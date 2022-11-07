US May Begin Charging for Covid Tests, New Pfizer Booster, World Covid Stats

The federal government is poised to stop paying for COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments in the coming months, shifting the costs from taxpayers onto individual patients.

Experts say most Americans are not aware that this will happen and will be in for a major case of sticker shock. They warn without additional protections or funding, the transition to commercialized treatments and preventive services will lead to health barriers.

Instead of free access to tests and treatments like Paxlovid, insurance companies and manufacturers will set the price.

The days of free, easily accessible COVID-19 tests will also likely end. Private insurance may not cover over-the-counter tests anymore, and patients may need a prescription first for a PCR test.

Vaccines will still be free to people with private insurance, though the cost will likely be reflected in premiums. Even with insurance, patients will likely see costs if they go to an out-of-network provider.

But the biggest impact will be on uninsured or underinsured Americans, many of whom have jobs that put them at greater risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Reflective of broader system: “The way that it works in the U.S. [right now] is actually more similar to how a lot of health care works in other countries too,” said Cynthia Cox, an insurance expert and vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“But when the public health emergency ends, it’s going to start looking like health care in the U.S does, which is that it’s complicated and it costs a lot of money.”

