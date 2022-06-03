US: Kids Under 5 to Get Vax, World Covid-19 Stats

The wait may soon be over for parents of children under 5.
The White House said Thursday that COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5 could begin as soon as June 21, if the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes the shots.
“We expect vaccinations will begin in earnest as early as Tuesday, June 21, and really roll on throughout that week,” White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha told reporters.
An FDA advisory committee is scheduled to meet on June 14 and 15 to consider the applications from Pfizer and Moderna, and Jha said a decision on authorization is expected “soon thereafter.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would then also have to sign off.
The comments illustrate that vaccinations for children under 5 could finally be getting close, after many parents have been frustrated by months of delays. Children under 5 are the only age group that still has no vaccine available.
While Jha said it will take some time to ramp up the vaccination program, he expects that “within weeks every parent who wants their child to get vaccinated will be able to get an appointment.”
But how many will get the shots? A larger question is how many parents will want to get their young children vaccinated. While some are eager to do so as soon as possible, vaccination rates have lagged for older children, indicating rates may lag for young children as well.
===================================================
WORLD COVID STATISTICS
Coronavirus Cases:
534,236,071
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|New
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|534,236,071
|+237,272
|6,317,638
|+293
|505,159,511
|+303,539
|22,758,922
|36,679
|68,538
|810.5
|1
|USA
|86,271,283
|1,032,862
|82,394,184
|2,844,237
|2,636
|257,743
|3,086
|1,031,310,543
|3,081,131
|334,718,197
|2
|India
|43,169,599
|524,651
|42,622,757
|22,191
|698
|30,704
|373
|851,338,595
|605,514
|1,405,976,799
|3
|Brazil
|31,101,290
|666,978
|30,054,599
|379,713
|8,318
|144,354
|3,096
|63,776,166
|296,011
|215,451,821
|4
|France
|29,570,762
|148,426
|28,981,917
|440,419
|1,173
|451,118
|2,264
|271,490,188
|4,141,728
|65,549,979
|5
|Germany
|26,469,531
|139,616
|25,515,500
|+56,500
|814,415
|656
|314,004
|1,656
|122,332,384
|1,451,211
|84,296,751
|6
|UK
|22,305,893
|178,749
|21,954,141
|+8,917
|173,003
|188
|325,307
|2,607
|522,526,476
|7,620,488
|68,568,641
|7
|Russia
|18,339,776
|379,285
|17,749,960
|210,531
|2,300
|125,568
|2,597
|273,400,000
|1,871,907
|146,054,234
|8
|S. Korea
|18,141,835
|+12,522
|24,229
|+17
|17,771,145
|+13,281
|346,461
|160
|353,273
|472
|15,804,065
|307,750
|51,353,639
|9
|Italy
|17,457,950
|166,835
|16,635,215
|655,900
|226
|289,558
|2,767
|221,481,403
|3,673,499
|60,291,668
|10
|Turkey
|15,072,747
|98,965
|14,971,256
|2,526
|975
|175,109
|1,150
|162,743,369
|1,890,687
|86,076,336
|11
|Spain
|12,360,256
|106,493
|11,789,659
|464,104
|339
|264,168
|2,276
|471,036,328
|10,067,150
|46,789,440
|12
|Vietnam
|10,722,634
|43,080
|9,474,843
|1,204,711
|55
|108,293
|435
|85,817,715
|866,713
|99,015,141
|13
|Argentina
|9,230,573
|128,889
|8,895,999
|205,685
|300
|200,710
|2,803
|35,716,069
|776,610
|45,989,683
|14
|Japan
|8,893,475
|+20,538
|30,677
|+24
|8,626,765
|+26,594
|236,033
|86
|70,732
|244
|52,924,425
|420,919
|125,735,477
|15
|Netherlands
|8,088,777
|22,325
|8,030,724
|35,728
|36
|470,074
|1,297
|21,107,399
|1,226,644
|17,207,443
|16
|Australia
|7,378,021
|+32,118
|8,662
|+50
|7,078,435
|290,924
|87
|283,049
|332
|72,159,001
|2,768,292
|26,066,253
|17
|Iran
|7,232,443
|141,318
|7,052,277
|38,848
|494
|84,048
|1,642
|52,298,398
|607,761
|86,050,903
|18
|Colombia
|6,103,455
|139,854
|5,934,231
|29,370
|342
|117,553
|2,694
|34,922,533
|672,608
|51,921,088
|19
|Indonesia
|6,055,645
|156,600
|5,895,940
|3,105
|2,771
|21,700
|561
|98,796,457
|354,033
|279,060,374
|20
|Poland
|6,008,059
|116,333
|5,335,456
|556,270
|408
|159,081
|3,080
|36,363,115
|962,821
|37,767,276
|21
|Mexico
|5,782,405
|+3,378
|324,966
|+15
|5,067,591
|+1,310
|389,848
|4,798
|43,964
|2,471
|16,005,640
|121,692
|131,525,885
|22
|Ukraine
|5,011,433
|108,538
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|177
|115,922
|2,511
|19,521,252
|451,557
|43,230,985
|23
|Malaysia
|4,510,196
|35,680
|4,451,308
|23,208
|26
|136,014
|1,076
|60,034,400
|1,810,457
|33,159,811
|24
|Thailand
|4,460,556
|+2,976
|30,116
|+32
|4,395,545
|+4,238
|34,895
|1,496
|63,599
|429
|17,270,775
|246,250
|70,135,233
|25
|Austria
|4,258,906
|18,659
|4,204,515
|35,732
|48
|467,767
|2,049
|187,900,569
|20,637,601
|9,104,768
|26
|Belgium
|4,158,754
|31,768
|4,052,168
|+12,643
|74,818
|82
|355,870
|2,718
|34,126,914
|2,920,281
|11,686,174
|27
|Israel
|4,146,184
|10,860
|4,118,289
|17,035
|150
|444,583
|1,164
|41,373,364
|4,436,346
|9,326,000
|28
|Portugal
|4,066,674
|22,583
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|61
|401,060
|2,227
|42,825,431
|4,223,495
|10,139,809
|29
|South Africa
|3,963,394
|101,250
|3,821,550
|40,594
|192
|65,252
|1,667
|25,314,119
|416,761
|60,740,107
|30
|Czechia
|3,920,726
|+176
|40,290
|+1
|3,879,571
|+465
|865
|6
|364,820
|3,749
|55,424,986
|5,157,248
|10,747,009
|31
|DPRK
|3,917,580
|+82,160
|70
|3,763,790
|+93,840
|153,720
|150,705
|3
|25,995,073
|32
|Canada
|3,878,664
|41,225
|3,535,907
|301,532
|306
|101,071
|1,074
|62,032,975
|1,616,468
|38,375,625
|33
|Chile
|3,720,334
|57,920
|3,505,730
|156,684
|144
|191,471
|2,981
|38,703,463
|1,991,911
|19,430,321
|34
|Philippines
|3,690,889
|60,455
|3,628,100
|2,334
|455
|32,845
|538
|30,237,918
|269,085
|112,372,991
|35
|Switzerland
|3,657,546
|13,958
|3,605,082
|+2,034
|38,506
|40
|416,777
|1,591
|21,104,853
|2,404,898
|8,775,780
|36
|Peru
|3,582,604
|213,227
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|168
|105,834
|6,299
|30,733,964
|907,917
|33,851,060
|37
|Greece
|3,461,025
|29,869
|3,387,756
|43,400
|131
|335,188
|2,893
|82,814,046
|8,020,245
|10,325,625
|38
|Denmark
|2,985,815
|6,372
|2,972,866
|6,577
|14
|512,037
|1,093
|127,467,380
|21,859,373
|5,831,246
|39
|Romania
|2,909,677
|65,686
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|79
|153,204
|3,459
|23,218,692
|1,222,543
|18,992,126
|40
|Sweden
|2,509,366
|18,981
|2,483,747
|6,638
|6
|245,539
|1,857
|18,607,268
|1,820,705
|10,219,813
|41
|Iraq
|2,328,369
|25,219
|2,302,140
|1,010
|8
|55,504
|601
|18,601,078
|443,411
|41,949,948
|42
|Taiwan
|2,274,666
|+76,564
|2,663
|+142
|697,253
|+76,070
|1,574,750
|95,177
|111
|18,601,962
|778,348
|23,899,287
|43
|Serbia
|2,017,945
|16,083
|1,996,516
|5,346
|10
|232,750
|1,855
|9,727,801
|1,122,005
|8,670,019
|44
|Bangladesh
|1,953,563
|29,131
|1,903,385
|21,047
|1,259
|11,640
|174
|14,135,827
|84,227
|167,830,272
|45
|Hungary
|1,919,840
|46,547
|1,847,746
|25,547
|13
|199,704
|4,842
|11,394,556
|1,185,278
|9,613,405
|46
|Slovakia
|1,789,900
|20,101
|1,767,818
|1,981
|23
|327,538
|3,678
|7,150,182
|1,308,430
|5,464,704
|47
|Jordan
|1,694,216
|14,048
|1,678,941
|1,227
|124
|162,952
|1,351
|16,670,254
|1,603,366
|10,397,034
|48
|Georgia
|1,655,221
|16,811
|1,637,293
|1,117
|416,459
|4,230
|16,920,079
|4,257,146
|3,974,512
|49
|Ireland
|1,565,970
|7,347
|1,539,579
|19,044
|20
|310,501
|1,457
|12,243,289
|2,427,600
|5,043,371
|50
|Pakistan
|1,530,554
|+36
|30,379
|1,496,123
|4,052
|76
|6,681
|133
|28,608,211
|124,871
|229,101,818
|51
|Norway
|1,434,273
|3,172
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|20
|260,664
|576
|11,002,430
|1,999,573
|5,502,389
|52
|Singapore
|1,310,616
|1,389
|1,226,473
|82,754
|9
|220,701
|234
|23,877,882
|4,020,915
|5,938,420
|53
|Kazakhstan
|1,305,769
|+9
|13,662
|1,292,028
|+5
|79
|24
|67,985
|711
|11,575,012
|602,657
|19,206,643
|54
|Hong Kong
|1,213,693
|9,380
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5
|159,415
|1,232
|44,972,952
|5,907,068
|7,613,413
|55
|New Zealand
|1,185,151
|+6,335
|1,163
|+12
|1,135,554
|+6,953
|48,434
|236,931
|233
|71,423,774
|14,278,758
|5,002,100
|56
|Morocco
|1,169,057
|16,078
|1,151,029
|1,950
|293
|30,970
|426
|11,653,985
|308,731
|37,748,042
|57
|Bulgaria
|1,165,538
|37,153
|1,055,216
|73,169
|34
|170,192
|5,425
|10,017,016
|1,462,688
|6,848,360
|58
|Croatia
|1,137,192
|15,995
|1,119,106
|2,091
|5
|280,316
|3,943
|4,885,457
|1,204,257
|4,056,823
|59
|Cuba
|1,105,389
|8,529
|1,096,631
|229
|23
|97,706
|754
|13,852,049
|1,224,395
|11,313,384
|60
|Finland
|1,105,211
|4,627
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|21
|198,879
|833
|10,942,610
|1,969,089
|5,557,195
|61
|Lebanon
|1,099,265
|10,431
|1,086,337
|2,497
|186
|162,446
|1,541
|4,795,578
|708,676
|6,766,952
|62
|Lithuania
|1,062,950
|+128
|9,147
|1,036,581
|+115
|17,222
|8
|401,169
|3,452
|9,982,904
|3,767,658
|2,649,631
|63
|Tunisia
|1,042,872
|28,641
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|29
|86,507
|2,376
|4,632,454
|384,265
|12,055,352
|64
|Slovenia
|1,025,656
|6,640
|1,014,938
|4,078
|6
|493,226
|3,193
|2,668,379
|1,283,192
|2,079,485
|65
|Belarus
|982,867
|6,978
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|104,080
|739
|13,220,483
|1,399,975
|9,443,374
|66
|Nepal
|979,163
|11,952
|967,110
|101
|32,487
|397
|5,708,350
|189,395
|30,139,889
|67
|Uruguay
|925,777
|7,238
|901,555
|16,984
|18
|264,752
|2,070
|6,114,822
|1,748,704
|3,496,774
|68
|Bolivia
|909,633
|+261
|21,948
|870,946
|+416
|16,739
|220
|75,943
|1,832
|2,705,422
|225,869
|11,977,822
|69
|UAE
|909,222
|2,305
|892,687
|14,230
|89,852
|228
|162,937,439
|16,101,887
|10,119,152
|70
|Costa Rica
|904,934
|8,525
|860,711
|35,698
|52
|174,591
|1,645
|4,659,757
|899,018
|5,183,165
|71
|Ecuador
|878,196
|35,645
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|759
|48,370
|1,963
|2,470,170
|136,053
|18,155,878
|72
|Panama
|865,500
|8,262
|826,425
|30,813
|16
|194,723
|1,859
|6,286,786
|1,414,420
|4,444,781
|73
|Guatemala
|862,756
|18,178
|840,538
|4,040
|5
|46,510
|980
|4,682,748
|252,441
|18,549,899
|74
|Latvia
|828,998
|5,828
|820,922
|2,248
|7
|449,005
|3,157
|7,267,218
|3,936,094
|1,846,302
|75
|Azerbaijan
|792,785
|9,713
|783,019
|53
|76,864
|942
|6,901,005
|669,083
|10,314,122
|76
|Saudi Arabia
|769,423
|9,151
|753,407
|6,865
|78
|21,461
|255
|42,610,541
|1,188,523
|35,851,687
|77
|Sri Lanka
|663,845
|16,518
|646,959
|368
|30,755
|765
|6,486,117
|300,490
|21,585,113
|78
|Paraguay
|650,661
|18,894
|624,673
|7,094
|2
|89,129
|2,588
|2,633,737
|360,773
|7,300,253
|79
|Kuwait
|633,225
|2,555
|630,034
|636
|2
|144,194
|582
|8,112,849
|1,847,412
|4,391,467
|80
|Myanmar
|613,355
|19,434
|592,312
|1,609
|11,130
|353
|8,219,028
|149,144
|55,108,038
|81
|Bahrain
|586,861
|1,488
|581,149
|4,224
|5
|323,384
|820
|9,858,801
|5,432,604
|1,814,747
|82
|Dominican Republic
|584,526
|4,377
|577,934
|2,215
|6
|52,869
|396
|3,358,913
|303,805
|11,056,153
|83
|Palestine
|582,495
|5,356
|576,993
|146
|17
|109,319
|1,005
|3,078,533
|577,762
|5,328,375
|84
|Estonia
|576,870
|2,574
|519,365
|54,931
|2
|434,311
|1,938
|3,378,065
|2,543,258
|1,328,243
|85
|Venezuela
|523,769
|5,722
|517,040
|1,007
|230
|18,520
|202
|3,359,014
|118,770
|28,281,744
|86
|Moldova
|518,793
|11,521
|504,142
|3,130
|49
|129,181
|2,869
|3,216,305
|800,869
|4,016,020
|87
|Egypt
|515,645
|24,613
|442,182
|48,850
|122
|4,863
|232
|3,693,367
|34,834
|106,028,735
|88
|Libya
|502,016
|6,430
|490,973
|4,613
|101
|71,206
|912
|2,477,219
|351,371
|7,050,152
|89
|Cyprus
|489,963
|1,059
|124,370
|364,534
|60
|400,236
|865
|9,477,138
|7,741,596
|1,224,184
|90
|Ethiopia
|473,635
|7,514
|456,059
|10,062
|12
|3,933
|62
|4,936,794
|40,999
|120,413,387
|91
|Mongolia
|469,885
|2,179
|313,256
|154,450
|192
|139,046
|645
|4,030,048
|1,192,553
|3,379,344
|92
|Honduras
|425,371
|10,899
|132,430
|282,042
|105
|41,678
|1,068
|1,381,202
|135,330
|10,206,143
|93
|Armenia
|422,963
|8,625
|412,606
|1,732
|142,228
|2,900
|3,089,295
|1,038,822
|2,973,844
|94
|Réunion
|416,661
|784
|413,051
|2,826
|10
|459,109
|864
|1,603,660
|1,767,035
|907,543
|95
|Oman
|389,473
|4,260
|384,669
|544
|2
|72,728
|795
|25,000,000
|4,668,382
|5,355,174
|96
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|377,949
|15,788
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|116,587
|4,870
|1,778,462
|548,608
|3,241,769
|97
|Qatar
|369,305
|677
|366,902
|1,726
|131,528
|241
|3,550,143
|1,264,384
|2,807,805
|98
|Kenya
|325,170
|5,651
|318,623
|896
|5,803
|101
|3,674,528
|65,572
|56,038,182
|99
|Zambia
|321,915
|3,987
|317,217
|711
|16,620
|206
|3,483,877
|179,867
|19,369,212
|100
|North Macedonia
|312,097
|9,307
|302,290
|500
|149,815
|4,468
|2,048,710
|983,439
|2,083,210
|101
|Botswana
|308,126
|2,697
|303,845
|1,584
|1
|126,152
|1,104
|2,026,898
|829,844
|2,442,506
|102
|Albania
|276,221
|3,497
|272,437
|287
|2
|96,184
|1,218
|1,829,624
|637,104
|2,871,783
|103
|Algeria
|265,889
|6,875
|178,418
|80,596
|6
|5,861
|152
|230,861
|5,089
|45,366,677
|104
|Nigeria
|256,113
|3,143
|250,060
|2,910
|11
|1,186
|15
|5,188,353
|24,029
|215,917,457
|105
|Zimbabwe
|253,051
|5,508
|244,734
|2,809
|12
|16,564
|361
|2,338,945
|153,102
|15,277,085
|106
|Luxembourg
|244,182
|1,073
|235,939
|7,170
|378,300
|1,662
|4,248,188
|6,581,522
|645,472
|107
|Uzbekistan
|239,077
|+18
|1,637
|237,302
|+15
|138
|23
|6,950
|48
|1,377,915
|40,058
|34,397,706
|108
|Montenegro
|237,355
|2,720
|234,140
|495
|6
|377,823
|4,330
|2,477,766
|3,944,118
|628,218
|109
|Mozambique
|225,781
|2,203
|223,413
|165
|13
|6,856
|67
|1,328,206
|40,333
|32,931,160
|110
|China
|224,208
|+37
|5,226
|217,110
|+212
|1,872
|82
|156
|4
|160,000,000
|111,163
|1,439,323,776
|111
|Laos
|210,061
|+16
|756
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|28,092
|101
|1,233,207
|164,919
|7,477,652
|112
|Kyrgyzstan
|200,993
|2,991
|196,406
|1,596
|131
|29,864
|444
|1,907,195
|283,377
|6,730,231
|113
|Iceland
|188,291
|153
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|545,010
|443
|1,942,052
|5,621,283
|345,482
|114
|Afghanistan
|180,520
|7,708
|163,205
|9,607
|1,124
|4,446
|190
|970,205
|23,893
|40,606,259
|115
|Maldives
|179,753
|299
|163,687
|15,767
|25
|321,696
|535
|2,213,831
|3,961,993
|558,767
|116
|Martinique
|175,958
|941
|104
|174,913
|8
|469,587
|2,511
|828,928
|2,212,197
|374,708
|117
|Namibia
|166,859
|4,038
|160,799
|2,022
|63,469
|1,536
|1,040,806
|395,897
|2,628,982
|118
|Uganda
|164,069
|3,596
|100,205
|60,268
|2
|3,383
|74
|2,612,795
|53,866
|48,505,175
|119
|El Salvador
|162,755
|4,132
|158,278
|345
|8
|24,852
|631
|2,168,616
|331,144
|6,548,853
|120
|Trinidad and Tobago
|162,187
|3,922
|149,355
|8,910
|18
|115,176
|2,785
|750,465
|532,939
|1,408,163
|121
|Ghana
|161,481
|1,445
|159,925
|111
|4,997
|45
|2,451,373
|75,860
|32,314,357
|122
|Brunei
|149,337
|223
|147,284
|1,830
|335,214
|501
|717,784
|1,611,195
|445,498
|123
|Guadeloupe
|140,130
|854
|2,250
|137,026
|19
|350,102
|2,134
|938,039
|2,343,603
|400,255
|124
|Jamaica
|137,724
|3,069
|87,289
|47,366
|46,125
|1,028
|1,087,194
|364,108
|2,985,908
|125
|Cambodia
|136,262
|3,056
|133,205
|+1
|1
|7,940
|178
|2,972,087
|173,180
|17,161,882
|126
|Rwanda
|130,116
|1,459
|45,522
|83,135
|9,591
|108
|5,439,611
|400,954
|13,566,674
|127
|Cameroon
|119,947
|1,930
|117,791
|226
|13
|4,313
|69
|1,751,774
|62,990
|27,810,461
|128
|Angola
|99,194
|1,900
|97,149
|145
|2,849
|55
|1,499,795
|43,070
|34,822,600
|129
|Malta
|94,950
|722
|92,408
|1,820
|4
|213,951
|1,627
|1,926,940
|4,341,969
|443,794
|130
|DRC
|89,189
|1,338
|50,930
|36,921
|941
|14
|846,704
|8,934
|94,771,724
|131
|Senegal
|86,118
|1,966
|84,139
|13
|4,896
|112
|1,096,663
|62,352
|17,588,333
|132
|Malawi
|85,995
|2,641
|82,880
|474
|67
|4,283
|132
|584,250
|29,102
|20,075,958
|133
|French Guiana
|82,952
|397
|11,254
|71,301
|1
|264,601
|1,266
|640,521
|2,043,142
|313,498
|134
|Ivory Coast
|82,226
|799
|81,360
|67
|2,976
|29
|1,523,252
|55,134
|27,628,359
|135
|Barbados
|81,028
|462
|78,847
|1,719
|281,300
|1,604
|688,287
|2,389,487
|288,048
|136
|Suriname
|80,547
|1,350
|49,510
|29,687
|134,989
|2,262
|237,261
|397,626
|596,694
|137
|Channel Islands
|76,443
|176
|75,878
|389
|432,050
|995
|1,252,808
|7,080,772
|176,931
|138
|French Polynesia
|72,962
|649
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|256,894
|2,285
|284,016
|139
|Eswatini
|72,617
|1,410
|70,918
|289
|11
|61,376
|1,192
|1,028,385
|869,186
|1,183,159
|140
|Guyana
|65,075
|1,237
|62,995
|843
|81,977
|1,558
|633,467
|798,001
|793,817
|141
|Fiji
|65,063
|864
|63,097
|1,102
|71,586
|951
|537,444
|591,326
|908,880
|142
|Madagascar
|64,377
|1,395
|59,370
|3,612
|6
|2,216
|48
|444,668
|15,305
|29,053,367
|143
|Sudan
|62,374
|4,942
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1,362
|108
|562,941
|12,289
|45,808,668
|144
|New Caledonia
|62,193
|313
|61,410
|470
|9
|213,904
|1,077
|98,964
|340,373
|290,752
|145
|Belize
|59,666
|678
|57,660
|1,328
|6
|145,016
|1,648
|566,264
|1,376,285
|411,444
|146
|Bhutan
|59,628
|21
|59,596
|11
|75,682
|27
|2,303,734
|2,923,995
|787,872
|147
|Mauritania
|59,168
|982
|57,991
|195
|12,116
|201
|834,777
|170,937
|4,883,547
|148
|Cabo Verde
|56,425
|402
|55,817
|206
|23
|99,419
|708
|400,982
|706,518
|567,547
|149
|Syria
|55,880
|3,150
|52,610
|120
|3,051
|172
|146,269
|7,987
|18,314,276
|150
|Gabon
|47,677
|304
|47,312
|61
|20,495
|131
|1,597,933
|686,915
|2,326,245
|151
|Papua New Guinea
|44,425
|651
|43,755
|19
|7
|4,792
|70
|249,149
|26,873
|9,271,417
|152
|Seychelles
|43,959
|167
|43,420
|372
|441,741
|1,678
|99,513
|153
|Curaçao
|43,864
|277
|43,153
|434
|3
|265,235
|1,675
|496,693
|3,003,380
|165,378
|154
|Andorra
|42,894
|153
|42,181
|560
|14
|553,457
|1,974
|249,838
|3,223,633
|77,502
|155
|Burundi
|42,034
|38
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3,344
|3
|345,742
|27,509
|12,568,463
|156
|Mauritius
|38,060
|996
|36,416
|648
|29,832
|781
|358,675
|281,136
|1,275,808
|157
|Mayotte
|37,523
|187
|2,964
|34,372
|131,470
|655
|176,919
|619,872
|285,412
|158
|Togo
|37,110
|273
|36,789
|48
|4,290
|32
|741,899
|85,768
|8,650,065
|159
|Aruba
|37,034
|213
|36,495
|326
|344,073
|1,979
|177,885
|1,652,684
|107,634
|160
|Guinea
|36,597
|442
|36,113
|42
|8
|2,649
|32
|660,107
|47,784
|13,814,491
|161
|Tanzania
|35,354
|840
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|561
|13
|62,990,135
|162
|Bahamas
|34,861
|810
|32,863
|1,188
|87,057
|2,023
|235,192
|587,338
|400,437
|163
|Faeroe Islands
|34,658
|28
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5
|704,173
|569
|778,000
|15,807,225
|49,218
|164
|Lesotho
|32,910
|697
|24,155
|8,058
|15,133
|320
|431,221
|198,285
|2,174,758
|165
|Mali
|31,103
|735
|30,244
|124
|1,456
|34
|685,397
|32,077
|21,367,016
|166
|Haiti
|30,874
|835
|29,714
|325
|2,646
|72
|132,422
|11,349
|11,668,616
|167
|Isle of Man
|28,416
|105
|26,794
|1,517
|330,826
|1,222
|150,753
|1,755,105
|85,894
|168
|Benin
|26,952
|163
|25,506
|1,283
|5
|2,117
|13
|604,310
|47,468
|12,730,881
|169
|Somalia
|26,565
|1,350
|13,182
|12,033
|1,587
|81
|400,466
|23,920
|16,741,750
|170
|Saint Lucia
|25,877
|371
|24,802
|704
|2
|139,699
|2,003
|203,001
|1,095,917
|185,234
|171
|Cayman Islands
|25,318
|28
|8,553
|16,737
|1
|376,762
|417
|222,773
|3,315,124
|67,199
|172
|Congo
|24,128
|385
|20,178
|3,565
|4,176
|67
|347,815
|60,196
|5,778,021
|173
|Timor-Leste
|22,917
|131
|22,763
|23
|16,770
|96
|267,612
|195,836
|1,366,509
|174
|Burkina Faso
|20,853
|382
|20,439
|32
|948
|17
|248,995
|11,318
|22,000,162
|175
|Gibraltar
|18,560
|102
|16,579
|1,879
|551,200
|3,029
|534,283
|15,867,278
|33,672
|176
|Nicaragua
|18,491
|225
|4,225
|14,041
|2,729
|33
|6,775,428
|177
|Solomon Islands
|18,174
|146
|16,357
|1,671
|2
|25,273
|203
|5,117
|7,116
|719,120
|178
|Grenada
|17,833
|228
|17,165
|440
|4
|157,090
|2,008
|166,453
|1,466,275
|113,521
|179
|South Sudan
|17,625
|138
|13,516
|3,971
|1
|1,540
|12
|401,084
|35,045
|11,444,947
|180
|Liechtenstein
|17,512
|84
|17,372
|56
|456,791
|2,191
|102,174
|2,665,154
|38,337
|181
|Tajikistan
|17,388
|124
|17,264
|0
|1,748
|12
|9,947,641
|182
|San Marino
|17,124
|115
|16,910
|99
|4
|502,642
|3,376
|152,231
|4,468,445
|34,068
|183
|Equatorial Guinea
|15,923
|183
|15,704
|36
|5
|10,678
|123
|328,104
|220,029
|1,491,183
|184
|Djibouti
|15,631
|189
|15,427
|15
|15,392
|186
|305,941
|301,271
|1,015,502
|185
|Bermuda
|15,085
|138
|14,562
|385
|243,944
|2,232
|922,306
|14,914,874
|61,838
|186
|CAR
|14,649
|113
|6,859
|7,677
|2
|2,935
|23
|81,294
|16,290
|4,990,500
|187
|Dominica
|14,295
|67
|13,897
|331
|197,641
|926
|203,318
|2,811,055
|72,328
|188
|Samoa
|13,499
|26
|1,605
|11,868
|4
|67,180
|129
|115,189
|573,256
|200,938
|189
|Monaco
|12,230
|57
|12,091
|82
|4
|307,480
|1,433
|56,354
|1,416,820
|39,775
|190
|Gambia
|12,002
|365
|11,591
|46
|4,713
|143
|155,686
|61,135
|2,546,592
|191
|Greenland
|11,971
|21
|2,761
|9,189
|4
|210,169
|369
|164,926
|2,895,521
|56,959
|192
|Yemen
|11,822
|2,149
|9,107
|566
|23
|380
|69
|265,253
|8,534
|31,083,195
|193
|Tonga
|11,742
|12
|11,338
|392
|108,734
|111
|535,009
|4,954,338
|107,988
|194
|Saint Martin
|10,668
|63
|1,399
|9,206
|7
|267,181
|1,578
|112,382
|2,814,616
|39,928
|195
|Sint Maarten
|10,353
|86
|10,225
|42
|10
|236,327
|1,963
|62,056
|1,416,545
|43,808
|196
|Caribbean Netherlands
|10,091
|35
|10,017
|39
|378,082
|1,311
|30,126
|1,128,737
|26,690
|197
|Eritrea
|9,765
|103
|9,652
|10
|2,682
|28
|23,693
|6,508
|3,640,377
|198
|Vanuatu
|9,438
|14
|8,879
|545
|29,413
|44
|24,976
|77,836
|320,881
|199
|Niger
|9,031
|310
|8,628
|93
|1
|349
|12
|254,538
|9,834
|25,883,238
|200
|Antigua and Barbuda
|8,295
|138
|7,975
|182
|1
|83,383
|1,387
|18,901
|189,996
|99,481
|201
|Guinea-Bissau
|8,283
|171
|8,042
|70
|6
|4,027
|83
|139,700
|67,914
|2,057,020
|202
|Comoros
|8,100
|160
|7,933
|7
|8,950
|177
|905,055
|203
|Sierra Leone
|7,682
|125
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|927
|15
|259,958
|31,368
|8,287,465
|204
|Liberia
|7,456
|294
|5,747
|1,415
|2
|1,411
|56
|139,824
|26,456
|5,285,187
|205
|Chad
|7,417
|193
|4,874
|2,350
|428
|11
|191,341
|11,042
|17,327,828
|206
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|6,896
|108
|6,641
|147
|61,784
|968
|99,720
|893,436
|111,614
|207
|British Virgin Islands
|6,765
|62
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1
|220,963
|2,025
|104,163
|3,402,241
|30,616
|208
|Turks and Caicos
|6,148
|36
|6,067
|45
|4
|154,783
|906
|521,408
|13,127,090
|39,720
|209
|Sao Tome and Principe
|5,991
|73
|5,909
|9
|26,398
|322
|29,036
|127,941
|226,949
|210
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|5,757
|43
|5,648
|66
|106,771
|797
|82,625
|1,532,391
|53,919
|211
|Cook Islands
|5,692
|1
|5,638
|53
|323,501
|57
|19,143
|1,087,980
|17,595
|212
|Palau
|5,065
|6
|4,357
|702
|1
|277,397
|329
|53,761
|2,944,356
|18,259
|213
|St. Barth
|4,630
|6
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|466,029
|604
|78,646
|7,916,054
|9,935
|214
|Anguilla
|3,294
|9
|3,241
|44
|4
|215,873
|590
|51,382
|3,367,324
|15,259
|215
|Kiribati
|3,098
|13
|2,602
|483
|3
|25,196
|106
|122,957
|216
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|2,748
|1
|2,449
|298
|1
|478,746
|174
|23,787
|4,144,077
|5,740
|217
|Falkland Islands
|1,717
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|467,338
|8,632
|2,349,483
|3,674
|218
|Montserrat
|980
|6
|941
|33
|196,078
|1,200
|12,830
|2,567,027
|4,998
|219
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|699
|0
|220
|Wallis and Futuna
|454
|7
|438
|9
|41,797
|644
|20,508
|1,888,050
|10,862
|221
|Macao
|83
|82
|1
|125
|5,584
|8,381
|666,279
|222
|Micronesia
|30
|30
|0
|256
|21,109
|179,910
|117,331
|223
|Vatican City
|29
|29
|0
|36,025
|805
|224
|Marshall Islands
|17
|17
|0
|284
|59,955
|225
|Western Sahara
|10
|1
|9
|0
|16
|2
|625,446
|226
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|0
|227
|Niue
|9
|9
|0
|5,464
|1,647
|228
|Nauru
|8
|8
|0
|730
|10,954
|229
|Tuvalu
|3
|3
|249
|12,071
|230
|Saint Helena
|2
|2
|0
|327
|6,112
|Total:
|534,236,071
|+237,272
|6,317,638
|+293
|505,159,511
|+303,539
|22,758,922
|36,679
|68,537.5
|810.5