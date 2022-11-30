US is Reluctant to Include Its Own Troops in a Multi National Haiti Force

- Advertisement -

The United States wants a multinational armed force in Haiti to end gang violence fearing the humanitarian crisis could further spur migration to the Mexican-American border or American shores.

It should be noted that the number of Haitian migrants intercepted by the US Coast Guard in fiscal year 2022 is four times higher than the previous year – more than 7,000 in 2022 compared to 1,527 in 2021.

The Biden administration is discussing with other nations to form a multinational armed intervention force, but the United States refuses to send its own troops. They supported a resolution in favor of a “rapid armed intervention force”, but the resolution is still not voted on at the UN Security Council, encountering reluctance from Russia and China.

According to US authorities, a force of around 2,500 military and police could be sufficient to secure the country’s ports and ensure the free movement of goods. But so far no Nation has yet been persuaded to send troops on this mission. Canada and Brazil have officially rejected this possibility at least for the moment.

The risk of sending troops is high, and the gains remain uncertain. History demonstrates that winning battles against gangs does not eliminate the possibility of their return, due to the deep ties between gangs, corrupt police, and the country’s political and economic elite.

SL/ HaitiLibre