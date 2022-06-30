Monday, July 4, 2022
US: Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn In As First Black Woman on the Supreme Court

Jackson, a former public defender and federal appeals court judge, replaces Justice Stephen Breyer, who has officially retired from the high court.    
By Dareh Gregorian
  NBC News

Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice Thursday, making her the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court.

Jackson, a former public defender and federal appeals court judge, was sworn in during a small ceremony shortly after Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement became official. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the constitutional oath and Breyer administered the judicial oath.

Roberts said a formal investiture ceremony will be held for Jackson in the fall, but her swearing-in Thursday enables her to get to work on the court in the meantime

