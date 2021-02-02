(CNN) Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell issued a tacit rebuke of controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, slamming the Georgia Republican’s “loony lies and conspiracy theories” as a “cancer” for the party.

“Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country,” McConnell said in a statement. “Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality. This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”

While McConnell did not name Greene directly, his statement stands as a scathing rebuke of the freshman Republican House member. The Hill first reported on the statement.

Greene quickly shot back on Twitter, asserting that “the real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully. This is why we are losing our country.”

Greene has faced backlash since a CNN KFile report last week found that she had repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians in 2018 and 2019 before being elected to Congress. Amid an uproar over her past comments, video of Greene confronting Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg before she was elected went viral Wednesday.