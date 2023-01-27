US FDA Recommends ‘Harmonizing’ Primary COVID Doses and Boosters, Updated Vax Effective, World Covid Stats

AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File FILE – A patient waits to be called for a COVID-19 vaccination booster shot outside a pharmacy in a grocery store, on Nov. 3, 2021, in downtown Denver. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/David…
The vaccine advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday voted to recommend matching the composition of primary COVID-19 vaccines doses and booster doses, which would make all vaccines administered consist of the updated bivalent dose.
The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) was asked on Thursday to consider making all COVID-19 immunizations match in composition, which in this specific case would mean phasing out the original coronavirus vaccine and only administering the bivalent shot.
The bivalent mRNA shot contains components of both the original COVID-19 ancestral strain, as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants. The booster was authorized for use in September.
Under the current FDA authorization, the bivalent boosters are available to people as young as six months. The shot can be administered at least two months following a primary series vaccination or a previous monovalent booster shot.
All 21 voting VRBPAC members present at the meeting voted in favor of making this recommendation. While the FDA is not required to abide by the committee’s recommendations, the agency usually follows the panel’s vote.
Archana Chatterjee, VRBPAC member and dean of the Chicago Medical School, endorsed the recommendation as a way of reducing confusion people may have regarding different vaccine formulations that are currently available.
“Speaking with colleagues, friends, family — questions I’m answering from the community. There’s so much confusion about these different formulations that I think anything we can do to ease up on that confusion and simplify things is going to be a good thing,” Chatterjee said. “Having vaccines is not sufficient. We need to have them be used.”
Explaining her decision to vote yes on the recommendation, fellow committee member Hayley Gans, professor of pediatrics at Stanford University, said she felt it was important to move “towards the strains that are circulating.”
While this recommendation, if adopted, would mean phasing out the original COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, some members of the committee noted that the ancestral vaccine has been shown to still offer protection against symptomatic infections.
Amanda Cohn, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of Birth Defects and Infant Disorders, noted that implementing primary series vaccinations with the bivalent doses would likely take some time and advised that people not hold off on getting vaccinated in order to get the updated shots as their first rounds of immunization.
CDC: Updated subvariant vax just as effective
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that the updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccines do not lose significant efficacy in preventing symptomatic coronavirus cases caused by the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant when compared to previous strains.
“We did not see reduced vaccine protection against symptomatic illness for XBB and XBB.1.5 compared with those other recent BA.5 variants. Quite reassuring,” CDC spokesperson Benjamin Haynes said in a press briefing Wednesday. Data released in the CDC’s most recent Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) shows, through a comparison between people who had and had not received the updated shot, that the bivalent booster dose was 52 percent effective at preventing symptomatic coronavirus cases caused by the BA.5 omicron subvariant and 48 percent effective at preventing symptomatic cases caused by XBB and XBB.1.5 subvariant infections. What this means: According to Ruth Link-Gelles, CDC epidemiologist and lead author of the MMWR, the findings can be interpreted to mean that vaccines currently cut the risk of symptomatic cases in about half the population.
The CDC also found that the updated boosters provided extra protection against symptomatic coronavirus cases caused by XBB.1.5 for at least three months after vaccination.
To make these determinations, the CDC analyzed national testing data from Dec. 1 to Jan. 13 and looked for symptomatic cases among adults who were not immunocompromised. For the purposes of the CDC’s study, symptomatic cases were defined as having one or more COVID-19 symptoms.
WORLD COVID STATS Coronavirus Cases: 674,398,658
# Country, Other Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths New Deaths Total Recovered New Recovered Active Cases Serious, Critical Tot Cases/ 1M pop Deaths/ 1M pop Total Tests Tests/ 1M pop Population World 674,398,658 +113,007 6,755,632 +477 646,390,338 +99,741 21,252,688 43,626 86,519 866.7 1 USA 104,093,499 1,132,132 101,123,639 1,837,728 3,828 310,908 3,381 1,159,121,148 3,462,076 334,805,269 2 India 44,682,437 530,739 44,149,802 1,896 698 31,766 377 914,564,756 650,181 1,406,631,776 3 France 39,503,473 164,036 39,228,173 111,264 869 602,329 2,501 271,490,188 4,139,547 65,584,518 4 Germany 37,728,155 165,314 37,320,300 +16,300 242,541 1,281 449,768 1,971 122,332,384 1,458,359 83,883,596 5 Brazil 36,794,650 696,731 35,795,631 302,288 8,318 170,857 3,235 63,776,166 296,146 215,353,593 6 Japan 32,364,850 +53,911 67,050 +343 21,518,381 +10,827 10,779,419 557 257,713 534 90,589,390 721,340 125,584,838 7 S. Korea 30,107,363 +31,711 33,332 +36 29,506,410 +19,080 567,621 481 586,546 649 15,804,065 307,892 51,329,899 8 Italy 25,415,630 186,488 24,929,092 300,050 227 421,747 3,095 264,869,515 4,395,243 60,262,770 9 UK 24,259,240 203,229 23,996,200 +6,119 59,811 146 354,160 2,967 522,526,476 7,628,357 68,497,907 10 Russia 21,917,097 394,861 21,326,444 195,792 2,300 150,317 2,708 273,400,000 1,875,095 145,805,947 11 Turkey 17,042,722 101,492 N/A N/A N/A 199,186 1,186 162,743,369 1,902,052 85,561,976 12 Spain 13,722,677 118,183 13,541,111 63,383 231 293,727 2,530 471,036,328 10,082,298 46,719,142 13 Vietnam 11,526,365 43,186 10,612,426 870,753 3 116,483 436 85,826,548 867,342 98,953,541 14 Australia 11,292,729 +2,638 18,596 +82 11,235,771 +5,364 38,362 50 433,190 713 78,835,048 3,024,116 26,068,792 15 Argentina 10,032,709 130,394 9,850,867 +5,855 51,448 363 218,054 2,834 35,716,069 776,264 46,010,234 16 Taiwan 9,428,486 +24,350 16,204 +15 9,015,591 +24,400 396,691 394,686 678 30,024,498 1,256,855 23,888,595 17 Netherlands 8,580,559 22,989 8,542,860 +659 14,710 53 498,538 1,336 25,984,435 1,509,718 17,211,447 18 Iran 7,563,825 144,744 7,337,268 81,813 217 87,928 1,683 54,420,785 632,632 86,022,837 19 Mexico 7,353,630 332,026 6,589,164 432,440 4,798 55,894 2,524 19,292,750 146,643 131,562,772 20 Indonesia 6,728,998 160,799 6,563,599 4,600 2,771 24,107 576 114,158,919 408,975 279,134,505 21 Poland 6,377,240 118,705 5,335,940 922,595 696 168,979 3,145 38,096,926 1,009,463 37,739,785 22 Colombia 6,356,309 142,486 6,179,501 34,322 342 123,393 2,766 36,951,507 717,327 51,512,762 23 Austria 5,766,100 21,649 5,719,867 24,584 42 635,964 2,388 211,273,524 23,302,116 9,066,710 24 Greece 5,683,897 35,392 5,644,661 +3,845 3,844 115 550,945 3,431 102,228,365 9,909,078 10,316,637 25 Portugal 5,562,889 25,987 5,531,821 5,081 61 548,578 2,563 45,904,344 4,526,801 10,140,570 26 Ukraine 5,367,032 110,978 5,251,223 +425 4,831 124,260 2,569 32,603,805 754,855 43,192,122 27 Chile 5,111,145 63,730 5,042,360 5,055 117 265,511 3,311 48,073,891 2,497,320 19,250,195 28 Malaysia 5,035,377 36,936 4,988,814 9,627 13 151,755 1,113 67,606,154 2,037,492 33,181,072 29 Israel 4,783,787 12,170 4,764,639 6,978 57 512,952 1,305 41,373,364 4,436,346 9,326,000 30 DPRK 4,772,813 74 4,772,739 0 183,636 3 25,990,679 31 Thailand 4,726,512 33,836 4,692,164 512 1,496 67,446 483 17,270,775 246,450 70,078,203 32 Belgium 4,691,499 33,557 4,640,717 +1,998 17,225 48 402,073 2,876 36,548,544 3,132,300 11,668,278 33 Czechia 4,588,400 +311 42,301 +1 4,538,048 +32 8,051 18 427,353 3,940 56,878,767 5,297,561 10,736,784 34 Canada 4,539,229 50,135 4,432,338 +2,402 56,756 99 118,245 1,306 66,343,123 1,728,207 38,388,419 35 Peru 4,480,454 218,711 4,255,894 +1,356 5,849 65 133,013 6,493 37,703,046 1,119,309 33,684,208 36 Switzerland 4,385,701 14,452 4,363,027 +1,262 8,222 43 499,873 1,647 23,318,743 2,657,819 8,773,637 37 Philippines 4,072,488 65,735 3,996,679 10,074 162 36,197 584 34,279,275 304,680 112,508,994 38 South Africa 4,055,054 102,595 3,912,506 39,953 192 66,743 1,689 26,473,049 435,726 60,756,135 39 Romania 3,322,648 67,542 3,248,650 6,456 111 174,588 3,549 26,323,702 1,383,177 19,031,335 40 Denmark 3,172,856 8,114 3,163,211 1,531 19 543,767 1,391 129,132,195 22,130,814 5,834,950 41 Hong Kong 2,867,008 13,258 2,388,980 464,770 26 377,025 1,743 75,375,235 9,912,187 7,604,299 42 Sweden 2,693,458 23,246 2,651,001 19,211 12 263,574 2,275 19,410,527 1,899,460 10,218,971 43 Serbia 2,467,970 17,681 2,435,351 14,938 15 285,215 2,043 12,081,731 1,396,245 8,653,016 44 Iraq 2,465,545 25,375 2,439,497 673 21 58,474 602 19,544,451 463,523 42,164,965 45 Singapore 2,215,109 1,720 2,142,930 70,459 1 372,691 289 24,756,666 4,165,302 5,943,546 46 Hungary 2,191,827 48,658 2,137,305 5,864 11 228,167 5,065 11,394,556 1,186,160 9,606,259 47 New Zealand 2,171,788 3,754 2,155,471 12,563 443,385 766 7,710,637 1,574,177 4,898,203 48 Bangladesh 2,037,478 29,441 1,991,170 16,867 1,331 12,136 175 15,230,793 90,721 167,885,689 49 Slovakia 1,860,619 20,924 1,839,069 626 28 340,761 3,832 7,388,039 1,353,073 5,460,193 50 Georgia 1,814,180 16,926 1,776,548 20,706 457,118 4,265 16,920,079 4,263,340 3,968,738 51 Jordan 1,746,997 14,122 1,731,007 1,868 59 169,597 1,371 17,201,885 1,669,945 10,300,869 52 Ireland 1,700,253 8,462 1,682,591 9,200 27 338,682 1,686 12,979,039 2,585,363 5,020,199 53 Pakistan 1,576,236 +14 30,640 1,538,689 6,907 10 6,868 134 30,570,862 133,213 229,488,994 54 Norway 1,477,620 5,112 1,471,429 1,079 20 268,104 928 11,002,430 1,996,315 5,511,370 55 Finland 1,458,619 8,639 1,445,945 4,035 21 262,580 1,555 12,017,711 2,163,420 5,554,960 56 Kazakhstan 1,405,694 +68 13,695 1,383,020 8,979 24 73,194 713 11,575,012 602,707 19,205,043 57 Slovenia 1,320,618 7,050 1,308,930 4,638 17 635,513 3,393 2,821,997 1,358,013 2,078,034 58 Lithuania 1,295,376 9,535 1,281,089 4,752 5 486,671 3,582 10,344,632 3,886,464 2,661,708 59 Bulgaria 1,295,182 38,172 1,254,044 2,966 38 189,227 5,577 10,976,153 1,603,623 6,844,597 60 Morocco 1,272,207 16,296 1,255,818 93 3 33,681 431 12,918,711 342,011 37,772,756 61 Croatia 1,267,344 17,847 1,248,794 703 22 312,209 4,397 5,469,689 1,347,451 4,059,286 62 Lebanon 1,227,889 10,783 1,087,587 129,519 74 183,682 1,613 4,795,578 717,380 6,684,849 63 Guatemala 1,225,806 20,088 1,201,073 4,645 5 65,960 1,081 6,729,756 362,126 18,584,039 64 Bolivia 1,185,748 22,343 1,141,543 21,862 220 98,873 1,863 2,705,422 225,590 11,992,656 65 Costa Rica 1,182,371 9,142 860,711 312,518 52 228,153 1,764 4,659,757 899,158 5,182,354 66 Tunisia 1,150,278 29,302 N/A N/A N/A 44 95,485 2,432 4,996,410 414,755 12,046,656 67 Cuba 1,112,394 8,530 1,103,750 114 2 98,393 754 14,294,289 1,264,349 11,305,652 68 Ecuador 1,051,239 35,942 1,011,682 3,615 759 58,037 1,984 3,082,403 170,173 18,113,361 69 UAE 1,049,024 2,348 1,032,307 14,369 104,051 233 198,522,041 19,691,160 10,081,785 70 Uruguay 1,031,581 7,601 1,022,055 1,925 18 295,073 2,174 6,114,822 1,749,083 3,496,016 71 Panama 1,029,061 8,594 1,019,345 1,122 16 231,408 1,933 7,458,705 1,677,258 4,446,964 72 Mongolia 1,007,862 2,179 1,005,621 62 192 298,354 645 4,030,048 1,193,000 3,378,078 73 Nepal 1,001,086 12,020 989,052 14 33,120 398 6,001,947 198,572 30,225,582 74 Belarus 994,037 7,118 985,592 1,327 105,381 755 13,646,641 1,446,722 9,432,800 75 Latvia 975,217 6,211 968,647 359 13 527,476 3,359 7,856,850 4,249,617 1,848,837 76 Azerbaijan 827,823 10,077 817,504 242 80,370 978 7,479,912 726,191 10,300,205 77 Saudi Arabia 827,772 9,564 815,355 2,853 17 23,093 267 45,032,085 1,256,304 35,844,909 78 Paraguay 805,486 19,778 N/A N/A N/A 7 110,252 2,707 2,657,506 363,751 7,305,843 79 Bahrain 700,247 1,541 698,231 475 1 392,519 864 10,678,063 5,985,518 1,783,983 80 Sri Lanka 671,986 16,826 655,158 2 31,145 780 6,486,117 300,619 21,575,842 81 Kuwait 662,858 2,570 660,237 51 151,326 587 8,455,743 1,930,391 4,380,326 82 Dominican Republic 659,981 4,384 644,785 10,812 4 59,692 397 3,740,928 338,350 11,056,370 83 Cyprus 640,729 1,280 629,831 9,618 60 523,734 1,046 9,640,118 7,879,860 1,223,387 84 Myanmar 633,815 19,490 614,269 56 11,477 353 9,923,568 179,686 55,227,143 85 Palestine 621,008 5,404 615,445 159 17 116,173 1,011 3,078,533 575,907 5,345,541 86 Estonia 613,507 2,904 524,990 85,613 3 464,106 2,197 3,652,850 2,763,312 1,321,910 87 Moldova 598,073 11,950 504,142 81,981 49 149,028 2,978 3,216,305 801,437 4,013,171 88 Venezuela 551,389 5,843 544,693 853 36 18,840 200 3,359,014 114,771 29,266,991 89 Egypt 515,645 24,613 442,182 48,850 122 4,857 232 3,693,367 34,792 106,156,692 90 Libya 507,159 6,437 500,717 5 72,032 914 2,483,446 352,725 7,040,745 91 China 503,302 5,272 379,053 118,977 7,557 347 4 160,000,000 110,461 1,448,471,400 92 Ethiopia 499,420 7,572 486,315 5,533 4,134 63 5,454,549 45,149 120,812,698 93 Qatar 492,234 686 491,246 302 165,184 230 4,065,369 1,364,257 2,979,915 94 Réunion 484,813 918 418,572 65,323 10 533,899 1,011 1,603,660 1,766,027 908,061 95 Honduras 470,337 11,102 N/A N/A N/A 105 46,016 1,086 1,616,498 158,151 10,221,247 96 Armenia 446,008 8,717 435,162 2,129 150,072 2,933 3,242,901 1,091,164 2,971,966 97 Bosnia and Herzegovina 401,320 16,250 379,041 6,029 123,509 5,001 1,884,144 579,858 3,249,317 98 Oman 399,154 4,260 384,669 10,225 2 74,973 800 25,000,000 4,695,724 5,323,993 99 North Macedonia 346,428 9,638 336,623 167 166,448 4,631 2,216,193 1,064,810 2,081,304 100 Kenya 342,810 5,688 337,040 82 1 6,098 101 3,967,062 70,569 56,215,221 101 Zambia 339,949 4,043 333,775 2,131 17,460 208 3,855,355 198,013 19,470,234 102 Albania 334,135 3,595 328,912 1,628 116,571 1,254 1,941,032 677,173 2,866,374 103 Botswana 328,887 2,798 325,610 479 1 134,726 1,146 2,026,898 830,300 2,441,162 104 Luxembourg 297,757 1,133 288,991 7,633 463,528 1,764 4,412,567 6,869,188 642,371 105 Montenegro 286,152 2,796 282,990 366 6 455,692 4,453 2,695,104 4,291,909 627,950 106 Brunei 275,220 225 243,601 31,394 3 617,873 505 717,784 1,611,437 445,431 107 Algeria 271,364 6,881 182,735 81,748 5,984 152 230,861 5,091 45,350,148 108 Nigeria 266,463 3,155 259,850 3,458 11 1,229 15 5,708,974 26,339 216,746,934 109 Zimbabwe 261,606 5,652 254,951 1,003 12 17,063 369 2,525,756 164,744 15,331,428 110 Uzbekistan 250,463 1,637 241,486 7,340 23 7,285 48 1,377,915 40,077 34,382,084 111 Mozambique 231,994 2,233 228,805 956 11 7,011 67 1,371,127 41,437 33,089,461 112 Martinique 229,577 1,095 N/A N/A N/A 12 613,699 2,927 828,928 2,215,870 374,087 113 Laos 217,961 +2 758 N/A N/A N/A 29,135 101 1,233,207 164,845 7,481,023 114 Iceland 208,605 229 N/A N/A N/A 2 603,964 663 1,996,384 5,780,036 345,393 115 Afghanistan 208,324 7,872 185,904 14,548 1,124 5,112 193 1,184,310 29,060 40,754,388 116 Kyrgyzstan 206,591 2,991 196,406 7,194 131 30,705 445 1,907,195 283,460 6,728,271 117 El Salvador 201,785 4,230 179,410 18,145 8 30,805 646 2,610,114 398,467 6,550,389 118 Guadeloupe 201,394 1,007 N/A N/A N/A 19 503,744 2,519 938,039 2,346,306 399,794 119 Trinidad and Tobago 187,585 4,319 182,868 398 8 133,362 3,071 887,114 630,686 1,406,585 120 Maldives 185,713 311 163,687 21,715 25 343,287 575 2,213,831 4,092,223 540,985 121 Ghana 171,112 1,462 169,636 14 2 5,282 45 2,527,319 78,015 32,395,450 122 Namibia 170,496 4,083 166,324 89 64,732 1,550 1,062,663 403,460 2,633,874 123 Uganda 170,328 3,630 100,431 66,267 3 3,517 75 3,012,408 62,198 48,432,863 124 Jamaica 153,407 3,480 102,212 47,715 51,391 1,166 1,183,986 396,633 2,985,094 125 Cambodia 138,683 +2 3,056 135,618 +4 9 8,078 178 3,091,420 180,062 17,168,639 126 Rwanda 133,090 1,468 131,559 63 9,786 108 5,959,042 438,150 13,600,464 127 Cameroon 123,993 1,965 118,616 3,412 13 4,442 70 1,751,774 62,762 27,911,548 128 Malta 116,953 824 115,473 656 4 263,388 1,856 2,107,048 4,745,251 444,033 129 Barbados 106,157 571 105,570 16 368,571 1,982 790,354 2,744,066 288,023 130 Angola 105,184 1,931 103,216 37 3,003 55 1,499,795 42,818 35,027,343 131 Channel Islands 101,062 223 100,732 107 572,709 1,264 1,252,808 7,099,551 176,463 132 French Guiana 98,012 416 11,254 86,342 6 311,972 1,324 651,257 2,072,951 314,169 133 DRC 95,473 1,463 84,227 9,783 1,002 15 846,704 8,890 95,240,792 134 Senegal 88,900 1,968 86,915 17 5,036 111 1,146,543 64,946 17,653,671 135 Malawi 88,505 2,686 85,337 482 67 4,386 133 624,784 30,959 20,180,839 136 Ivory Coast 87,970 833 87,131 6 3,171 30 1,670,882 60,229 27,742,298 137 Suriname 82,020 1,398 N/A N/A N/A 137,426 2,342 239,603 401,459 596,831 138 New Caledonia 79,820 314 79,480 26 9 274,376 1,079 98,964 340,182 290,915 139 French Polynesia 77,957 649 N/A N/A N/A 7 274,338 2,284 284,164 140 Eswatini 74,114 1,422 72,641 51 62,553 1,200 1,048,704 885,119 1,184,817 141 Guyana 72,878 1,294 71,188 396 91,781 1,630 716,570 902,430 794,045 142 Belize 70,610 688 69,868 54 6 171,304 1,669 576,016 1,397,453 412,190 143 Fiji 68,820 883 66,780 1,157 75,671 971 667,715 734,184 909,466 144 Madagascar 67,817 1,419 66,343 55 2,324 49 523,878 17,955 29,178,077 145 Sudan 63,729 5,001 58,284 444 1,386 109 562,941 12,240 45,992,020 146 Mauritania 63,664 997 62,433 234 12,987 203 1,009,957 206,030 4,901,981 147 Cabo Verde 63,227 413 62,755 59 23 111,378 728 401,622 707,482 567,678 148 Bhutan 62,598 21 61,564 1,013 79,445 27 2,303,734 2,923,739 787,941 149 Syria 57,450 3,164 54,283 3 2,967 163 146,269 7,553 19,364,809 150 Burundi 52,162 38 51,393 731 4,132 3 345,742 27,386 12,624,840 151 Seychelles 50,355 172 50,026 157 506,457 1,730 99,426 152 Gabon 48,980 306 48,668 6 21,008 131 1,621,909 695,641 2,331,533 153 Andorra 47,820 165 47,563 92 14 617,327 2,130 249,838 3,225,256 77,463 154 Papua New Guinea 46,663 669 43,982 2,012 7 5,022 72 249,149 26,813 9,292,169 155 Curaçao 45,986 295 44,720 971 3 277,812 1,782 496,693 3,000,640 165,529 156 Aruba 43,993 236 42,438 1,319 2 408,823 2,193 177,885 1,653,068 107,609 157 Tanzania 42,600 846 N/A N/A N/A 7 673 13 63,298,550 158 Mayotte 42,002 188 N/A N/A N/A 146,727 657 176,919 618,038 286,259 159 Mauritius 41,627 1,042 39,901 684 32,656 817 358,675 281,374 1,274,727 160 Togo 39,353 290 39,059 4 4,533 33 806,421 92,897 8,680,837 161 Guinea 38,240 467 37,757 16 8 2,758 34 660,107 47,607 13,865,691 162 Isle of Man 38,008 116 N/A N/A N/A 443,335 1,353 150,753 1,758,422 85,732 163 Bahamas 37,491 833 36,366 292 1 93,607 2,080 257,839 643,767 400,516 164 Lesotho 34,790 723 25,980 8,087 15,990 332 431,221 198,199 2,175,699 165 Faeroe Islands 34,658 28 N/A N/A N/A 5 703,959 569 778,000 15,802,409 49,233 166 Haiti 34,008 860 32,986 162 2,912 74 132,422 11,337 11,680,283 167 Mali 32,777 743 31,953 81 1,526 35 788,266 36,708 21,473,764 168 Cayman Islands 31,472 37 8,553 22,882 1 467,797 550 222,773 3,311,280 67,277 169 Saint Lucia 29,803 409 29,095 299 160,999 2,209 210,983 1,139,752 185,113 170 Benin 27,989 163 27,823 3 2,189 13 604,310 47,268 12,784,726 171 Somalia 27,318 1,361 13,182 12,775 1,622 81 400,466 23,778 16,841,795 172 Congo 25,375 386 24,006 983 4,377 67 347,815 59,991 5,797,805 173 Solomon Islands 24,575 153 N/A N/A N/A 1 34,077 212 721,159 174 Timor-Leste 23,412 138 23,102 172 17,096 101 278,529 203,391 1,369,429 175 San Marino 23,290 121 23,034 135 4 683,292 3,550 157,634 4,624,732 34,085 176 Micronesia 22,676 58 N/A N/A N/A 1 193,005 494 54,967 467,848 117,489 177 Burkina Faso 22,025 396 21,596 33 996 18 248,995 11,265 22,102,838 178 Liechtenstein 21,329 89 21,226 14 555,631 2,318 112,457 2,929,559 38,387 179 Gibraltar 20,392 111 16,579 3,702 605,032 3,293 534,283 15,852,213 33,704 180 Grenada 19,680 238 19,358 84 4 173,430 2,097 182,981 1,612,523 113,475 181 Bermuda 18,766 157 18,593 16 302,976 2,535 1,024,947 16,547,684 61,939 182 Nicaragua 18,491 225 4,225 14,041 2,728 33 6,779,100 183 South Sudan 18,368 138 18,115 115 1 1,581 12 410,280 35,313 11,618,511 184 Tajikistan 17,786 125 17,264 397 1,786 13 9,957,464 185 Equatorial Guinea 17,186 183 16,880 123 5 11,483 122 365,697 244,342 1,496,662 186 Tonga 16,672 13 15,638 1,021 154,730 121 535,009 4,965,327 107,749 187 Monaco 16,052 65 15,971 16 4 403,489 1,634 78,646 1,976,875 39,783 188 Samoa 16,022 29 1,605 14,388 79,223 143 187,397 926,612 202,239 189 Dominica 15,760 74 15,673 13 217,848 1,023 229,344 3,170,187 72,344 190 Djibouti 15,690 189 15,427 74 15,441 186 305,941 301,094 1,016,097 191 Marshall Islands 15,554 17 15,528 9 258,987 283 60,057 192 CAR 15,361 113 14,777 471 2 3,062 23 81,294 16,205 5,016,678 193 Gambia 12,586 372 12,189 25 4,919 145 155,686 60,851 2,558,482 194 Saint Martin 12,233 63 1,399 10,771 7 307,903 1,586 112,382 2,828,643 39,730 195 Vanuatu 12,014 14 11,976 24 37,330 44 24,976 77,606 321,832 196 Greenland 11,971 21 2,761 9,189 4 210,117 369 164,926 2,894,810 56,973 197 Yemen 11,945 2,159 9,124 662 23 383 69 329,592 10,579 31,154,867 198 Caribbean Netherlands 11,648 38 10,476 1,134 437,122 1,426 30,126 1,130,559 26,647 199 Sint Maarten 11,010 89 10,905 16 250,421 2,024 62,056 1,411,454 43,966 200 Eritrea 10,189 103 10,086 0 2,782 28 23,693 6,470 3,662,244 201 Niger 9,931 312 8,890 729 1 381 12 254,538 9,759 26,083,660 202 St. Vincent Grenadines 9,581 123 9,448 10 85,889 1,103 113,422 1,016,773 111,551 203 Antigua and Barbuda 9,106 146 8,954 6 1 91,509 1,467 18,901 189,943 99,509 204 Comoros 8,992 161 8,827 4 9,909 177 907,419 205 Guinea-Bissau 8,947 176 8,656 115 6 4,336 85 145,231 70,385 2,063,367 206 Liberia 8,053 294 7,752 7 2 1,518 55 139,824 26,356 5,305,117 207 Sierra Leone 7,760 126 N/A N/A N/A 934 15 259,958 31,296 8,306,436 208 Chad 7,652 194 4,874 2,584 439 11 191,341 10,988 17,413,580 209 British Virgin Islands 7,305 64 N/A N/A N/A 238,757 2,092 107,339 3,508,269 30,596 210 Cook Islands 6,995 2 6,982 11 398,099 114 19,690 1,120,596 17,571 211 Saint Kitts and Nevis 6,590 46 6,532 12 122,329 854 126,891 2,355,460 53,871 212 Turks and Caicos 6,522 38 6,451 33 4 164,113 956 611,527 15,387,811 39,741 213 Sao Tome and Principe 6,279 77 6,202 0 27,578 338 29,036 127,530 227,679 214 Palau 5,986 9 5,970 7 328,306 494 68,724 3,769,210 18,233 215 St. Barth 5,420 6 N/A N/A N/A 544,997 603 78,646 7,908,095 9,945 216 Kiribati 4,991 18 2,703 2,270 3 40,439 146 123,419 217 Nauru 4,621 1 4,609 11 423,828 92 20,509 1,881,042 10,903 218 Anguilla 3,904 12 3,879 13 4 256,336 788 51,382 3,373,736 15,230 219 Macao 3,479 120 3,344 15 5,212 180 7,850 11,760 667,490 220 Wallis and Futuna 3,427 7 438 2,982 312,056 637 20,508 1,867,419 10,982 221 Saint Pierre Miquelon 3,411 2 2,449 960 1 592,290 347 25,400 4,410,488 5,759 222 Tuvalu 2,805 2,805 232,471 12,066 223 Falkland Islands 1,930 1,930 0 545,352 8,632 2,439,107 3,539 224 Saint Helena 1,806 2 1,804 295,339 6,115 225 Montserrat 1,403 8 1,376 19 282,578 1,611 17,762 3,577,442 4,965 226 Niue 741 721 20 456,843 1,622 227 Diamond Princess 712 13 699 0 228 Vatican City 29 29 0 36,295 799 229 Western Sahara 10 1 9 0 16 2 626,161 230 MS Zaandam 9 2 7 0 231 Tokelau 5 5 3,628 1,378 Total: 674,398,658 +113,007 6,755,632 +477 646,390,338 +99,741 21,252,688 43,626 86,519.1 866.7
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
[
