US: Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn In As First Black Woman on the Supreme Court

Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice Thursday, making her the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court.

Jackson, a former public defender and federal appeals court judge, was sworn in during a small ceremony shortly after Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement became official. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the constitutional oath and Breyer administered the judicial oath.

Roberts said a formal investiture ceremony will be held for Jackson in the fall, but her swearing-in Thursday enables her to get to work on the court in the meantime