771 21,683 560 94,904,806 340,463 278,752,361 19 Poland 5,991,197 115,948 5,334,375 540,874 1,588 158,616 3,070 36,027,053 953,811 37,771,676 20 Mexico 5,733,785 +271 324,129 +12 5,034,427 +535 375,229 4,798 43,642 2,467 15,766,174 120,003 131,381,631 21 Australia 5,719,465 +30,088 7,006 +17 5,313,222 399,237 132 219,686 269 68,886,938 2,645,963 26,034,737 22 Ukraine 4,997,224 108,306 N/A N/A N/A 177 115,519 2,504 19,521,252 451,266 43,258,835 23 Malaysia 4,431,073 35,499 4,320,822 74,752 98 133,806 1,072 58,381,292 1,762,953 33,115,624 24 Thailand 4,180,868 +14,994 27,902 +124 3,978,469 +23,524 174,497 1,496 59,627 398 17,270,775 246,315 70,116,622 25 Austria 4,108,970 +4,111 18,054 +7 3,998,778 +8,918 92,138 124 451,570 1,984 181,910,461 19,991,692 9,099,303 26 Israel 4,057,772 10,670 4,009,152 37,950 220 435,103 1,144 41,373,364 4,436,346 9,326,000 27 Belgium 4,015,791 31,319 3,739,914 +13,457 244,558 169 343,794 2,681 33,456,470 2,864,225 11,680,811 28 Czechia 3,896,144 +594 40,083 3,840,855 +2,794 15,206 42 362,604 3,730 55,122,500 5,130,109 10,744,898 29 Portugal 3,791,744 22,162 N/A N/A N/A 61 373,830 2,185 41,021,678 4,044,348 10,142,964 30 South Africa 3,762,911 100,303 3,633,297 29,311 175 62,032 1,654 24,332,659 401,129 60,660,434 31 Canada 3,699,683 38,783 3,429,274 231,626 426 96,496 1,012 60,536,359 1,578,918 38,340,401 32 Philippines 3,684,500 60,182 3,610,658 13,660 289 32,834 536 29,427,586 262,237 112,217,561 33 Switzerland 3,579,867 13,816 3,395,378 +16,871 170,673 90 408,239 1,576 20,666,182 2,356,720 8,769,046 34 Peru 3,560,876 212,742 N/A N/A N/A 346 105,345 6,294 29,659,485 877,445 33,802,105 35 Chile 3,546,493 57,375 3,378,195 110,923 263 182,688 2,956 36,755,151 1,893,341 19,412,855 36 Greece 3,277,557 28,867 3,151,717 96,973 277 317,254 2,794 78,872,546 7,634,533 10,331,024 37 Denmark 2,959,972 6,084 2,930,705 23,183 15 507,794 1,044 127,150,212 21,813,092 5,829,078 38 Romania 2,888,318 65,427 2,606,660 216,231 216 151,971 3,442 22,594,702 1,188,837 19,005,726 39 Sweden 2,498,388 18,656 2,465,572 +1,151 14,160 19 244,625 1,827 18,493,218 1,810,733 10,213,114 40 Iraq 2,324,223 25,205 2,296,270 2,748 22 55,532 602 18,453,588 440,909 41,853,538 41 Serbia 2,001,654 15,956 1,969,132 16,566 27 230,771 1,840 9,432,261 1,087,449 8,673,752 42 Bangladesh 1,952,556 29,127 1,893,460 29,969 1,297 11,646 174 13,961,944 83,278 167,655,571 43 Hungary 1,894,278 +3,325 46,101 +53 1,788,191 +11,574 59,986 40 196,992 4,794 11,315,178 1,176,702 9,616,008 44 Slovakia 1,775,178 +370 19,852 +13 1,731,726 +1,014 23,600 88 324,861 3,633 7,059,789 1,291,955 5,464,423 45 Jordan 1,694,216 14,048 1,678,941 1,227 124 163,121 1,353 16,670,254 1,605,031 10,386,249 46 Georgia 1,654,313 +58 16,800 1,636,004 +213 1,509 416,145 4,226 16,811,448 4,228,949 3,975,325 47 Pakistan 1,527,956 +100 30,369 1,494,141 +143 3,446 187 6,683 133 28,066,952 122,754 228,644,024 48 Ireland 1,509,536 6,996 1,415,949 86,591 41 299,660 1,389 12,016,948 2,385,500 5,037,497 49 Norway 1,423,629 2,871 N/A N/A N/A 20 258,942 522 11,002,430 2,001,214 5,497,878 50 Kazakhstan 1,305,465 +8 13,660 1,290,997 +9 808 24 68,054 712 11,575,012 603,408 19,182,717 51 Hong Kong 1,201,860 9,249 N/A N/A N/A 115 157,995 1,216 44,972,952 5,912,095 7,606,940 52 Singapore 1,182,168 1,325 1,112,762 68,081 8 199,235 223 23,712,995 3,996,444 5,933,523 53 Morocco 1,164,700 16,065 1,148,225 410 293 30,893 426 11,237,010 298,053 37,701,437 54 Bulgaria 1,153,129 36,854 959,593 156,682 105 168,244 5,377 9,799,054 1,429,704 6,853,902 55 Croatia 1,117,735 15,782 1,097,448 4,505 23 275,338 3,888 4,765,135 1,173,821 4,059,506 56 Cuba 1,101,731 8,525 1,091,901 1,305 23 97,377 753 12,920,253 1,141,958 11,314,118 57 Lebanon 1,096,406 10,375 1,079,455 6,576 186 161,946 1,532 4,795,578 708,337 6,770,194 58 Lithuania 1,054,874 +254 9,072 +6 1,017,481 +978 28,321 31 397,518 3,419 8,219,492 3,097,431 2,653,648 59 Tunisia 1,039,532 28,533 N/A N/A N/A 29 86,324 2,369 4,563,397 378,951 12,042,183 60 Slovenia 1,004,466 6,578 981,299 16,589 33 483,043 3,163 2,640,751 1,269,925 2,079,455 61 Finland 1,000,472 3,638 46,000 950,834 31 180,061 655 10,644,579 1,915,774 5,556,281 62 Nepal 978,743 11,951 966,523 269 32,534 397 5,616,752 186,702 30,083,975 63 Belarus 977,813 6,926 928,536 42,351 103,541 733 13,103,056 1,387,491 9,443,704 64 Bolivia 904,446 21,908 855,488 27,050 220 75,617 1,832 2,693,845 225,222 11,960,852 65 UAE 897,136 2,302 879,787 15,047 88,769 228 154,420,740 15,279,467 10,106,422 66 Uruguay 895,775 7,197 886,654 1,924 18 256,266 2,059 6,091,188 1,742,582 3,495,495 67 New Zealand 890,039 +5,750 644 +8 830,557 +6,285 58,838 177,933 129 6,983,031 1,396,020 5,002,100 68 Ecuador 868,053 35,581 N/A N/A N/A 759 47,886 1,963 2,470,170 136,268 18,127,314 69 Costa Rica 847,784 8,383 829,515 9,886 43 163,721 1,619 4,240,743 818,959 5,178,213 70 Guatemala 842,572 17,520 822,541 2,511 5 45,509 946 4,402,305 237,776 18,514,535 71 Latvia 817,316 5,743 803,135 8,438 9 442,149 3,107 7,154,016 3,870,153 1,848,510 72 Azerbaijan 792,496 9,707 782,646 143 76,909 942 6,794,952 659,423 10,304,394 73 Panama 771,819 8,182 760,199 3,438 8 173,930 1,844 5,832,022 1,314,247 4,437,539 74 Saudi Arabia 753,417 9,078 740,672 3,667 48 21,049 254 41,827,109 1,168,555 35,793,875 75 Sri Lanka 663,131 16,502 642,574 4,055 30,735 765 6,486,117 300,623 21,575,568 76 Paraguay 649,034 18,795 624,673 5,566 5 89,020 2,578 2,623,300 359,804 7,290,918 77 Kuwait 631,294 2,555 627,899 840 8 143,975 583 7,999,656 1,824,434 4,384,734 78 Myanmar 612,749 19,434 591,633 1,682 11,127 353 7,898,754 143,433 55,069,234 79 Palestine 581,940 5,353 576,242 345 17 109,476 1,007 3,078,533 579,139 5,315,705 80 Dominican Republic 579,114 4,376 574,446 292 14 52,434 396 3,265,645 295,679 11,044,570 81 Estonia 570,257 2,531 507,474 60,252 7 429,363 1,906 3,311,935 2,493,649 1,328,148 82 Bahrain 566,272 1,475 561,221 3,576 2 313,133 816 9,699,812 5,363,730 1,808,408 83 Venezuela 522,176 5,706 515,463 1,007 230 18,458 202 3,359,014 118,734 28,290,292 84 Moldova 516,986 11,489 504,142 1,355 49 128,699 2,860 3,216,305 800,670 4,017,015 85 Egypt 515,645 24,613 442,182 48,850 122 4,873 233 3,693,367 34,901 105,822,756 86 Libya 501,862 6,429 490,900 4,533 101 71,285 913 2,476,960 351,831 7,040,194 87 Cyprus 470,481 1,011 124,370 345,100 60 384,616 826 9,477,138 7,747,513 1,223,249 88 Ethiopia 470,434 7,510 454,967 7,957 15 3,917 63 4,765,964 39,680 120,109,031 89 Mongolia 469,595 +15 2,177 313,256 154,162 192 139,192 645 4,030,048 1,194,544 3,373,713 90 Armenia 422,828 +3 8,622 410,571 +13 3,635 142,210 2,900 3,037,290 1,021,537 2,973,256 91 Honduras 422,275 10,892 131,100 280,283 105 41,443 1,069 1,263,329 123,985 10,189,344 92 Oman 389,053 4,257 384,145 651 2 72,839 797 25,000,000 4,680,516 5,341,291 93 Bosnia and Herzegovina 376,699 15,756 192,218 168,725 116,124 4,857 1,752,716 540,306 3,243,932 94 Réunion 374,295 742 355,605 17,948 10 412,736 818 1,603,660 1,768,360 906,863 95 Qatar 364,187 677 362,674 836 2 129,705 241 3,426,179 1,220,234 2,807,805 96 Kenya 323,709 5,649 317,909 151 5,790 101 3,584,170 64,104 55,911,680 97 Zambia 318,984 3,974 314,075 935 16,516 206 3,408,441 176,474 19,314,138 98 North Macedonia 309,062 9,271 299,064 727 148,358 4,450 2,007,553 963,678 2,083,219 99 Botswana 305,859 2,688 303,026 145 1 125,484 1,103 2,026,898 831,569 2,437,438 100 Albania 274,828 3,496 270,893 439 2 95,688 1,217 1,800,323 626,828 2,872,116 101 Algeria 265,767 6,875 178,346 80,546 6 5,869 152 230,861 5,098 45,282,191 102 Nigeria 255,685 3,143 249,890 2,652 11 1,187 15 5,036,813 23,387 215,371,389 103 Zimbabwe 247,554 5,468 241,426 660 12 16,229 358 2,241,348 146,935 15,254,021 104 Uzbekistan 238,503 +34 1,637 236,515 +32 351 23 6,944 48 1,377,915 40,119 34,345,999 105 Montenegro 234,707 2,713 231,376 618 6 373,612 4,319 2,445,741 3,893,190 628,210 106 Luxembourg 233,966 1,058 221,501 11,407 1 363,084 1,642 4,213,886 6,539,382 644,386 107 Mozambique 225,365 2,201 223,104 60 13 6,863 67 1,310,132 39,897 32,837,490 108 Laos 205,975 732 7,660 197,583 27,587 98 1,232,128 165,023 7,466,398 109 China 203,334 +2,680 4,776 +51 169,380 +2,982 29,178 274 141 3 160,000,000 111,163 1,439,323,776 110 Kyrgyzstan 200,990 +7 2,991 196,386 1,613 131 29,915 445 1,907,195 283,862 6,718,750 111 Iceland 185,074 114 75,685 109,275 536,063 330 1,953,616 5,658,604 345,247 112 Maldives 178,883 298 163,687 14,898 25 320,722 534 2,213,831 3,969,210 557,751 113 Afghanistan 178,745 +56 7,683 +1 161,790 +42 9,272 1,124 4,412 190 941,314 23,235 40,512,612 114 Uganda 164,069 3,596 100,205 60,268 2 3,393 74 2,612,795 54,039 48,350,505 115 El Salvador 162,089 4,127 150,662 7,300 8 24,764 631 1,950,448 297,989 6,545,373 116 Ghana 161,124 1,445 159,655 24 1 4,997 45 2,433,244 75,461 32,245,102 117 Namibia 158,358 4,025 153,662 671 60,348 1,534 1,001,841 381,789 2,624,072 118 Martinique 147,519 918 104 146,497 8 393,658 2,450 828,928 2,212,014 374,739 119 Trinidad and Tobago 144,563 3,813 133,834 6,916 18 102,696 2,709 696,573 494,837 1,407,681 120 Brunei 141,269 +150 218 140,052 +170 999 2 317,421 490 717,784 1,612,809 445,052 121 Guadeloupe 140,130 854 2,250 137,026 19 350,108 2,134 938,039 2,343,644 400,248 122 Cambodia 136,228 +12 3,056 132,945 +24 227 7,949 178 2,946,965 171,963 17,137,221 123 Rwanda 129,767 1,458 45,522 82,787 9,589 108 5,233,320 386,726 13,532,358 124 Jamaica 129,489 2,943 82,965 43,581 43,387 986 981,688 328,925 2,984,534 125 Cameroon 119,780 1,927 117,791 62 13 4,318 69 1,751,774 63,150 27,739,834 126 Angola 99,194 1,900 97,149 145 2,858 55 1,499,795 43,205 34,713,148 127 Malta 90,595 688 84,646 5,261 4 204,195 1,551 1,872,465 4,220,410 443,669 128 DRC 87,023 1,337 50,930 34,756 921 14 846,704 8,962 94,480,277 129 Senegal 85,988 1,967 84,004 17 1 4,902 112 1,064,723 60,699 17,541,154 130 Malawi 85,747 2,633 81,938 1,176 67 4,282 131 571,585 28,546 20,023,110 131 Ivory Coast 81,887 799 81,061 27 2,971 29 1,494,624 54,235 27,558,545 132 French Guiana 80,422 394 11,254 68,774 1 257,210 1,260 622,646 1,991,384 312,670 133 Suriname 79,302 1,327 49,396 28,579 133,027 2,226 235,824 395,589 596,134 134 Channel Islands 73,609 166 72,059 1,384 416,435 939 1,252,808 7,087,622 176,760 135 French Polynesia 72,648 648 N/A N/A N/A 7 255,943 2,283 283,844 136 Eswatini 70,294 1,397 68,788 109 11 59,476 1,182 1,012,764 856,909 1,181,880 137 Barbados 67,611 389 63,961 3,261 234,751 1,351 641,298 2,226,644 288,011 138 Fiji 64,524 862 62,677 985 71,047 949 506,642 557,860 908,189 139 Madagascar 64,152 1,391 59,370 3,391 14 2,214 48 422,372 14,576 28,977,264 140 Guyana 63,416 1,228 62,105 83 1 79,928 1,548 591,033 744,924 793,414 141 Sudan 62,093 4,930 N/A N/A N/A 1,359 108 562,941 12,318 45,699,284 142 New Caledonia 60,457 312 60,064 81 9 208,142 1,074 98,964 340,715 290,460 143 Mauritania 58,683 982 57,693 8 12,049 202 799,783 164,210 4,870,479 144 Bhutan 57,771 20 53,080 4,671 3 73,410 25 2,284,301 2,902,661 786,968 145 Belize 57,419 676 56,534 209 6 139,816 1,646 534,770 1,302,176 410,674 146 Taiwan 56,468 856 23,729 31,883 2,363 36 14,289,370 598,014 23,894,707 147 Cabo Verde 56,004 401 55,538 65 23 98,789 707 400,982 707,319 566,904 148 Syria 55,797 3,150 52,101 546 3,054 172 146,269 8,006 18,268,844 149 Gabon 47,597 303 47,282 12 20,510 131 1,592,483 686,228 2,320,633 150 Papua New Guinea 43,732 649 43,025 58 7 4,726 70 249,149 26,925 9,253,330 151 Seychelles 42,079 165 41,260 654 423,126 1,659 99,448 152 Curaçao 41,966 273 41,251 442 3 253,869 1,651 496,693 3,004,688 165,306 153 Andorra 41,013 153 40,343 517 14 529,282 1,974 249,838 3,224,215 77,488 154 Burundi 38,887 38 773 38,076 3,103 3 345,742 27,592 12,530,563 155 Mauritius 37,656 990 35,656 1,010 29,521 776 358,675 281,185 1,275,583 156 Mayotte 37,038 187 2,964 33,887 130,091 657 176,919 621,403 284,709 157 Togo 36,977 273 36,679 25 4,285 32 727,740 84,333 8,629,335 158 Guinea 36,459 440 35,976 43 8 2,646 32 660,107 47,916 13,776,395 159 Faeroe Islands 34,658 28 7,693 26,937 5 704,445 569 778,000 15,813,330 49,199 160 Aruba 34,589 212 34,251 126 2 321,501 1,971 177,885 1,653,421 107,586 161 Tanzania 33,864 803 N/A N/A N/A 7 539 13 62,808,110 162 Bahamas 33,483 789 32,310 384 11 83,700 1,972 229,817 574,489 400,037 163 Lesotho 32,910 697 24,155 8,058 15,145 321 431,221 198,449 2,172,951 164 Mali 30,740 731 29,813 196 1,443 34 664,333 31,183 21,304,609 165 Haiti 30,640 835 29,389 416 2,629 72 132,422 11,363 11,653,807 166 Isle of Man 28,416 87 26,794 1,535 331,011 1,013 150,753 1,756,086 85,846 167 Benin 26,952 163 25,506 1,283 5 2,123 13 604,310 47,595 12,696,930 168 Somalia 26,485 1,350 13,182 11,953 1,586 81 400,466 23,988 16,694,320 169 Congo 24,079 385 20,178 3,516 4,178 67 347,815 60,348 5,763,505 170 Saint Lucia 23,239 368 22,736 135 1 125,519 1,988 142,630 770,373 185,144 171 Timor-Leste 22,860 130 22,714 16 16,762 95 261,007 191,378 1,363,829 172 Cayman Islands 21,755 26 8,553 13,176 1 324,135 387 222,773 3,319,174 67,117 173 Burkina Faso 20,853 382 20,439 32 951 17 248,995 11,349 21,938,858 174 Nicaragua 18,491 225 4,225 14,041 2,733 33 6,767,032 175 Gibraltar 17,706 102 16,579 1,025 525,822 3,029 534,283 15,866,807 33,673 176 South Sudan 17,422 138 13,514 3,770 1 1,524 12 376,391 32,927 11,430,967 177 Tajikistan 17,388 124 17,264 0 1,752 12 9,924,758 178 Liechtenstein 17,103 85 16,831 187 446,251 2,218 102,174 2,665,919 38,326 179 San Marino 16,140 114 15,662 364 4 473,870 3,347 149,271 4,382,590 34,060 180 Equatorial Guinea 15,907 183 15,698 26 5 10,703 123 310,972 209,233 1,486,246 181 Djibouti 15,611 189 15,411 11 15,396 186 303,924 299,736 1,013,971 182 CAR 14,649 113 6,859 7,677 2 2,941 23 81,294 16,319 4,981,542 183 Grenada 14,428 220 13,945 263 4 127,157 1,939 148,567 1,309,353 113,466 184 Solomon Islands 14,182 140 12,763 1,279 2 19,771 195 5,117 7,133 717,320 185 Bermuda 13,143 131 12,719 293 212,457 2,118 866,313 14,003,960 61,862 186 Dominica 12,011 63 11,926 22 166,107 871 187,690 2,595,666 72,309 187 Gambia 11,995 365 11,591 39 4,724 144 155,686 61,310 2,539,329 188 Greenland 11,971 21 2,761 9,189 4 210,209 369 164,926 2,896,081 56,948 189 Yemen 11,818 2,149 9,009 660 23 381 69 265,253 8,553 31,013,036 190 Monaco 11,605 54 11,396 155 4 291,986 1,359 54,960 1,382,815 39,745 191 Saint Martin 10,279 63 1,399 8,817 7 257,891 1,581 112,382 2,819,559 39,858 192 Sint Maarten 10,002 86 9,850 66 10 228,586 1,965 62,056 1,418,228 43,756 193 Eritrea 9,733 103 9,629 1 2,677 28 23,693 6,518 3,635,146 194 Caribbean Netherlands 9,592 34 9,392 166 359,736 1,275 30,126 1,129,838 26,664 195 Tonga 9,553 11 8,306 1,236 88,568 102 408,213 3,784,621 107,861 196 Niger 8,914 309 8,508 97 1 346 12 249,235 9,664 25,789,297 197 Guinea-Bissau 8,185 171 7,515 499 6 3,989 83 132,611 64,624 2,052,050 198 Comoros 8,100 160 7,933 7 8,969 177 903,077 199 Sierra Leone 7,681 125 N/A N/A N/A 929 15 259,958 31,433 8,270,147 200 Antigua and Barbuda 7,571 135 7,402 34 1 76,171 1,358 18,901 190,160 99,395 201 Liberia 7,432 294 5,747 1,391 2 1,410 56 139,824 26,520 5,272,486 202 Chad 7,396 193 4,874 2,329 428 11 191,341 11,075 17,277,400 203 Samoa 7,185 13 1,605 5,567 3 35,782 65 53,893 268,394 200,798 204 Vanuatu 6,840 12 6,384 444 2 21,367 37 24,976 78,022 320,114 205 St. Vincent Grenadines 6,779 106 6,641 32 60,756 950 98,860 886,025 111,577 206 British Virgin Islands 6,296 62 N/A N/A N/A 1 205,785 2,026 102,862 3,362,053 30,595 207 Sao Tome and Principe 5,953 73 5,875 5 26,281 322 29,036 128,186 226,514 208 Turks and Caicos 5,941 36 5,862 43 4 149,783 908 478,593 12,066,181 39,664 209 Saint Kitts and Nevis 5,561 43 5,517 1 103,213 798 65,141 1,209,024 53,879 210 Cook Islands 4,727 3,990 737 268,686 15,740 894,674 17,593 211 St. Barth 4,432 6 N/A N/A N/A 446,279 604 78,646 7,919,243 9,931 212 Palau 4,396 6 3,879 511 1 240,877 329 45,500 2,493,151 18,250 213 Kiribati 3,076 13 2,597 466 3 25,057 106 122,762 214 Anguilla 2,731 9 2,716 6 4 179,141 590 51,382 3,370,417 15,245 215 Saint Pierre Miquelon 2,641 1 2,449 191 1 459,864 174 22,941 3,994,602 5,743 216 Diamond Princess 712 13 699 0 217 Wallis and Futuna 454 7 438 9 41,716 643 20,508 1,884,407 10,883 218 Montserrat 183 2 174 7 36,622 400 9,700 1,941,165 4,997 219 Falkland Islands 128 N/A N/A N/A 34,944 8,632 2,356,538 3,663 220 Macao 82 82 0 123 5,375 8,079 665,336 221 Vatican City 29 29 0 36,025 805 222 Marshall Islands 15 7 8 250 59,912 223 Western Sahara 10 1 9 0 16 2 623,876 224 MS Zaandam 9 2 7 0 225 Niue 8 7 1 4,860 1,646 226 Nauru 3 3 0 274 10,947 227 Saint Helena 2 2 0 327 6,110 228 Micronesia 1 1 0 9 117,203 Total: 509,612,698 +143,351 6,243,512 +585 462,501,976 +452,779 40,867,210 42,429 65,378.6 801.0
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection