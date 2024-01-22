US Embassy Warns After 8 Tourists Killed In Medellin After Apparent Dating App Mismatches.

It is unclear if an organized gang was behind the US deaths.

In the first 10 months of 2023, Medellin’s tourism observatory had already recorded 32 violent killings of foreigners in the city – including at least 12 Americans and three from the United Kingdom – a 40% increase from the previous year.

Jeff Hewett was found “lying dead in a pool of blood” in his Medellin hotel room, his friends wrote online, describing him as “an easy-going, wry, kind spirit” and apparent victim of a “robbery gone bad”.

Johny Jerome was killed on his 45th birthday. Another man, Phillip Mullins was drugged and died of an overdose, according to local media reports.

The embassy says several of these cases began with a dating app used to lure victims, part of a concerning increase in people who end up “drugged, robbed, and even killed by their Colombian dates”. Neither Tinder nor Bumble, both popular in the city, would comment.

Carlos Calle, the former director of the city’s tourism observatory, said it’s common for criminals to drug tourists with scopolamine, an odourless substance known as “Devil’s Breath”. The US embassy also warned about the drug, which sedates victims for up to 24 hours.

“There’s a negative profile of the tourist in the city that looks for a certain type of opportunities,” said Calle in an interview. It’s usually related to sex work, he said.

A spokesperson for the tourism observatory confirmed that the “majority” of victims last year were men, but added that many cases are still under investigation.

Prostitution is legal in Colombia and widespread in tourism hotspots like the cities of Medellin and Cartagena. But there’s nothing to suggest the men killed were using prostitutes.

Alok Shah, 36, thinks scopolamine is what caused his vision to “go sideways” when he brought a woman back to his hotel room in late 2022. It was like his short-term memory was disappearing, he said.

The Texas resident had matched with a Colombian woman in her mid-20s on Tinder. They first went out for coffee, but Shah later decided to buy beers and bring her to his hotel.

He says he hadn’t felt unsafe during his previous frequent visits to Medellin, or like prostitution was as prevalent when he first came in 2017. But he knew women were a draw to the city. “If you’re a single guy, the women are very lovely here,” a friend had told him.

Before his watch, jacket and $200 in cash disappeared that night, he remembers his date rubbing a powder on his neck. But he stayed conscious enough to realise something was wrong, threatening to call the police and chasing her away.

“I generally don’t interact with the locals there now,” he said. “There’s just too much danger, there’s too much risk.”