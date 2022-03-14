China Record Covid Surge, US Extending Mask Mandate for Month-Nearing 1m Deaths, World Covid Stats

China records more local COVID cases this year than in whole of 2021
BEIJING, March 14 (Reuters) – China has reported more local symptomatic COVID-19 cases so far this year than it recorded in all of 2021, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant triggers outbreaks from Shanghai to Shenzhen.
Mainland China reported 1,337 new domestically transmitted COVID cases with confirmed symptoms on March 13, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Monday. That brought the total this year to more than 9,000, compared with 8,378 in 2021, according to Reuters calculations.
In the past week, new COVID cases have been reported in Beijing and the financial hub of Shanghai – China’s most populous cities – as well as in the provinces of Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shandong and Zhejiang along the coast.
While the number of infections is small compared with caseloads elsewhere in the world, the rapid rate of increase has activated China’s dynamic zero COVID policy, which mandates that infections are quickly identified and contained.
“The long-distance bus station has been closed, and nucleic acid tests are required when travelling to other provinces,” said Loyd Ge, 34, a Shanghai resident.
“But even with these counter-measures, we still encountered a new outbreak in Shanghai, which means control measures will be further strengthened. We should be prepared for a city-wide lockdown.”
Further south in the city of Shenzhen, China’s Silicon Valley, officials have temporarily suspended public transport and urged people to work from home as they carry out city-wide testing this week following the surge in new cases.
Apple (AAPL.O) suppliers Foxconn (2317.TW) and Unimicron Technology Corp (3037.TW) both suspended operations in the southern city on Monday. Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, said operations would be suspended until further notice, adding it would deploy backup plants to reduce the disruption to production. read more
In the northeastern city of Changchun, currently under lockdown, Toyota (7203.T) suspended production at its joint venture with China’s FAW Group.
“China’s economy could be severely hit again,” said Nomura in a note, adding that the COVID situation in China had deteriorated at an “alarming” pace over the past week.
“The outbreak has now reached almost every part of China with significant economic importance,” Nomura said.
Including cases arriving from outside the mainland, China reported 1,437 new confirmed COVID cases on March 13, the NHC said, compared with 1,938 a day earlier.
There were 906 new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, compared with 1,455 a day earlier.
There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.
As of March 13, mainland China had reported 116,902 cases with confirmed symptoms, including both local and imported ones.
US Extending Mask Mandate
The Hill- The Biden administration will extend the federal mask mandate for all transportation networks through April 18, one month after it is set to expire.
The one-month extension is based off a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an administration official told The Hill.
“During that time, CDC will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor,” the official said.
“This revised framework will be based on the COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data, and the latest science.”
The Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) mask mandate for travel on airplanes, in airports, on buses and on rail systems is currently set to expire on March 18.
The administration declared last week that wearing a mask indoors is no longer recommended in much of the U.S. as COVID-19 infection numbers have rapidly decreased in recent weeks after the omicron variant caused a winter surge.
The TSA mask mandate initially went into effect with an expiration date of May 2021 and TSA extended it a few times, most recently in December, before it was set to expire just after the new year.
President Biden signed an executive order on his first full day in office directing federal agencies to “immediately take action” to mandate the use of masks on trains, intercity buses, ferries and in airports.
The federal rule allows TSA to fine passengers who refuse to wear a mask while traveling. Under the rules, individuals who do not comply with the mandate will face a minimum fine of $500 with repeat offenders facing fines as high as $3,000.
The administration has not instituted testing or COVID-19 vaccine requirements for domestic travel, as it has for international flights, and the debate over whether to do so appears to have fizzled after some officials last year indicated requirements weren’t off the table.
Latest News
March 14 (GMT)
Updates
- 6 new cases in Saint Lucia [source]
- 232 new cases in New Caledonia [source]
- 22 new cases in Uzbekistan [source]
- 64 new cases in Kazakhstan [source]
- 11 new cases in Kyrgyzstan [source]
- 309,769 new cases and 200 new deaths in South Korea [source]
- 15,576 new cases and 1 new death in New Zealand [source]