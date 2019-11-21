In the wake of current election protests in Dominica, the US Embassy is warning American tourists and its employees to be wary and stay clear of demonstrations, which may be expected in advance of presidential elections on December 6, 2019.

Recent demonstrations have involved police use of tear gas.

The opposition United Workers’ Party has been pushing the ruling party to enact reforms that could reduce the ruling party’s electoral advantage. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s government has not enacted the reforms, leading to charges of unfairness.

Assistant Police Commissioner Richmond Valentine said more 200 protesters clashed with police when they tried to march to President Charles Savarin’s home Monday night to call for reforms.

Police fired tear gas after protesters removed street barricades during the confrontation in Roseau, the capital. No fatalities or major injuries were reported.

In a televised address Tuesday morning, Skerrit said the protest “signaled the intrusion of violence into the election campaign in a manner that is unfamiliar, unnecessary and unproductive.”

U.S. government personnel and others have been urged to exercise caution if planning to travel to Dominica over the next several weeks.

Actions to Take:

Avoid demonstrations

Monitor local media for update

Keep a low profile

Be aware of your surroundings.

