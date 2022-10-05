US Dropping Covid Adisory List, Worldwide Covid Stats

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) removed its country-by-country list of COVID-19 travel advisories on Monday.
The CDC said in a statement to The Hill that its ability to accurately assess the risk for most places that Americans visit has become limited as fewer countries are testing and reporting COVID-19 cases.
- The agency will only post a travel health notice for a country if a situation like a “concerning” COVID-19 variant occurs.
- “Regardless of their travel destination, all international travelers should stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines and follow recommendations found on CDC’s COVID-19 International Travel webpage,” the statement reads.
Much of the country and the world has fully returned to normal activities in recent months, as COVID-19 cases are causing fewer hospitalizations and deaths than earlier in the pandemic.
According to federal data, 3.32 percent of counties in the U.S. are currently considered to be at high risk for COVID, about 23 percent have are at a medium risk level and 74 percent are at a low risk level.
The seven-day rolling average of cases in the U.S. is still above 40,000 for the past week, and the average number of deaths is above 300, but both numbers have been gradually dropping.
===============================================
WORLD COVID STATS
Coronavirus Cases:
624,337,074
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|New
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|624,337,074
|+96,087
|6,553,187
|+80
|604,392,466
|+160,514
|13,391,421
|39,294
|80,097
|840.7
|1
|USA
|98,308,956
|1,085,366
|95,337,890
|1,885,700
|2,727
|293,630
|3,242
|1,119,185,648
|3,342,796
|334,805,269
|2
|India
|44,601,934
|528,733
|44,039,883
|33,318
|698
|31,708
|376
|895,958,696
|636,953
|1,406,631,776
|3
|France
|35,573,135
|155,272
|34,642,864
|774,999
|869
|542,401
|2,368
|271,490,188
|4,139,547
|65,584,518
|4
|Brazil
|34,735,542
|686,531
|33,875,877
|173,134
|8,318
|161,295
|3,188
|63,776,166
|296,146
|215,353,593
|5
|Germany
|33,519,761
|150,192
|32,473,400
|+43,000
|896,169
|1,406
|399,599
|1,790
|122,332,384
|1,458,359
|83,883,596
|6
|S. Korea
|24,882,894
|+34,710
|28,544
|+16
|24,331,174
|+43,381
|523,176
|333
|484,764
|556
|15,804,065
|307,892
|51,329,899
|7
|UK
|23,672,855
|190,317
|23,369,518
|+4,227
|113,020
|146
|345,600
|2,778
|522,526,476
|7,628,357
|68,497,907
|8
|Italy
|22,602,840
|177,257
|21,933,772
|491,811
|155
|375,071
|2,941
|247,525,943
|4,107,444
|60,262,770
|9
|Japan
|21,385,662
|45,083
|20,405,373
|935,206
|167
|170,289
|359
|76,201,407
|606,772
|125,584,838
|10
|Russia
|21,094,872
|387,666
|20,221,339
|485,867
|2,300
|144,678
|2,659
|273,400,000
|1,875,095
|145,805,947
|11
|Turkey
|16,873,793
|101,139
|16,769,595
|+3,059
|3,059
|975
|197,211
|1,182
|162,743,369
|1,902,052
|85,561,976
|12
|Spain
|13,431,098
|114,262
|13,237,757
|79,079
|339
|287,486
|2,446
|471,036,328
|10,082,298
|46,719,142
|13
|Vietnam
|11,482,334
|43,151
|10,593,986
|845,197
|57
|116,038
|436
|85,826,548
|867,342
|98,953,541
|14
|Australia
|10,244,727
|+1,532
|15,234
|+6
|10,172,662
|56,831
|42
|392,988
|584
|78,835,048
|3,024,116
|26,068,792
|15
|Argentina
|9,711,355
|129,937
|9,568,708
|+882
|12,710
|284
|211,069
|2,824
|35,716,069
|776,264
|46,010,234
|16
|Netherlands
|8,441,351
|22,663
|8,368,036
|50,652
|47
|490,450
|1,317
|21,107,399
|1,226,358
|17,211,447
|17
|Iran
|7,550,401
|144,458
|7,326,757
|79,186
|141
|87,772
|1,679
|54,095,556
|628,851
|86,022,837
|18
|Mexico
|7,090,965
|330,139
|6,361,847
|398,979
|4,798
|53,898
|2,509
|18,442,240
|140,178
|131,562,772
|19
|Taiwan
|6,685,516
|+54,929
|11,280
|+48
|5,838,453
|+45,376
|835,783
|279,862
|472
|26,379,847
|1,104,286
|23,888,595
|20
|Indonesia
|6,437,750
|158,156
|6,262,820
|16,774
|2,771
|23,063
|567
|108,849,019
|389,952
|279,134,505
|21
|Colombia
|6,307,372
|141,794
|6,134,690
|30,888
|342
|122,443
|2,753
|36,572,720
|709,974
|51,512,762
|22
|Poland
|6,302,275
|117,631
|5,335,940
|848,704
|3,086
|166,993
|3,117
|37,384,173
|990,577
|37,739,785
|23
|Portugal
|5,499,469
|25,063
|5,405,478
|68,928
|61
|542,323
|2,472
|45,059,939
|4,443,531
|10,140,570
|24
|Ukraine
|5,177,217
|109,206
|4,992,431
|+5,240
|75,580
|177
|119,865
|2,528
|19,521,252
|451,963
|43,192,122
|25
|Austria
|5,176,787
|20,767
|5,040,975
|115,045
|47
|570,966
|2,290
|197,918,279
|21,829,118
|9,066,710
|26
|Greece
|4,920,192
|33,111
|4,867,804
|+6,425
|19,277
|115
|476,918
|3,209
|94,139,966
|9,125,063
|10,316,637
|27
|Malaysia
|4,846,592
|36,385
|4,787,250
|22,957
|42
|146,065
|1,097
|64,706,156
|1,950,092
|33,181,072
|28
|DPRK
|4,772,813
|74
|4,772,739
|0
|183,636
|3
|25,990,679
|29
|Thailand
|4,682,132
|32,771
|4,642,894
|6,467
|1,496
|66,813
|468
|17,270,775
|246,450
|70,078,203
|30
|Israel
|4,666,020
|11,706
|4,646,967
|7,347
|101
|500,324
|1,255
|41,373,364
|4,436,346
|9,326,000
|31
|Chile
|4,634,889
|61,227
|4,561,431
|12,231
|117
|240,771
|3,181
|45,287,633
|2,352,580
|19,250,195
|32
|Belgium
|4,553,333
|32,690
|4,458,901
|61,742
|59
|390,232
|2,802
|35,645,178
|3,054,879
|11,668,278
|33
|Canada
|4,251,611
|45,218
|4,144,611
|+2,623
|61,782
|99
|110,752
|1,178
|65,087,211
|1,695,491
|38,388,419
|34
|Peru
|4,146,000
|216,626
|3,922,372
|+1,654
|7,002
|125
|123,084
|6,431
|35,243,858
|1,046,302
|33,684,208
|35
|Czechia
|4,117,355
|+3,440
|41,162
|+9
|4,051,343
|+618
|24,850
|53
|383,481
|3,834
|56,277,573
|5,241,567
|10,736,784
|36
|Switzerland
|4,109,154
|14,192
|4,023,391
|71,571
|50
|468,352
|1,618
|22,389,180
|2,551,870
|8,773,637
|37
|South Africa
|4,019,800
|102,185
|3,909,265
|8,350
|192
|66,163
|1,682
|26,174,429
|430,811
|60,756,135
|38
|Philippines
|3,957,112
|63,078
|3,867,242
|26,792
|634
|35,172
|561
|32,882,444
|292,265
|112,508,994
|39
|Romania
|3,272,010
|67,054
|3,186,995
|17,961
|122
|171,928
|3,523
|25,154,688
|1,321,751
|19,031,335
|40
|Denmark
|3,115,058
|7,088
|3,096,057
|11,913
|533,862
|1,215
|128,434,300
|22,011,208
|5,834,950
|41
|Sweden
|2,588,441
|20,194
|2,550,946
|+252
|17,301
|13
|253,298
|1,976
|18,965,590
|1,855,920
|10,218,971
|42
|Iraq
|2,460,572
|25,356
|2,434,378
|838
|21
|58,356
|601
|19,239,264
|456,286
|42,164,965
|43
|Serbia
|2,369,245
|17,042
|2,313,299
|38,904
|29
|273,806
|1,969
|11,086,617
|1,281,243
|8,653,016
|44
|Hungary
|2,094,142
|47,503
|2,014,175
|32,464
|18
|217,998
|4,945
|11,394,556
|1,186,160
|9,606,259
|45
|Bangladesh
|2,027,565
|29,372
|1,967,076
|31,117
|1,331
|12,077
|175
|14,895,519
|88,724
|167,885,689
|46
|Singapore
|1,924,139
|1,624
|1,839,062
|83,453
|11
|323,736
|273
|24,345,019
|4,096,043
|5,943,546
|47
|Slovakia
|1,844,988
|20,465
|1,819,170
|5,353
|22
|337,898
|3,748
|7,303,606
|1,337,609
|5,460,193
|48
|New Zealand
|1,789,425
|2,992
|1,777,436
|8,997
|365,323
|611
|7,544,063
|1,540,170
|4,898,203
|49
|Georgia
|1,780,691
|16,900
|1,637,293
|126,498
|448,679
|4,258
|16,920,079
|4,263,340
|3,968,738
|50
|Hong Kong
|1,779,695
|10,184
|1,512,276
|257,235
|11
|234,038
|1,339
|54,352,132
|7,147,553
|7,604,299
|51
|Jordan
|1,746,997
|14,122
|1,731,007
|1,868
|59
|169,597
|1,371
|17,201,885
|1,669,945
|10,300,869
|52
|Ireland
|1,663,653
|7,905
|1,650,184
|5,564
|10
|331,392
|1,575
|12,719,486
|2,533,662
|5,020,199
|53
|Pakistan
|1,572,835
|+57
|30,620
|+1
|1,537,813
|4,402
|46
|6,854
|133
|30,531,764
|133,042
|229,488,994
|54
|Norway
|1,462,647
|4,121
|1,457,392
|1,134
|20
|265,387
|748
|11,002,430
|1,996,315
|5,511,370
|55
|Kazakhstan
|1,393,779
|+59
|13,692
|1,378,992
|1,095
|24
|72,574
|713
|11,575,012
|602,707
|19,205,043
|56
|Finland
|1,292,940
|5,981
|1,269,635
|+1,005
|17,324
|21
|232,754
|1,077
|11,505,032
|2,071,128
|5,554,960
|57
|Morocco
|1,265,008
|16,278
|1,248,614
|116
|293
|33,490
|431
|12,589,880
|333,306
|37,772,756
|58
|Bulgaria
|1,262,224
|37,733
|1,214,817
|9,674
|47
|184,412
|5,513
|10,582,366
|1,546,090
|6,844,597
|59
|Lithuania
|1,254,247
|+1,013
|9,330
|1,223,059
|+1,568
|21,858
|10
|471,219
|3,505
|10,185,182
|3,826,559
|2,661,708
|60
|Croatia
|1,234,358
|16,930
|1,212,969
|4,459
|10
|304,083
|4,171
|5,239,485
|1,290,741
|4,059,286
|61
|Lebanon
|1,216,190
|10,681
|1,087,587
|117,922
|74
|181,932
|1,598
|4,795,578
|717,380
|6,684,849
|62
|Slovenia
|1,191,573
|6,827
|1,154,476
|30,270
|27
|573,414
|3,285
|2,746,918
|1,321,883
|2,078,034
|63
|Tunisia
|1,145,829
|29,254
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|99
|95,116
|2,428
|4,952,266
|411,091
|12,046,656
|64
|Guatemala
|1,126,214
|19,811
|1,106,062
|341
|5
|60,601
|1,066
|5,920,401
|318,575
|18,584,039
|65
|Cuba
|1,111,207
|8,530
|1,102,593
|84
|23
|98,288
|754
|14,155,107
|1,252,038
|11,305,652
|66
|Bolivia
|1,108,472
|+57
|22,237
|1,054,392
|+429
|31,843
|220
|92,429
|1,854
|2,705,422
|225,590
|11,992,656
|67
|Costa Rica
|1,072,807
|8,913
|860,711
|203,183
|52
|207,012
|1,720
|4,659,757
|899,158
|5,182,354
|68
|UAE
|1,029,082
|2,346
|1,008,171
|18,565
|102,073
|233
|191,425,090
|18,987,222
|10,081,785
|69
|Ecuador
|1,005,521
|35,899
|966,158
|+188
|3,464
|759
|55,513
|1,982
|3,082,403
|170,173
|18,113,361
|70
|Nepal
|999,829
|12,018
|987,013
|798
|33,079
|398
|5,939,976
|196,521
|30,225,582
|71
|Belarus
|994,037
|7,118
|985,592
|1,327
|105,381
|755
|13,646,641
|1,446,722
|9,432,800
|72
|Panama
|987,613
|8,502
|978,039
|1,072
|16
|222,087
|1,912
|7,084,004
|1,592,998
|4,446,964
|73
|Uruguay
|986,446
|7,495
|977,955
|996
|18
|282,163
|2,144
|6,114,822
|1,749,083
|3,496,016
|74
|Mongolia
|983,275
|2,179
|980,168
|928
|192
|291,075
|645
|4,030,048
|1,193,000
|3,378,078
|75
|Latvia
|933,476
|6,006
|891,237
|36,233
|3
|504,899
|3,249
|7,666,941
|4,146,899
|1,848,837
|76
|Azerbaijan
|821,757
|9,921
|811,060
|776
|79,781
|963
|7,260,232
|704,863
|10,300,205
|77
|Saudi Arabia
|816,975
|9,360
|804,033
|3,582
|39
|22,792
|261
|44,353,150
|1,237,363
|35,844,909
|78
|Paraguay
|716,543
|19,591
|696,811
|141
|7
|98,078
|2,682
|2,657,506
|363,751
|7,305,843
|79
|Bahrain
|682,114
|1,520
|677,529
|3,065
|2
|382,355
|852
|10,397,084
|5,828,017
|1,783,983
|80
|Sri Lanka
|670,813
|16,764
|653,988
|61
|31,091
|777
|6,486,117
|300,619
|21,575,842
|81
|Kuwait
|658,520
|2,563
|655,316
|641
|3
|150,336
|585
|8,365,279
|1,909,739
|4,380,326
|82
|Dominican Republic
|645,952
|4,384
|641,157
|411
|4
|58,424
|397
|3,657,057
|330,765
|11,056,370
|83
|Myanmar
|622,802
|19,458
|597,898
|5,446
|11,277
|352
|9,056,450
|163,985
|55,227,143
|84
|Palestine
|620,548
|5,403
|608,749
|6,396
|17
|116,087
|1,011
|3,078,533
|575,907
|5,345,541
|85
|Estonia
|603,185
|2,692
|524,990
|75,503
|9
|456,298
|2,036
|3,545,129
|2,681,823
|1,321,910
|86
|Moldova
|590,752
|11,858
|504,142
|74,752
|49
|147,203
|2,955
|3,216,305
|801,437
|4,013,171
|87
|Cyprus
|587,994
|1,182
|580,133
|+354
|6,679
|60
|480,628
|966
|9,640,118
|7,879,860
|1,223,387
|88
|Venezuela
|544,884
|5,816
|538,288
|780
|36
|18,618
|199
|3,359,014
|114,771
|29,266,991
|89
|Egypt
|515,645
|24,613
|442,182
|48,850
|122
|4,857
|232
|3,693,367
|34,792
|106,156,692
|90
|Libya
|507,008
|6,437
|500,519
|52
|101
|72,011
|914
|2,482,358
|352,570
|7,040,745
|91
|Ethiopia
|493,627
|7,572
|471,964
|14,091
|4,086
|63
|5,266,859
|43,595
|120,812,698
|92
|Réunion
|472,336
|893
|418,572
|52,871
|10
|520,159
|983
|1,603,660
|1,766,027
|908,061
|93
|Honduras
|456,391
|10,993
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|105
|44,651
|1,076
|1,528,531
|149,544
|10,221,247
|94
|Qatar
|454,244
|682
|447,572
|5,990
|5
|152,435
|229
|3,966,481
|1,331,072
|2,979,915
|95
|Armenia
|443,785
|8,691
|431,560
|3,534
|149,324
|2,924
|3,215,811
|1,082,048
|2,971,966
|96
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|398,796
|16,138
|376,654
|6,004
|122,732
|4,967
|1,861,532
|572,899
|3,249,317
|97
|Oman
|398,424
|4,260
|384,669
|9,495
|2
|74,836
|800
|25,000,000
|4,695,724
|5,323,993
|98
|North Macedonia
|343,143
|9,539
|333,158
|446
|164,869
|4,583
|2,131,967
|1,024,342
|2,081,304
|99
|Kenya
|338,455
|5,678
|332,711
|66
|1
|6,021
|101
|3,888,060
|69,164
|56,215,221
|100
|Zambia
|333,555
|4,017
|329,461
|77
|17,132
|206
|3,733,835
|191,771
|19,470,234
|101
|Albania
|332,337
|3,588
|327,004
|1,745
|115,943
|1,252
|1,941,032
|677,173
|2,866,374
|102
|Botswana
|326,329
|2,789
|322,955
|585
|1
|133,678
|1,142
|2,026,898
|830,300
|2,441,162
|103
|Luxembourg
|288,658
|1,123
|283,668
|3,867
|449,363
|1,748
|4,402,293
|6,853,194
|642,371
|104
|Montenegro
|280,715
|2,782
|276,679
|1,254
|6
|447,034
|4,430
|2,628,647
|4,186,077
|627,950
|105
|Algeria
|270,690
|6,879
|182,324
|81,487
|6
|5,969
|152
|230,861
|5,091
|45,350,148
|106
|Nigeria
|265,505
|3,155
|258,470
|3,880
|11
|1,225
|15
|5,441,162
|25,104
|216,746,934
|107
|Zimbabwe
|257,568
|5,603
|251,591
|374
|12
|16,800
|365
|2,517,861
|164,229
|15,331,428
|108
|China
|251,620
|+273
|5,226
|243,518
|+367
|2,876
|18
|174
|4
|160,000,000
|110,461
|1,448,471,400
|109
|Uzbekistan
|244,257
|1,637
|241,486
|1,134
|23
|7,104
|48
|1,377,915
|40,077
|34,382,084
|110
|Mozambique
|230,312
|2,222
|227,964
|126
|11
|6,960
|67
|1,371,127
|41,437
|33,089,461
|111
|Brunei
|227,756
|225
|222,140
|5,391
|3
|511,316
|505
|717,784
|1,611,437
|445,431
|112
|Martinique
|221,618
|1,044
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|8
|592,424
|2,791
|828,928
|2,215,870
|374,087
|113
|Laos
|215,926
|+17
|758
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|28,863
|101
|1,233,207
|164,845
|7,481,023
|114
|Kyrgyzstan
|206,160
|2,991
|196,406
|6,763
|131
|30,641
|445
|1,907,195
|283,460
|6,728,271
|115
|Iceland
|205,823
|213
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2
|595,910
|617
|1,996,384
|5,780,036
|345,393
|116
|El Salvador
|201,785
|4,229
|179,410
|18,146
|8
|30,805
|646
|2,610,114
|398,467
|6,550,389
|117
|Afghanistan
|199,690
|7,803
|178,270
|13,617
|1,124
|4,900
|191
|1,108,181
|27,192
|40,754,388
|118
|Guadeloupe
|192,801
|989
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|19
|482,251
|2,474
|938,039
|2,346,306
|399,794
|119
|Maldives
|185,082
|308
|163,687
|21,087
|25
|342,120
|569
|2,213,831
|4,092,223
|540,985
|120
|Trinidad and Tobago
|183,181
|4,207
|175,288
|3,686
|18
|130,231
|2,991
|834,508
|593,287
|1,406,585
|121
|Ghana
|169,685
|1,459
|167,712
|514
|2
|5,238
|45
|2,507,677
|77,408
|32,395,450
|122
|Uganda
|169,396
|3,628
|100,431
|65,337
|3
|3,498
|75
|3,012,408
|62,198
|48,432,863
|123
|Namibia
|169,253
|4,065
|164,813
|375
|64,260
|1,543
|1,062,663
|403,460
|2,633,874
|124
|Jamaica
|151,931
|3,320
|99,392
|49,219
|50,897
|1,112
|1,183,986
|396,633
|2,985,094
|125
|Cambodia
|137,897
|3,056
|134,767
|74
|8,032
|178
|3,071,982
|178,930
|17,168,639
|126
|Rwanda
|132,504
|1,467
|131,027
|10
|9,743
|108
|5,826,731
|428,421
|13,600,464
|127
|Cameroon
|121,652
|1,935
|118,616
|1,101
|13
|4,358
|69
|1,751,774
|62,762
|27,911,548
|128
|Malta
|114,757
|806
|113,277
|674
|4
|258,443
|1,815
|2,063,510
|4,647,200
|444,033
|129
|Angola
|103,131
|1,917
|101,155
|59
|2,944
|55
|1,499,795
|42,818
|35,027,343
|130
|Barbados
|102,580
|560
|101,812
|208
|356,152
|1,944
|765,701
|2,658,472
|288,023
|131
|French Guiana
|93,974
|410
|11,254
|82,310
|3
|299,119
|1,305
|651,257
|2,072,951
|314,169
|132
|DRC
|92,893
|1,443
|83,520
|7,930
|975
|15
|846,704
|8,890
|95,240,792
|133
|Channel Islands
|91,797
|202
|90,816
|779
|520,205
|1,145
|1,252,808
|7,099,551
|176,463
|134
|Senegal
|88,408
|1,968
|86,332
|108
|5,008
|111
|1,146,543
|64,946
|17,653,671
|135
|Malawi
|88,034
|2,682
|84,878
|474
|67
|4,362
|133
|617,319
|30,589
|20,180,839
|136
|Ivory Coast
|87,316
|826
|86,440
|50
|3,147
|30
|1,631,049
|58,793
|27,742,298
|137
|Suriname
|81,114
|1,385
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|135,908
|2,321
|239,203
|400,788
|596,831
|138
|French Polynesia
|76,603
|649
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|269,573
|2,284
|284,164
|139
|New Caledonia
|74,179
|314
|73,847
|18
|9
|254,985
|1,079
|98,964
|340,182
|290,915
|140
|Eswatini
|73,410
|1,422
|71,960
|28
|11
|61,959
|1,200
|1,045,903
|882,755
|1,184,817
|141
|Guyana
|71,353
|1,281
|70,004
|68
|89,860
|1,613
|696,605
|877,287
|794,045
|142
|Belize
|68,884
|686
|68,141
|57
|6
|167,117
|1,664
|576,016
|1,397,453
|412,190
|143
|Fiji
|68,242
|878
|66,302
|1,062
|75,035
|965
|662,620
|728,581
|909,466
|144
|Madagascar
|66,684
|1,410
|65,251
|23
|2,285
|48
|512,993
|17,581
|29,178,077
|145
|Sudan
|63,285
|4,961
|57,413
|+19
|911
|1,376
|108
|562,941
|12,240
|45,992,020
|146
|Mauritania
|62,840
|995
|61,798
|47
|12,819
|203
|975,158
|198,931
|4,901,981
|147
|Cabo Verde
|62,383
|410
|61,906
|67
|23
|109,892
|722
|401,622
|707,482
|567,678
|148
|Bhutan
|62,095
|21
|61,564
|510
|78,807
|27
|2,303,734
|2,923,739
|787,941
|149
|Syria
|57,314
|3,163
|54,112
|39
|2,960
|163
|146,269
|7,553
|19,364,809
|150
|Burundi
|50,193
|38
|49,846
|309
|3,976
|3
|345,742
|27,386
|12,624,840
|151
|Gabon
|48,713
|306
|48,307
|100
|20,893
|131
|1,616,857
|693,474
|2,331,533
|152
|Seychelles
|47,141
|169
|46,446
|526
|474,132
|1,700
|99,426
|153
|Andorra
|46,227
|155
|46,011
|61
|14
|596,762
|2,001
|249,838
|3,225,256
|77,463
|154
|Curaçao
|45,127
|282
|44,720
|125
|3
|272,623
|1,704
|496,693
|3,000,640
|165,529
|155
|Papua New Guinea
|45,010
|668
|43,982
|360
|7
|4,844
|72
|249,149
|26,813
|9,292,169
|156
|Aruba
|42,914
|227
|42,438
|249
|2
|398,796
|2,109
|177,885
|1,653,068
|107,609
|157
|Mauritius
|40,478
|1,025
|38,843
|610
|31,754
|804
|358,675
|281,374
|1,274,727
|158
|Mayotte
|40,261
|187
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|140,645
|653
|176,919
|618,038
|286,259
|159
|Tanzania
|39,440
|845
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|623
|13
|63,298,550
|160
|Togo
|39,116
|285
|38,662
|169
|4,506
|33
|792,862
|91,335
|8,680,837
|161
|Isle of Man
|38,008
|116
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|443,335
|1,353
|150,753
|1,758,422
|85,732
|162
|Guinea
|37,909
|453
|36,982
|474
|8
|2,734
|33
|660,107
|47,607
|13,865,691
|163
|Bahamas
|37,309
|833
|36,120
|356
|2
|93,152
|2,080
|248,846
|621,314
|400,516
|164
|Faeroe Islands
|34,658
|28
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5
|703,959
|569
|778,000
|15,802,409
|49,233
|165
|Lesotho
|34,490
|706
|25,980
|7,804
|15,852
|324
|431,221
|198,199
|2,175,699
|166
|Haiti
|33,756
|857
|31,410
|1,489
|2,890
|73
|132,422
|11,337
|11,680,283
|167
|Mali
|32,686
|742
|31,697
|247
|1,522
|35
|761,188
|35,447
|21,473,764
|168
|Cayman Islands
|30,661
|32
|8,553
|22,076
|1
|455,743
|476
|222,773
|3,311,280
|67,277
|169
|Saint Lucia
|29,517
|400
|29,070
|47
|159,454
|2,161
|210,983
|1,139,752
|185,113
|170
|Benin
|27,638
|163
|27,322
|153
|5
|2,162
|13
|604,310
|47,268
|12,784,726
|171
|Somalia
|27,216
|1,352
|13,182
|12,682
|1,616
|80
|400,466
|23,778
|16,841,795
|172
|Congo
|24,837
|386
|24,006
|445
|4,284
|67
|347,815
|59,991
|5,797,805
|173
|Timor-Leste
|23,253
|138
|23,102
|13
|16,980
|101
|278,529
|203,391
|1,369,429
|174
|Burkina Faso
|21,631
|387
|21,143
|101
|979
|18
|248,995
|11,265
|22,102,838
|175
|Solomon Islands
|21,544
|153
|16,357
|5,034
|1
|29,874
|212
|5,117
|7,096
|721,159
|176
|San Marino
|20,892
|118
|20,613
|161
|4
|612,938
|3,462
|157,634
|4,624,732
|34,085
|177
|Gibraltar
|20,095
|108
|16,579
|3,408
|596,220
|3,204
|534,283
|15,852,213
|33,704
|178
|Liechtenstein
|19,883
|86
|19,508
|289
|4
|517,962
|2,240
|102,174
|2,661,682
|38,387
|179
|Grenada
|19,536
|237
|19,248
|51
|4
|172,161
|2,089
|179,808
|1,584,560
|113,475
|180
|Nicaragua
|18,491
|225
|4,225
|14,041
|2,728
|33
|6,779,100
|181
|Bermuda
|18,154
|148
|17,969
|37
|293,095
|2,389
|1,006,083
|16,243,126
|61,939
|182
|South Sudan
|17,823
|138
|17,335
|350
|1
|1,534
|12
|410,280
|35,313
|11,618,511
|183
|Tajikistan
|17,786
|125
|17,264
|397
|1,786
|13
|9,957,464
|184
|Equatorial Guinea
|17,016
|183
|16,691
|142
|5
|11,369
|122
|365,697
|244,342
|1,496,662
|185
|Tonga
|16,182
|12
|15,638
|532
|150,182
|111
|535,009
|4,965,327
|107,749
|186
|Samoa
|15,941
|29
|1,605
|14,307
|4
|78,823
|143
|187,397
|926,612
|202,239
|187
|Dominica
|15,747
|74
|15,651
|22
|217,668
|1,023
|228,799
|3,162,653
|72,344
|188
|Djibouti
|15,690
|189
|15,427
|74
|15,441
|186
|305,941
|301,094
|1,016,097
|189
|Marshall Islands
|15,275
|17
|15,166
|92
|22
|254,342
|283
|60,057
|190
|CAR
|14,923
|113
|14,520
|290
|2
|2,975
|23
|81,294
|16,205
|5,016,678
|191
|Monaco
|14,666
|63
|14,540
|63
|4
|368,650
|1,584
|78,646
|1,976,875
|39,783
|192
|Gambia
|12,508
|372
|12,028
|108
|4,889
|145
|155,686
|60,851
|2,558,482
|193
|Saint Martin
|11,978
|63
|1,399
|10,516
|7
|301,485
|1,586
|112,382
|2,828,643
|39,730
|194
|Greenland
|11,971
|21
|2,761
|9,189
|4
|210,117
|369
|164,926
|2,894,810
|56,973
|195
|Yemen
|11,935
|2,157
|9,124
|654
|23
|383
|69
|329,592
|10,579
|31,154,867
|196
|Vanuatu
|11,933
|14
|11,894
|25
|37,078
|44
|24,976
|77,606
|321,832
|197
|Caribbean Netherlands
|11,235
|36
|10,476
|723
|421,623
|1,351
|30,126
|1,130,559
|26,647
|198
|Sint Maarten
|10,865
|87
|10,776
|2
|10
|247,123
|1,979
|62,056
|1,411,454
|43,966
|199
|Eritrea
|10,173
|103
|10,065
|5
|2,778
|28
|23,693
|6,470
|3,662,244
|200
|Micronesia
|10,083
|31
|174
|9,878
|1
|85,821
|264
|21,923
|186,596
|117,489
|201
|Niger
|9,931
|312
|8,890
|729
|1
|381
|12
|254,538
|9,759
|26,083,660
|202
|Antigua and Barbuda
|9,098
|146
|8,923
|29
|1
|91,429
|1,467
|18,901
|189,943
|99,509
|203
|Guinea-Bissau
|8,796
|175
|8,301
|320
|6
|4,263
|85
|145,231
|70,385
|2,063,367
|204
|Comoros
|8,471
|161
|8,305
|5
|9,335
|177
|907,419
|205
|Liberia
|7,974
|294
|7,659
|21
|2
|1,503
|55
|139,824
|26,356
|5,305,117
|206
|Sierra Leone
|7,751
|126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|933
|15
|259,958
|31,296
|8,306,436
|207
|Chad
|7,590
|193
|4,874
|2,523
|436
|11
|191,341
|10,988
|17,413,580
|208
|British Virgin Islands
|7,305
|64
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|238,757
|2,092
|107,339
|3,508,269
|30,596
|209
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|7,112
|115
|6,641
|356
|63,756
|1,031
|100,856
|904,125
|111,551
|210
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|6,541
|46
|6,482
|13
|121,420
|854
|124,861
|2,317,778
|53,871
|211
|Cook Islands
|6,389
|1
|6,384
|4
|363,610
|57
|19,690
|1,120,596
|17,571
|212
|Turks and Caicos
|6,380
|36
|6,321
|23
|4
|160,539
|906
|550,093
|13,841,952
|39,741
|213
|Sao Tome and Principe
|6,230
|77
|6,132
|21
|27,363
|338
|29,036
|127,530
|227,679
|214
|Palau
|5,460
|6
|5,444
|10
|1
|299,457
|329
|64,681
|3,547,469
|18,233
|215
|St. Barth
|5,285
|6
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|531,423
|603
|78,646
|7,908,095
|9,945
|216
|Nauru
|4,611
|1
|4,605
|5
|422,911
|92
|20,509
|1,881,042
|10,903
|217
|Anguilla
|3,866
|12
|3,849
|5
|4
|253,841
|788
|51,382
|3,373,736
|15,230
|218
|Kiribati
|3,430
|13
|2,703
|714
|3
|27,792
|105
|123,419
|219
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|3,188
|1
|2,449
|738
|1
|553,568
|174
|24,902
|4,324,015
|5,759
|220
|Falkland Islands
|1,930
|1,886
|44
|545,352
|8,632
|2,439,107
|3,539
|221
|Saint Helena
|1,656
|2
|1,654
|270,809
|6,115
|222
|Montserrat
|1,403
|8
|1,376
|19
|282,578
|1,611
|17,762
|3,577,442
|4,965
|223
|Macao
|793
|6
|787
|0
|1,188
|9
|7,850
|11,760
|667,490
|224
|Wallis and Futuna
|761
|7
|438
|316
|69,295
|637
|20,508
|1,867,419
|10,982
|225
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|699
|0
|226
|Niue
|80
|80
|0
|49,322
|1,622
|227
|Vatican City
|29
|29
|0
|36,295
|799
|228
|Tuvalu
|20
|20
|1,658
|12,066
|229
|Western Sahara
|10
|1
|9
|0
|16
|2
|626,161
|230
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|0
|Total:
|624,337,074
|+96,087
|6,553,187
|+80
|604,392,466
|+160,514
|13,391,421
|39,294
|80,096.6
|840.7