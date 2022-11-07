US May Begin Charging for Covid Tests, New Pfizer Booster, World Covid Stats

The companies said the data showed clinical trial participants over age 55 who received the bivalent booster targeting omicron BA.4/BA.5 had antibody levels nearly four times as high as those who received the original booster.
The results are based on blood samples taken from adults one month after they received single doses of either the updated booster shot or the first version of the vaccine.
Flashback: The shot was authorized without human data.
The number of participants in the study was small. Only 36 people received the new booster, and 40 received the old one.
Federal health officials are banking on the updated vaccine as a crucial part of the administration’s COVID-19 response. As the weather turns colder, officials are trying to convince people to get the updated vaccine to stave off a new wave of serious infections and death.
But two months after the administration first authorized the shots, uptake has been poor. According to federal data, fewer than 9 percent of Americans have received one. Officials blame pandemic fatigue and a lack of resources to fully promote the shots.
WORLD COVID STATS
Coronavirus Cases:
637,824,736
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|New
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|637,824,736
|+77,732
|6,605,903
|+175
|617,563,686
|+255,598
|13,655,147
|35,972
|81,827
|847.5
|1
|USA
|99,647,812
|1,098,235
|97,206,960
|1,342,617
|2,605
|297,629
|3,280
|1,132,266,165
|3,381,865
|334,805,269
|2
|India
|44,661,516
|530,509
|44,116,492
|14,515
|698
|31,751
|377
|901,728,285
|641,055
|1,406,631,776
|3
|France
|36,946,904
|157,277
|36,110,751
|+9,421
|678,876
|869
|563,348
|2,398
|271,490,188
|4,139,547
|65,584,518
|4
|Germany
|35,823,771
|154,535
|34,509,500
|+119,900
|1,159,736
|1,406
|427,065
|1,842
|122,332,384
|1,458,359
|83,883,596
|5
|Brazil
|34,892,871
|688,425
|34,067,695
|136,751
|8,318
|162,026
|3,197
|63,776,166
|296,146
|215,353,593
|6
|S. Korea
|25,856,910
|+18,671
|29,390
|+18
|25,190,174
|+25,351
|637,346
|365
|503,740
|573
|15,804,065
|307,892
|51,329,899
|7
|UK
|23,930,041
|194,704
|23,593,475
|+10,486
|141,862
|146
|349,354
|2,842
|522,526,476
|7,628,357
|68,497,907
|8
|Italy
|23,642,011
|179,436
|23,037,464
|425,111
|238
|392,315
|2,978
|253,427,252
|4,205,370
|60,262,770
|9
|Japan
|22,706,566
|+31,622
|47,069
|+42
|20,524,855
|+4,161
|2,134,642
|174
|180,807
|375
|78,307,523
|623,543
|125,584,838
|10
|Russia
|21,468,271
|+4,421
|390,649
|+61
|20,860,277
|+4,944
|217,345
|2,300
|147,239
|2,679
|273,400,000
|1,875,095
|145,805,947
|11
|Turkey
|16,919,638
|101,203
|16,818,435
|0
|197,747
|1,183
|162,743,369
|1,902,052
|85,561,976
|12
|Spain
|13,529,643
|115,239
|13,313,832
|100,572
|339
|289,595
|2,467
|471,036,328
|10,082,298
|46,719,142
|13
|Vietnam
|11,505,849
|43,166
|10,604,663
|858,020
|54
|116,275
|436
|85,826,548
|867,342
|98,953,541
|14
|Australia
|10,420,857
|+1,871
|15,786
|10,364,130
|40,941
|46
|399,745
|606
|78,835,048
|3,024,116
|26,068,792
|15
|Argentina
|9,720,232
|130,003
|9,585,193
|5,036
|246
|211,262
|2,826
|35,716,069
|776,264
|46,010,234
|16
|Netherlands
|8,521,729
|22,845
|8,430,109
|+3,761
|68,775
|49
|495,120
|1,327
|21,107,399
|1,226,358
|17,211,447
|17
|Taiwan
|7,904,094
|+16,561
|13,232
|+34
|7,244,362
|+44,805
|646,500
|330,873
|554
|27,950,352
|1,170,029
|23,888,595
|18
|Iran
|7,558,142
|144,596
|7,332,962
|80,584
|95
|87,862
|1,681
|54,358,591
|631,909
|86,022,837
|19
|Mexico
|7,113,132
|330,415
|6,385,797
|396,920
|4,798
|54,066
|2,511
|18,600,671
|141,382
|131,562,772
|20
|Indonesia
|6,521,292
|158,829
|6,325,415
|37,048
|2,771
|23,363
|569
|110,783,338
|396,882
|279,134,505
|21
|Poland
|6,343,905
|+130
|118,170
|5,335,940
|889,795
|1,530
|168,096
|3,131
|37,673,040
|998,231
|37,739,785
|22
|Colombia
|6,310,332
|141,850
|6,138,353
|30,129
|342
|122,500
|2,754
|36,760,659
|713,622
|51,512,762
|23
|Portugal
|5,525,459
|25,290
|5,478,398
|21,771
|61
|544,886
|2,494
|45,059,939
|4,443,531
|10,140,570
|24
|Austria
|5,466,250
|21,037
|5,398,603
|46,610
|47
|602,892
|2,320
|200,577,983
|22,122,466
|9,066,710
|25
|Ukraine
|5,312,632
|110,186
|5,163,430
|+2,864
|39,016
|123,000
|2,551
|32,603,805
|754,855
|43,192,122
|26
|Greece
|5,188,890
|33,750
|5,116,790
|+7,670
|38,350
|115
|502,963
|3,271
|97,554,770
|9,456,063
|10,316,637
|27
|Malaysia
|4,927,451
|36,487
|4,854,248
|36,716
|67
|148,502
|1,100
|65,637,291
|1,978,155
|33,181,072
|28
|Chile
|4,793,902
|61,813
|4,712,080
|20,009
|117
|249,031
|3,211
|46,334,009
|2,406,937
|19,250,195
|29
|DPRK
|4,772,813
|74
|4,772,739
|0
|183,636
|3
|25,990,679
|30
|Thailand
|4,695,207
|+144
|32,995
|+5
|4,649,509
|12,703
|1,496
|67,000
|471
|17,270,775
|246,450
|70,078,203
|31
|Israel
|4,689,161
|11,767
|4,670,563
|6,831
|24
|502,805
|1,262
|41,373,364
|4,436,346
|9,326,000
|32
|Belgium
|4,617,315
|32,941
|4,535,594
|+2,328
|48,780
|55
|395,715
|2,823
|35,962,048
|3,082,036
|11,668,278
|33
|Canada
|4,336,860
|46,389
|4,230,896
|+3,197
|59,575
|99
|112,973
|1,208
|65,722,182
|1,712,031
|38,388,419
|34
|Switzerland
|4,211,438
|14,255
|4,113,950
|+5,590
|83,233
|73
|480,011
|1,625
|22,653,313
|2,581,975
|8,773,637
|35
|Czechia
|4,161,797
|+85
|41,660
|+3
|4,116,248
|+812
|3,889
|23
|387,620
|3,880
|56,505,785
|5,262,822
|10,736,784
|36
|Peru
|4,161,617
|217,080
|3,935,735
|+217
|8,802
|37
|123,548
|6,445
|35,844,165
|1,064,124
|33,684,208
|37
|South Africa
|4,029,942
|102,363
|3,912,506
|15,073
|192
|66,330
|1,685
|26,473,049
|435,726
|60,756,135
|38
|Philippines
|4,009,466
|64,274
|3,928,577
|16,615
|353
|35,637
|571
|33,323,944
|296,189
|112,508,994
|39
|Romania
|3,289,184
|67,213
|3,215,934
|6,037
|90
|172,830
|3,532
|25,529,132
|1,341,426
|19,031,335
|40
|Denmark
|3,138,750
|7,387
|3,123,762
|7,601
|1
|537,922
|1,266
|128,667,520
|22,051,178
|5,834,950
|41
|Sweden
|2,614,997
|20,721
|2,581,691
|+601
|12,585
|17
|255,896
|2,028
|19,071,994
|1,866,332
|10,218,971
|42
|Iraq
|2,461,484
|25,358
|2,435,765
|361
|21
|58,377
|601
|19,377,732
|459,570
|42,164,965
|43
|Serbia
|2,408,606
|17,283
|2,375,462
|15,861
|21
|278,355
|1,997
|11,422,856
|1,320,101
|8,653,016
|44
|Hungary
|2,141,513
|47,938
|2,061,999
|31,576
|25
|222,929
|4,990
|11,394,556
|1,186,160
|9,606,259
|45
|Singapore
|2,123,328
|1,687
|2,043,021
|78,620
|15
|357,249
|284
|24,622,510
|4,142,731
|5,943,546
|46
|Bangladesh
|2,035,828
|29,426
|1,982,542
|23,860
|1,331
|12,126
|175
|15,018,835
|89,459
|167,885,689
|47
|Hong Kong
|1,947,695
|10,470
|1,758,841
|178,384
|9
|256,131
|1,377
|66,284,763
|8,716,749
|7,604,299
|48
|New Zealand
|1,872,459
|+2,967
|3,144
|+5
|1,849,572
|+2,928
|19,743
|382,275
|642
|7,544,063
|1,540,170
|4,898,203
|49
|Slovakia
|1,853,573
|+24
|20,641
|+6
|1,830,677
|+23
|2,255
|32
|339,470
|3,780
|7,337,829
|1,343,877
|5,460,193
|50
|Georgia
|1,785,138
|16,912
|1,637,293
|130,933
|449,800
|4,261
|16,920,079
|4,263,340
|3,968,738
|51
|Jordan
|1,746,997
|14,122
|1,731,007
|1,868
|59
|169,597
|1,371
|17,201,885
|1,669,945
|10,300,869
|52
|Ireland
|1,673,681
|8,028
|1,659,358
|+390
|6,295
|17
|333,389
|1,599
|12,789,806
|2,547,669
|5,020,199
|53
|Pakistan
|1,574,407
|+48
|30,627
|1,538,689
|5,091
|49
|6,860
|133
|30,570,862
|133,213
|229,488,994
|54
|Norway
|1,465,631
|4,238
|1,459,689
|1,704
|20
|265,929
|769
|11,002,430
|1,996,315
|5,511,370
|55
|Kazakhstan
|1,395,000
|+20
|13,692
|1,380,356
|952
|24
|72,637
|713
|11,575,012
|602,707
|19,205,043
|56
|Finland
|1,360,721
|6,741
|1,319,910
|+2,153
|34,070
|21
|244,956
|1,214
|11,684,973
|2,103,521
|5,554,960
|57
|Bulgaria
|1,281,252
|37,920
|1,233,734
|9,598
|60
|187,192
|5,540
|10,729,979
|1,567,657
|6,844,597
|58
|Lithuania
|1,269,806
|+26
|9,401
|+1
|1,253,465
|+1,163
|6,940
|7
|477,064
|3,532
|10,230,481
|3,843,578
|2,661,708
|59
|Morocco
|1,265,998
|16,282
|1,249,284
|432
|293
|33,516
|431
|12,682,308
|335,753
|37,772,756
|60
|Croatia
|1,248,609
|17,191
|1,229,414
|2,004
|12
|307,593
|4,235
|5,318,165
|1,310,123
|4,059,286
|61
|Slovenia
|1,237,884
|6,893
|1,218,873
|12,118
|17
|595,700
|3,317
|2,770,312
|1,333,141
|2,078,034
|62
|Lebanon
|1,219,141
|10,713
|1,087,587
|120,841
|74
|182,374
|1,603
|4,795,578
|717,380
|6,684,849
|63
|Tunisia
|1,146,593
|29,259
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|101
|95,179
|2,429
|4,966,900
|412,305
|12,046,656
|64
|Guatemala
|1,142,521
|19,906
|1,121,501
|1,114
|5
|61,479
|1,071
|6,129,868
|329,846
|18,584,039
|65
|Costa Rica
|1,138,416
|9,009
|860,711
|268,696
|52
|219,672
|1,738
|4,659,757
|899,158
|5,182,354
|66
|Cuba
|1,111,296
|8,530
|1,102,695
|71
|23
|98,296
|754
|14,184,566
|1,254,644
|11,305,652
|67
|Bolivia
|1,109,613
|+12
|22,240
|1,071,518
|+530
|15,855
|220
|92,524
|1,854
|2,705,422
|225,590
|11,992,656
|68
|UAE
|1,039,353
|2,348
|1,018,408
|18,597
|103,092
|233
|196,040,930
|19,445,062
|10,081,785
|69
|Ecuador
|1,009,044
|35,934
|971,619
|+631
|1,491
|759
|55,707
|1,984
|3,082,403
|170,173
|18,113,361
|70
|Nepal
|1,000,734
|12,019
|988,145
|570
|33,109
|398
|5,962,970
|197,282
|30,225,582
|71
|Belarus
|994,037
|7,118
|985,592
|1,327
|105,381
|755
|13,646,641
|1,446,722
|9,432,800
|72
|Uruguay
|990,560
|7,518
|982,103
|939
|18
|283,340
|2,150
|6,114,822
|1,749,083
|3,496,016
|73
|Panama
|990,413
|8,509
|980,898
|1,006
|16
|222,717
|1,913
|7,164,655
|1,611,134
|4,446,964
|74
|Mongolia
|985,445
|2,179
|982,074
|1,192
|192
|291,718
|645
|4,030,048
|1,193,000
|3,378,078
|75
|Latvia
|954,953
|+77
|6,064
|942,570
|+1,070
|6,319
|3
|516,516
|3,280
|7,746,372
|4,189,862
|1,848,837
|76
|Saudi Arabia
|823,624
|9,418
|809,961
|4,245
|77
|22,977
|263
|44,665,757
|1,246,084
|35,844,909
|77
|Azerbaijan
|823,533
|9,957
|813,289
|287
|79,953
|967
|7,333,142
|711,941
|10,300,205
|78
|Paraguay
|717,980
|19,606
|698,317
|57
|7
|98,275
|2,684
|2,657,506
|363,751
|7,305,843
|79
|Bahrain
|691,760
|1,529
|688,084
|2,147
|3
|387,762
|857
|10,511,697
|5,892,263
|1,783,983
|80
|Sri Lanka
|671,328
|16,782
|654,440
|106
|31,115
|778
|6,486,117
|300,619
|21,575,842
|81
|Kuwait
|662,073
|2,568
|659,017
|488
|3
|151,147
|586
|8,416,379
|1,921,405
|4,380,326
|82
|Dominican Republic
|647,205
|4,384
|642,571
|250
|4
|58,537
|397
|3,657,057
|330,765
|11,056,370
|83
|Myanmar
|632,274
|19,485
|606,485
|6,304
|11,449
|353
|9,467,794
|171,434
|55,227,143
|84
|Palestine
|620,816
|5,404
|614,962
|450
|17
|116,137
|1,011
|3,078,533
|575,907
|5,345,541
|85
|Estonia
|607,230
|2,748
|524,990
|79,492
|6
|459,358
|2,079
|3,579,101
|2,707,522
|1,321,910
|86
|Cyprus
|602,662
|1,200
|592,342
|9,120
|60
|492,618
|981
|9,640,118
|7,879,860
|1,223,387
|87
|Moldova
|593,816
|11,894
|504,142
|77,780
|49
|147,967
|2,964
|3,216,305
|801,437
|4,013,171
|88
|Venezuela
|546,110
|5,823
|539,678
|609
|36
|18,660
|199
|3,359,014
|114,771
|29,266,991
|89
|Egypt
|515,645
|24,613
|442,182
|48,850
|122
|4,857
|232
|3,693,367
|34,792
|106,156,692
|90
|Libya
|507,051
|6,437
|500,571
|43
|72,017
|914
|2,483,005
|352,662
|7,040,745
|91
|Ethiopia
|494,042
|7,572
|472,146
|14,324
|4,089
|63
|5,325,981
|44,085
|120,812,698
|92
|Réunion
|474,111
|899
|418,572
|54,640
|10
|522,114
|990
|1,603,660
|1,766,027
|908,061
|93
|Qatar
|471,816
|+459
|684
|469,551
|+332
|1,581
|2
|158,332
|230
|4,052,915
|1,360,077
|2,979,915
|94
|Honduras
|457,196
|11,039
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|105
|44,730
|1,080
|1,549,348
|151,581
|10,221,247
|95
|Armenia
|445,242
|8,709
|434,288
|2,245
|149,814
|2,930
|3,228,468
|1,086,307
|2,971,966
|96
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|400,043
|16,180
|377,828
|6,035
|123,116
|4,980
|1,875,348
|577,151
|3,249,317
|97
|Oman
|398,775
|4,260
|384,669
|9,846
|2
|74,901
|800
|25,000,000
|4,695,724
|5,323,993
|98
|North Macedonia
|344,146
|9,564
|334,335
|247
|165,351
|4,595
|2,141,032
|1,028,697
|2,081,304
|99
|Kenya
|339,756
|5,678
|333,292
|786
|1
|6,044
|101
|3,924,412
|69,810
|56,215,221
|100
|Zambia
|333,685
|4,017
|329,652
|16
|17,138
|206
|3,750,980
|192,652
|19,470,234
|101
|Albania
|333,055
|3,592
|327,864
|1,599
|116,194
|1,253
|1,941,032
|677,173
|2,866,374
|102
|Botswana
|326,344
|2,790
|322,955
|599
|1
|133,684
|1,143
|2,026,898
|830,300
|2,441,162
|103
|Luxembourg
|297,757
|1,133
|288,991
|7,633
|463,528
|1,764
|4,412,567
|6,869,188
|642,371
|104
|Montenegro
|283,089
|2,787
|279,887
|415
|6
|450,815
|4,438
|2,651,778
|4,222,913
|627,950
|105
|Algeria
|270,873
|6,881
|182,442
|81,550
|5,973
|152
|230,861
|5,091
|45,350,148
|106
|Nigeria
|266,192
|3,155
|259,532
|3,505
|11
|1,228
|15
|5,441,162
|25,104
|216,746,934
|107
|China
|264,123
|+569
|5,226
|252,280
|+276
|6,617
|29
|182
|4
|160,000,000
|110,461
|1,448,471,400
|108
|Zimbabwe
|257,893
|5,606
|251,904
|383
|12
|16,821
|366
|2,525,756
|164,744
|15,331,428
|109
|Uzbekistan
|244,739
|1,637
|241,486
|1,616
|23
|7,118
|48
|1,377,915
|40,077
|34,382,084
|110
|Brunei
|241,044
|225
|222,140
|18,679
|3
|541,148
|505
|717,784
|1,611,437
|445,431
|111
|Mozambique
|230,475
|2,224
|228,176
|75
|11
|6,965
|67
|1,371,127
|41,437
|33,089,461
|112
|Martinique
|223,728
|1,047
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|8
|598,064
|2,799
|828,928
|2,215,870
|374,087
|113
|Laos
|216,286
|+5
|758
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|28,911
|101
|1,233,207
|164,845
|7,481,023
|114
|Iceland
|206,571
|219
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2
|598,075
|634
|1,996,384
|5,780,036
|345,393
|115
|Kyrgyzstan
|206,452
|2,991
|196,406
|7,055
|131
|30,684
|445
|1,907,195
|283,460
|6,728,271
|116
|Afghanistan
|203,681
|7,826
|180,938
|14,917
|1,124
|4,998
|192
|1,138,780
|27,943
|40,754,388
|117
|El Salvador
|201,785
|4,230
|179,410
|18,145
|8
|30,805
|646
|2,610,114
|398,467
|6,550,389
|118
|Guadeloupe
|196,270
|993
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|19
|490,928
|2,484
|938,039
|2,346,306
|399,794
|119
|Maldives
|185,364
|308
|163,687
|21,369
|25
|342,642
|569
|2,213,831
|4,092,223
|540,985
|120
|Trinidad and Tobago
|184,854
|4,255
|180,224
|375
|8
|131,420
|3,025
|856,673
|609,045
|1,406,585
|121
|Ghana
|170,894
|1,460
|169,218
|216
|2
|5,275
|45
|2,518,296
|77,736
|32,395,450
|122
|Namibia
|169,946
|4,080
|165,826
|40
|64,523
|1,549
|1,062,663
|403,460
|2,633,874
|123
|Uganda
|169,473
|3,630
|100,431
|65,412
|3
|3,499
|75
|3,012,408
|62,198
|48,432,863
|124
|Jamaica
|151,931
|3,320
|99,392
|49,219
|50,897
|1,112
|1,183,986
|396,633
|2,985,094
|125
|Cambodia
|137,996
|3,056
|134,934
|6
|8,038
|178
|3,091,420
|180,062
|17,168,639
|126
|Rwanda
|132,584
|1,467
|131,061
|56
|9,748
|108
|5,841,019
|429,472
|13,600,464
|127
|Cameroon
|123,629
|1,960
|118,616
|3,053
|13
|4,429
|70
|1,751,774
|62,762
|27,911,548
|128
|Malta
|115,489
|+20
|808
|113,992
|+18
|689
|4
|260,091
|1,820
|2,080,795
|4,686,127
|444,033
|129
|Angola
|103,131
|1,917
|101,155
|59
|2,944
|55
|1,499,795
|42,818
|35,027,343
|130
|Barbados
|103,014
|560
|102,024
|430
|357,659
|1,944
|770,100
|2,673,745
|288,023
|131
|Channel Islands
|94,480
|205
|93,703
|572
|535,410
|1,162
|1,252,808
|7,099,551
|176,463
|132
|French Guiana
|94,259
|411
|11,254
|82,594
|2
|300,026
|1,308
|651,257
|2,072,951
|314,169
|133
|DRC
|93,219
|1,445
|83,560
|8,214
|979
|15
|846,704
|8,890
|95,240,792
|134
|Senegal
|88,679
|1,968
|86,609
|102
|5,023
|111
|1,146,543
|64,946
|17,653,671
|135
|Malawi
|88,073
|2,683
|84,974
|416
|67
|4,364
|133
|619,708
|30,708
|20,180,839
|136
|Ivory Coast
|87,830
|829
|86,970
|31
|3,166
|30
|1,644,475
|59,277
|27,742,298
|137
|Suriname
|81,228
|1,392
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|136,099
|2,332
|239,603
|401,459
|596,831
|138
|French Polynesia
|76,764
|649
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|270,140
|2,284
|284,164
|139
|New Caledonia
|74,440
|314
|73,959
|167
|9
|255,882
|1,079
|98,964
|340,182
|290,915
|140
|Eswatini
|73,558
|1,422
|72,088
|48
|62,084
|1,200
|1,045,903
|882,755
|1,184,817
|141
|Guyana
|71,447
|1,281
|70,149
|17
|89,979
|1,613
|702,591
|884,825
|794,045
|142
|Belize
|68,957
|687
|68,246
|24
|6
|167,294
|1,667
|576,016
|1,397,453
|412,190
|143
|Fiji
|68,270
|878
|66,327
|1,065
|75,066
|965
|664,357
|730,491
|909,466
|144
|Madagascar
|66,788
|1,411
|65,297
|80
|2,289
|48
|515,324
|17,661
|29,178,077
|145
|Sudan
|63,509
|4,972
|57,724
|+72
|813
|1,381
|108
|562,941
|12,240
|45,992,020
|146
|Mauritania
|63,399
|997
|62,335
|67
|12,933
|203
|999,681
|203,934
|4,901,981
|147
|Cabo Verde
|62,561
|410
|62,008
|143
|23
|110,205
|722
|401,622
|707,482
|567,678
|148
|Bhutan
|62,380
|21
|61,564
|795
|79,168
|27
|2,303,734
|2,923,739
|787,941
|149
|Syria
|57,367
|3,163
|54,195
|9
|2,962
|163
|146,269
|7,553
|19,364,809
|150
|Burundi
|50,470
|38
|50,183
|249
|3,998
|3
|345,742
|27,386
|12,624,840
|151
|Seychelles
|49,380
|171
|48,626
|583
|496,651
|1,720
|99,426
|152
|Gabon
|48,945
|306
|48,392
|247
|20,993
|131
|1,619,864
|694,763
|2,331,533
|153
|Andorra
|46,588
|155
|46,319
|114
|14
|601,423
|2,001
|249,838
|3,225,256
|77,463
|154
|Papua New Guinea
|45,550
|668
|43,982
|900
|7
|4,902
|72
|249,149
|26,813
|9,292,169
|155
|Curaçao
|45,489
|293
|44,720
|476
|3
|274,810
|1,770
|496,693
|3,000,640
|165,529
|156
|Aruba
|43,334
|232
|42,438
|664
|2
|402,699
|2,156
|177,885
|1,653,068
|107,609
|157
|Mauritius
|40,718
|1,031
|39,006
|681
|31,943
|809
|358,675
|281,374
|1,274,727
|158
|Mayotte
|40,339
|187
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|140,918
|653
|176,919
|618,038
|286,259
|159
|Tanzania
|40,054
|845
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|633
|13
|63,298,550
|160
|Togo
|39,311
|290
|39,006
|15
|4,528
|33
|798,639
|92,000
|8,680,837
|161
|Guinea
|38,047
|456
|37,118
|473
|8
|2,744
|33
|660,107
|47,607
|13,865,691
|162
|Isle of Man
|38,008
|116
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|443,335
|1,353
|150,753
|1,758,422
|85,732
|163
|Bahamas
|37,386
|833
|36,270
|283
|2
|93,345
|2,080
|256,731
|641,001
|400,516
|164
|Faeroe Islands
|34,658
|28
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5
|703,959
|569
|778,000
|15,802,409
|49,233
|165
|Lesotho
|34,490
|706
|25,980
|7,804
|15,852
|324
|431,221
|198,199
|2,175,699
|166
|Haiti
|33,828
|860
|32,729
|239
|2,896
|74
|132,422
|11,337
|11,680,283
|167
|Mali
|32,738
|742
|31,912
|84
|1,525
|35
|771,560
|35,930
|21,473,764
|168
|Cayman Islands
|31,096
|35
|8,553
|22,508
|1
|462,208
|520
|222,773
|3,311,280
|67,277
|169
|Saint Lucia
|29,550
|404
|29,095
|51
|159,632
|2,182
|210,983
|1,139,752
|185,113
|170
|Benin
|27,782
|163
|27,464
|155
|5
|2,173
|13
|604,310
|47,268
|12,784,726
|171
|Somalia
|27,243
|1,361
|13,182
|12,700
|1,618
|81
|400,466
|23,778
|16,841,795
|172
|Congo
|24,837
|386
|24,006
|445
|4,284
|67
|347,815
|59,991
|5,797,805
|173
|Timor-Leste
|23,303
|138
|23,102
|63
|17,017
|101
|278,529
|203,391
|1,369,429
|174
|Micronesia
|22,203
|55
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1
|188,979
|468
|21,923
|186,596
|117,489
|175
|San Marino
|21,662
|119
|21,434
|109
|4
|635,529
|3,491
|157,634
|4,624,732
|34,085
|176
|Burkina Faso
|21,631
|387
|21,143
|101
|979
|18
|248,995
|11,265
|22,102,838
|177
|Solomon Islands
|21,544
|153
|16,357
|5,034
|1
|29,874
|212
|5,117
|7,096
|721,159
|178
|Liechtenstein
|20,687
|87
|20,505
|95
|538,906
|2,266
|102,174
|2,661,682
|38,387
|179
|Gibraltar
|20,121
|108
|16,579
|3,434
|596,991
|3,204
|534,283
|15,852,213
|33,704
|180
|Grenada
|19,604
|237
|19,348
|19
|4
|172,761
|2,089
|182,667
|1,609,755
|113,475
|181
|Nicaragua
|18,491
|225
|4,225
|14,041
|2,728
|33
|6,779,100
|182
|Bermuda
|18,428
|149
|18,244
|35
|297,519
|2,406
|1,017,514
|16,427,679
|61,939
|183
|South Sudan
|18,318
|138
|18,115
|65
|1
|1,577
|12
|410,280
|35,313
|11,618,511
|184
|Tajikistan
|17,786
|125
|17,264
|397
|1,786
|13
|9,957,464
|185
|Equatorial Guinea
|17,174
|183
|16,843
|148
|5
|11,475
|122
|365,697
|244,342
|1,496,662
|186
|Tonga
|16,182
|12
|15,638
|532
|150,182
|111
|535,009
|4,965,327
|107,749
|187
|Samoa
|15,946
|29
|1,605
|14,312
|4
|78,847
|143
|187,397
|926,612
|202,239
|188
|Dominica
|15,760
|74
|15,673
|13
|217,848
|1,023
|229,344
|3,170,187
|72,344
|189
|Djibouti
|15,690
|189
|15,427
|74
|15,441
|186
|305,941
|301,094
|1,016,097
|190
|Marshall Islands
|15,389
|17
|15,358
|14
|22
|256,240
|283
|60,057
|191
|CAR
|15,260
|113
|14,615
|532
|2
|3,042
|23
|81,294
|16,205
|5,016,678
|192
|Monaco
|15,005
|63
|14,902
|40
|4
|377,171
|1,584
|78,646
|1,976,875
|39,783
|193
|Gambia
|12,580
|372
|12,174
|34
|4,917
|145
|155,686
|60,851
|2,558,482
|194
|Saint Martin
|12,026
|63
|1,399
|10,564
|7
|302,693
|1,586
|112,382
|2,828,643
|39,730
|195
|Greenland
|11,971
|21
|2,761
|9,189
|4
|210,117
|369
|164,926
|2,894,810
|56,973
|196
|Vanuatu
|11,952
|14
|11,937
|1
|37,137
|44
|24,976
|77,606
|321,832
|197
|Yemen
|11,945
|2,159
|9,124
|662
|23
|383
|69
|329,592
|10,579
|31,154,867
|198
|Caribbean Netherlands
|11,340
|36
|10,476
|828
|425,564
|1,351
|30,126
|1,130,559
|26,647
|199
|Sint Maarten
|10,931
|89
|10,833
|9
|248,624
|2,024
|62,056
|1,411,454
|43,966
|200
|Eritrea
|10,189
|103
|10,085
|1
|2,782
|28
|23,693
|6,470
|3,662,244
|201
|Niger
|9,931
|312
|8,890
|729
|1
|381
|12
|254,538
|9,759
|26,083,660
|202
|Antigua and Barbuda
|9,106
|146
|8,954
|6
|1
|91,509
|1,467
|18,901
|189,943
|99,509
|203
|Guinea-Bissau
|8,848
|176
|8,642
|30
|6
|4,288
|85
|145,231
|70,385
|2,063,367
|204
|Comoros
|8,762
|161
|8,421
|180
|9,656
|177
|907,419
|205
|Liberia
|7,996
|294
|7,694
|8
|2
|1,507
|55
|139,824
|26,356
|5,305,117
|206
|Sierra Leone
|7,754
|126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|933
|15
|259,958
|31,296
|8,306,436
|207
|Chad
|7,627
|194
|4,874
|2,559
|438
|11
|191,341
|10,988
|17,413,580
|208
|British Virgin Islands
|7,305
|64
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|238,757
|2,092
|107,339
|3,508,269
|30,596
|209
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|7,112
|115
|6,641
|356
|63,756
|1,031
|100,856
|904,125
|111,551
|210
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|6,548
|46
|6,482
|20
|121,550
|854
|124,861
|2,317,778
|53,871
|211
|Turks and Caicos
|6,431
|36
|6,364
|31
|4
|161,823
|906
|550,203
|13,844,720
|39,741
|212
|Cook Islands
|6,389
|1
|6,384
|4
|363,610
|57
|19,690
|1,120,596
|17,571
|213
|Sao Tome and Principe
|6,270
|77
|6,189
|4
|27,539
|338
|29,036
|127,530
|227,679
|214
|Palau
|5,513
|7
|5,499
|7
|1
|302,364
|384
|65,638
|3,599,956
|18,233
|215
|St. Barth
|5,323
|6
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|535,244
|603
|78,646
|7,908,095
|9,945
|216
|Nauru
|4,611
|1
|4,605
|5
|422,911
|92
|20,509
|1,881,042
|10,903
|217
|Anguilla
|3,866
|12
|3,849
|5
|4
|253,841
|788
|51,382
|3,373,736
|15,230
|218
|Kiribati
|3,430
|13
|2,703
|714
|3
|27,792
|105
|123,419
|219
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|3,231
|1
|2,449
|781
|1
|561,035
|174
|25,120
|4,361,868
|5,759
|220
|Falkland Islands
|1,930
|1,930
|0
|545,352
|8,632
|2,439,107
|3,539
|221
|Saint Helena
|1,800
|2
|1,798
|294,358
|6,115
|222
|Montserrat
|1,403
|8
|1,376
|19
|282,578
|1,611
|17,762
|3,577,442
|4,965
|223
|Macao
|795
|6
|787
|2
|1,191
|9
|7,850
|11,760
|667,490
|224
|Wallis and Futuna
|761
|7
|438
|316
|69,295
|637
|20,508
|1,867,419
|10,982
|225
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|699
|0
|226
|Niue
|85
|85
|0
|52,404
|1,622
|227
|Vatican City
|29
|29
|0
|36,295
|799
|228
|Tuvalu
|23
|23
|1,906
|12,066
|229
|Western Sahara
|10
|1
|9
|0
|16
|2
|626,161
|230
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|0
|Total:
|637,824,736
|+77,732
|6,605,903
|+175
|617,563,686
|+255,598
|13,655,147
|35,972
|81,827.0
|847.5
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection