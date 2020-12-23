December 22nd, 2020–A head nurse at a hospital in US’ Tennessee fainted during a press briefing, she had reportedly taken a COVID-19 vaccine shot prior to addressing the media.

However, it was not established whether she passed out as a side effect of the vaccine.

Tiffany Dover, who is a head nurse at Chattanooga in Tennessee, was addressing the media from CHI Memorial Hospital where she was informed that her team was among the first ones receiving the vaccine, DNA reported.

Tiffany Dover, a nurse in the Covid-19 unit passes out on live TV after taking vaccine in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She is feeling better. 🙏🏻#COVID19 #vaccine #Tennessee

pic.twitter.com/Bq2IAvAYwL — ~ Marietta (@MDavisbot) December 18, 2020

She, however, later clarified that she has a history of fainting incidents and the latest reaction was not uncommon to her. “I have a history of having an over-reactive vagal response, and so with that if I have pain from anything—hangnail or if I stub my toe — I can just pass out,” the head nurse said.

The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 77,169,000. While 54,088,000 have recovered,1,699,000 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 18,267,000 cases. It is followed by India, which has 10,056,000 cases, Brazil (7,238,600).

Tiffany Dover, who is a head nurse at Chattanooga in Tennessee, was addressing the media from CHI Memorial Hospital where she was informing that her team was among the first ones receiving the vaccine.

While responding to a question on being one of the first to receive the vaccine, she passed out. Before she fainted, Tiffany said, “…. sorry, I’m feeling really dizzy…”

The incident was recorded on camera. She is said to be feeling better now.