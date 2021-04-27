Reuters- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, in a virtual meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday, announced an additional $310 million in U.S. government support for humanitarian relief and to address food insecurity in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, the White House said.

The two leaders also “agreed to open Migrant Resource Centers in Guatemala to provide services for people seeking lawful pathways of migration as well as those in need of protection, asylum referrals, and refugee resettlement,” the White House said.

President Joe Biden gave Harris the job of leading U.S. efforts with Mexico and Central America’s Northern Triangle countries – Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala – to stop a growing number of migrants from crossing into the United States.

“We want to work with you … in a way that will bring hope to the people of Guatemala, that there will be an opportunity for them if they stay at home,” Harris said, adding she would visit the region in June.

In a statement, her office said the funds would come from USAID, along with the Departments of State, Defense and Agriculture.

For example, the humanitarian aid includes $125 million to deal with repeated droughts, food shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic, along with $104 million from the U.S. State Department to help with the safety and protection of refugees and asylum seekers.

The U.S. Defense Department will provide $26 million to increase partnership activities in the region aimed at health, education and disaster relief services, according to the vice president’s office.

Back-to-back hurricanes and the economic impact of the pandemic in 2020 have increased the number of people facing hunger this year in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to 7.8 million, according to the World Food Programme.

Following the Harris-Giammattei meeting, Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo told a news conference that Guatemala and the United States agreed “to establish a new joint border protection task force,” including a small number of officials from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

He said about 16 DHS officials would initially travel to Guatemala to train local officials in strengthening border infrastructure.

Under former U.S. President Donald Trump, a small group of DHS officials also operated in Guatemala for a time.

Brolo said Harris also spoke of helping build centers for deportees and beefing up security at Guatemala’s ports. Guatemala will send a team to the United States to help reunify unaccompanied Guatemalan minors with their parents, he said

