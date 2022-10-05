US Dropping Covid Adisory List, Worldwide Covid Stats

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) removed its country-by-country list of COVID-19 travel advisories on Monday.

The CDC said in a statement to The Hill that its ability to accurately assess the risk for most places that Americans visit has become limited as fewer countries are testing and reporting COVID-19 cases.

The agency will only post a travel health notice for a country if a situation like a “concerning” COVID-19 variant occurs.

“Regardless of their travel destination, all international travelers should stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines and follow recommendations found on CDC’s COVID-19 International Travel webpage,” the statement reads.

Much of the country and the world has fully returned to normal activities in recent months, as COVID-19 cases are causing fewer hospitalizations and deaths than earlier in the pandemic.

According to federal data, 3.32 percent of counties in the U.S. are currently considered to be at high risk for COVID, about 23 percent have are at a medium risk level and 74 percent are at a low risk level.

The seven-day rolling average of cases in the U.S. is still above 40,000 for the past week, and the average number of deaths is above 300, but both numbers have been gradually dropping.

