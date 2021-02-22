The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 500,000 on Sunday, according to an NBC News tally — a milestone that underscores the grave threat the virus still poses even as more people are vaccinated.
The coronavirus has killed more than 2,462,000 people worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than a fifth of all deaths worldwide have occurred in the the U.S., which has less than 5 percent of the global population.
NBC News’ tally showed that about 500,700 people had died of Covid-19 as of midnight Sunday ET. The number rivals the populations of Atlanta and Sacramento, California.
More than 28,206,600 cases have been confirmed in the U.S., according to the NBC News tally. The average number of daily new cases has declined in recent days, however. The number fell below 100,000 on Feb. 12 for the first time in months.
Public health experts and top government officials have said precautions must remain in place to slow the spread of the virus.
“We are still at about 100,000 cases a day. We are still at around 1,500 to 3,500 deaths per day. The cases are more 2½-fold times what we saw over the summer,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Sunday on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”
UK Study: Vaccines ‘Spectacular’ in Preventing Serious Illness
The Covid vaccination programme has been linked to a substantial reduction in hospital admissions, PA Media is reporting. The PA story goes on:
Researchers examined coronavirus hospital admissions in Scotland among people who have had their first jab and compared them with those who had not yet received a dose of the vaccine.
Scientists from the University of Edinburgh, the University of Strathclyde and Public Health Scotland examined data on people who had received either the Pfizer/BioNTech jab or the one developed by experts at the University of Oxford with AstraZeneca.
By the fourth week after receiving the initial dose, the Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines were shown to reduce the risk of hospital admission from Covid-19 by up to 85% and 94%, respectively, they found.
Green Passports’ in Israel
Israel took a large step toward normalcy yesterday, lifting COVID-19 restrictions on a wide range of businesses. The reopening comes with a catch: Only those with a “green passport”—a certificate showing a person has been vaccinated or has recovered from infection—will be allowed entry to gyms, theaters, hotels, concerts, and most synagogues.
The certificate itself, which relies on a QR code, has been criticized for being easy to forge. Israel has administered at least one vaccine dose to almost half of its population.
In related news, two studies of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in Israel showed the treatment reduced transmission of the virus by about 90%, with the majority of the protection coming two weeks after the first shot. Additionally, data released by Pfizer revealed the drug can be stored at normal freezer temperatures, as opposed to the currently required ultracold storage. If approved, the new storage guidelines would dramatically simplify the logistics of vaccine distribution.
Elsewhere, the United Kingdom revealed it is on track to have all adults receive their first vaccine dose by July 31, one month ahead of schedule. The country has opted to extend the time period between doses to 12 weeks rather than the recommended three to four weeks. Some experts worry the strategy will spur dangerous mutations in people with partial immunity.
UK PM To Unveil New Post-Lockdown Roadmap
Today Boris Johnson is going to unveil what the government describes as its “roadmap for cautiously easing lockdown restrictions in England” and this will include the reopening of all schools on Monday 8 March. Here is our overnight preview story.
This is the third time Johnson has laid out plans for the easing of national lockdown in England and he is anxious to ensure that this one will be the last. In many respects his approach is more tentative than it was in May last year, when he launched the original Covid recovery strategy.
But in one at least one respect he is pushing forward more firmly than advisers might like. In Scotland and in Wales, which both went into this phase of lockdown ahead of England, schools are starting to reopen from today, but only for the very youngest pupils. But in England, as Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccination deployment minister told the Today programme, all pupils in England would go back to school.
Yesterday Prof John Edmunds, an epidemiologist who sits on Sage, the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, told the Andrew Marr Show that, if all pupils went back at once, he would expect R, the reproduction number, to rise to “something close to one, potentially slightly above”. (It is currently between 0.7 and 0.9 in England.) Asked if he thought primary schools should reopen first, he accepted that politicians had wider issues to consider, but went on: “Sticking to the epidemiology, yeah, of course it’s always safer to take smaller steps and evaluate.”
First of all, it’s no coincidence that the 8 March date has been chosen because the middle of February is when we offered the vaccine to the top four most vulnerable cohorts, and those who look after them. That is three weeks after that last person has had the first dose, when the protection really does kick in. And so we are being deliberately careful. And, of course, [we are] allowing teachers notice to be able to prepare.
So it’s ambitious, but it’s also careful, and it’s data driven.
Latest News
February 22 (GMT)
Updates
- 16 new cases in China, Hong Kong SAR [source]
- 366 new cases and 7 new deaths in Bangladesh [source]
- 2,105 new cases and 15 new deaths in the United Arab Emirates [source]
- 4 new cases in Liechtenstein [source]
- 2,288 new cases and 6 new deaths in the Philippines [source]