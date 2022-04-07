US Drops Travel Warnings, 4th Vax Good & Bad, Blood Clots, Shanghai Surge, More

US CDC Drops Travel Warning Levels on More Than 20 Countries
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must feel like it’s been on vacation the last couple of weeks.
The government’s watchdog health agency has not had to add a single country or territory to its Level 4, highest-risk, do not travel warning in the last two weeks.
The CDC considers a country a Level 4 risk if it reaches 500 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over a span of 28 days.
In fact, in a piece of good travel news, not only hasn’t the CDC not added any destinations to the Level 4 list but the agency has actually downgraded more than 20 countries, including 14 alone on Monday, April 4.
Dropping from Level 4 to Level 3 were Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Iran, Libya, Oman, Panama, Paraguay, Saint Lucia and Suriname.
Botswana, Eswatini, Iraq, South Africa and the Dominican Republic are now all at Level 2, while Ghana, Jamaica, Malawi, Morocco, Nepal and Pakistan were dropped to Level 1.
Most importantly, perhaps, the CDC last week, dropped its health notice for cruise ship travel.
Fourth dose improves protection, but wanes quickly
A new study in Israel has found that the fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine improves protection against infection and severe COVID-19; however, protection against confirmed infection appears to be short-lived.
The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday, found that the effectiveness against COVID-19 infection in the fourth week after receipt of the fourth dose was lower when compared to protection after the third dose of the vaccine.
It added that protection against severe illness did not wane during the six weeks after the fourth dose was administered and found that the rate of confirmed infection in the fourth week after was lower than that in the group with three vaccine doses.
However, the study added that protection against infection waned in later weeks.
The study, conducted by the Sheba Medical Center, included more than 1.25 million vaccinated people in Israel from Jan. 10 to March 2.
Higher blood clot risks
There’s an increased risk of developing a serious blood clot in the six months after having a Covid infection, according to a study. Researchers can’t explain exactly why they happen but it could be to do with an inflammatory response to the virus. Those who have had severe Covid or were infected during the first wave are at the highest risk. Researchers say this study highlights the importance of being vaccinated.
Shanghai lockdown food shortage fears
Shanghai residents, who are banned from leaving home as part of lockdown measures to tackle a coronavirus outbreak, say they’re running out of food. People are not allowed to leave their homes even for essential reasons such as grocery shopping. Officials admit the city is facing “difficulties” but say they’re working on it. The impact of restrictions in Shanghai and other cities is also being felt by the tourism industry, with a drop in spending noted over a key festival.
FDA weighing future of boosters, new strains