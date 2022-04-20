Canada Stays Masked, US May Appeal Ending Masks, Moderna & Novavax Shots, Biden Says Masks on Planes a Choice, World Covid Stats

Canada to keep mask mandate after judge strikes down U.S. rule
TORONTO, April 19 (Reuters) – Canada’s government said on Tuesday it has no plans to stop requiring masks on planes after a Florida judge struck down a U.S. version of the law.
“We are taking a layered approach to keeping travelers safe, and masks remain an incredibly useful tool in our arsenal against COVID-19,” a spokesperson for Canada’s Transport Minister wrote in an email.
The spokesperson confirmed masks will be required on Canadian airlines and on flights that depart from or arrive in Canada. The federal government also requires travelers to wear masks and track close contacts for 14 days after arriving in Canada.
On Monday, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle struck down the U.S. mandate, which required masks on airplanes, trains and in taxis, among other locations, saying the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had exceeded its authority. L2N2WH0UZ
In Canada, the landscape is different. Surveys have shown masking to be widely popular. More than challenges to mask mandates, there is vocal opposition and legal challenges to lifting them.
Last week an Ottawa school board introduced its own mask mandate after the province dropped its requirement. In a letter to parents, the board said students will not be suspended or expelled for non-compliance but their parents may be called.
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association did not consider challenging Canada’s mask mandate, its fundamental freedoms director Cara Zwibel said.
“It’s hard to know, really, what right is kind of being violated by a mask mandate” assuming medical exemptions were permitted, she said.
It’s “what the court would probably characterize as ‘de minimis’ – it’s a minor sort of incursion.”
Zwibel said travel is one of the most justifiable places to impose these kinds of measures.
US to appeal if CDC deems mask mandate needed
President Biden on Tuesday said whether to wear a mask on an airplane should be an individual choice after a federal judge blocked a requirement for passengers on public transportation to be masked.
“Should people continue to wear masks on planes?” a reporter asked Biden during a trip to New Hampshire to promote infrastructure projects.
“That’s up to them,” the president responded.
Asked if the Department of Justice should appeal the ruling that invalidated the mask requirement on plains, trains and buses, Biden said he had not spoken to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about the ruling.
A shift in messaging: Biden’s comments marked a shift from the White House messaging in the immediate wake of the ruling.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday said the administration still recommended individuals wear masks on public transit.
“We’re continuing to recommend people wear masks,” Psaki said, pointing to existing CDC guidance.
Whatever happened to the Novavax Covid vaccine?
In February, the UK medicines regulator approved the first Covid vaccine based on an older, more established technology. Its developer, Novavax, has pitched it as an alternative for people reluctant to take newer mRNA-based jabs.
But while it is now available in much of Europe, Novavax is still not cleared for use in the UK.
“It’s been so frustrating – and it’s not just me,” says a woman in her 40s, who did not want to be named.
“There are other people out there who are not anti-vax or anything like that, but are just hesitant to take the new kind of mRNA vaccines.”
She caught Covid last year and spent five nights in hospital on oxygen. Last month she travelled from the UK to a vaccine clinic in France to have the Novavax jab.
“I had to blag it a bit,” she says. “But the language barrier actually helped because I just looked confused.”
She had wanted a vaccine previously, but was unsure about the Pfizer and Moderna jabs which have been rolled out in their tens of millions across the UK. Both have been through formal clinical trials and found to be safe and effective by medicines regulators, while real-world monitoring over the past year suggests serious side effects are extremely rare.
But they are based on a newer type of technology which delivers genetic code, known as messenger RNA (mRNA), into the bodies’ cells – instructing them to produce copies of the distinctive spike protein found on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
The Novavax vaccine was one of the first on the market to work in a more traditional way – the spike protein is grown outside the body in a laboratory and then injected, alongside a separate ingredient which boosts the immune response called an adjuvant.
“Protein-based vaccines like this have quite a long history – from hepatitis to meningococcal B, to HPV,” says Novavax’s chief medical officer Filip Dubovsky.
“I think some people are reassured by the decades of safety profiles which are based on this technology.”
Another “more traditional” vaccine – produced by the French company Valneva – has just been approved by the UK medicines regulator, although the UK government currently has no doses of that jab on order.
After months of promises, and a series of delays, the Novavax jab was finally approved for use in adults by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in late December 2021, followed by the British equivalent, the MHRA, on 3 February 2022.
In countries such as Germany, France and the Netherlands, it was quickly recommended for use – as an alternative to the mRNA vaccines, for people who may have had an allergic reaction to them in the past, or those who are still unvaccinated.
But while more than 150,000 doses have now been administered in other parts of Europe, Novavax has still not been recommended by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), who advise ministers in the UK.
The JCVI’s chair of Covid-19, Professor Wei Shen Lim, says only that the vaccine’s potential use remains “under consideration” and full advice will be published in “due course”.
One hurdle to overcome is that the UK vaccine programme does not currently allow someone to choose which type of jab they are given. In some other European countries, individuals can call a dedicated phone line to request the Novavax product.
All four vaccines used so far in the UK have gone through safety checks as part of the clinical trial and approval process. Most side effects – like a sore arm or headache – are mild, with the risk of a severe reaction extremely low.
More than 92% of over-12s in the UK have already received at least one of those Covid jabs – but that still leaves around five million people unvaccinated.
Every fortnight, a team from Imperial College London has logged the reasons for vaccine hesitancy. The sample size of each survey is small, at around 70 people, as they are investigating a hard-to-reach minority, but the results are still thought to be representative.
The most common reason for remaining unvaccinated is concern about side effects, followed by worries the jabs have not been tested sufficiently. Six per cent also said it was because the specific vaccine they wanted was not yet available in the UK.
“I think [the Novavax vaccine] could make a difference,” says Dr Peter English, a retired consultant in communicable disease control and former editor of the journal Vaccines in Practice.
“When you think about people in intensive care and the pressure on the NHS, it is the unvaccinated who are making up a disproportionate number of those in hospital with Covid. Even lifting it [vaccination rates] by a few per cent would be worth it.”
Kenneth, from Bristol, says he has a health condition which makes him cautious about anything that interacts with his immune system; he has been waiting for an alternative to the two main mRNA vaccines.
“I’m making a personal choice based on my own research and my own body,” he says.
He stresses that he is not anti-vaccination. He adds he is still being as careful around other people as he was at the height of lockdown.
“Every single one of our neighbours in the EU – Ireland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands – they all have access to Novavax. The UK is an island in the middle that doesn’t.”
“By now, someone in Germany who got their first Novavax vaccine at the end of February could have had their full primary series and be getting on with their life – whereas I’m still waiting around in a sort-of personal lockdown, so that is really frustrating.”
Both the Pfizer and Moderna jabs have been tested on a cross-section of the population, including people with a variety of health conditions.
Medicine regulators also continue to collect data, so vaccine safety can be monitored and any possible adverse reactions can be investigated.
Domestic production
The wait to make the Novavax jab available comes after the UK played a significant part in its development: government-funding helped support clinical trials and 15,000 British volunteers participated in the testing.
In January 2021, an order for 60 million doses was placed by UK ministers, with a deal agreed for it to be manufactured at a Fujifilm plant in Billingham, Teesside.
At the time, Novavax said production should be up and running by April 2021. But when the vaccine was finally given medical approval in the UK in February 2022, it was on the basis that initial doses would come, not from Teesside, but from the Serum Institute in India.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid recently toured the factory in Billingham, which is in the middle of a £400m expansion, though it is still unclear if – and when – Novavax jabs made here could make their way into the arms of UK citizens.
Novavax itself says it is continuing to work with Fujifilm and plans to update its submission to the UK medicines regulator so that doses produced in Teesside can be used by the NHS.
The developer is also in the process of applying to regulators to use the vaccine as a booster shot and in children, where vaccination rates are currently much lower than in adults.
