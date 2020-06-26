“Our best estimate right now is that for every case that was reported, there actually are 10 more infections.”

That’s how one senior U.S. health official underscored, in an arresting moment, how around 20 million Americans have been infected by the coronavirus, with millions never knowing they had it.

The news came as the Trump administration is pushing to tamp down nationwide concern at a time when about a dozen states are seeing worrisome increases in cases, report Zeke Miller and Marilynn Marchione.

Twenty million infections means that only about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have had the virus, leaving the vast majority of the population still susceptible.

Health Overhaul: The administration has urged the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act in the midst of the pandemic. The administration’s legal brief makes no mention of the virus. Around 20 million Americans could lose their health coverage and protections for people with preexisting health conditions also would be put at risk if the court agrees with the administration, report Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Mark Sherman.

Governors: The resurgence of infections across the country has some governors retreating to measures they previously resisted. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott abruptly halted further efforts to reopen the economy and is now telling people to stay home. It comes weeks after the state was among the first to let retailers and restaurants open back up for business. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey did the same. Paul J. Weber reports from Austin.

Poll-Reopening: After months of steady progress, new confirmed cases have climbed to around record levels in the U.S. this week. Experts blame a nation that’s become complacent, and a new poll finds evidence to back them up. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds support for measures to slow the virus’ spread has declined from the early days of the outbreak.

High Risk: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revamped its list of which Americans are at higher risk for severe illness from the coronavirus. Pregnant women are now on the list, but age alone has been removed as a factor, Mike Stobbe reports.

 

After waves of COVID-19 deaths, nursing homes face legal reckoning; India’s inequality reflected in virus care

In France, a reckoning is beginning for 14,000 deaths among care home residents, a cataclysm that scythed through the generation that endured World War II.

Families whose elders died behind the closed doors of homes in lockdown are filing wrongful death lawsuits, triggering police investigations as they try and collectively break through walls of silence erected by homes that failed to keep families updated about COVID-19 deaths and infections. John Leicester has this exclusive report from Paris.

One woman asks herself tortured questions about her brother’s demise. “You cannot help but imagine the worst,” she says.

Because COVID-19 proved particularly deadly for older adults, nursing homes across the globe quickly found themselves on the pandemic’s front lines.

India’s Unequal Care: While leaders of the world’s second most populous nation — and one of the top five worst-hit by the virus — have promised testing and care for all who need it, regardless of income, treatment options are as stratified and unequal as the country itself. Care ranges from crowded wards at public hospitals that some worry will make them sicker than if they stayed home to spacious suites at private hospitals that only the wealthy can afford, Emily Schmall reports from New Delhi.

Global Latest: While China has moved closer to containing a fresh outbreak in Beijing, the coronavirus has taken a stronger hold elsewhere.

Portugal: The Iberian nation avoided the dramatic numbers of infections and deaths recorded by some other European Union countries during the early months of the pandemic. But since ending a state of emergency and lockdown at the end of April, the number of confirmed new cases in Portugal has remained stubbornly high, Barry Hatton reports from Lisbon.

