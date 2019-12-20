PHILADELPHIA — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) removed Juan Ruiz-Espinosa, on Dec. 17, to his home country of the Dominican Republic where local authorities took him into custody

Juan Ruiz-Espinosa is wanted by the government for homicide, sexual assault of a minor in the Dominican Republic.

On March 5, 2019, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware convicted Ruiz of two counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin and 1 count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and sentenced Ruiz to incarceration for a period of 27 months.

On May 22, 2019, ERO Philadelphia encountered Ruiz at Moshannon Valley Correctional Center in Philipsburg, PA. They lodged an immigration detainer charging removability due to multiple offenses including aggravated felony and possession of controlled substance.

On November 21, 2019, Ruiz was ordered removed by an immigration judge in Philadelphia.

Additionally, Ruiz has history of alcohol-related reckless driving and resisting arrest in 2003, and in 2016 New Castle County (Delaware) Court of Common Pleas convicted Ruiz of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Ruiz was sentenced to incarceration for a period of 1 year, suspended to probation for 1 year.

“This individual not only committed criminal offenses in the U.S., but is also wanted for homicide, sexual assault of a minor in his home country,” said ICE Philadelphia Field Office Director Simona Flores-Lund.

“We have laws and regulations when it comes to our immigration system. They are put in place to keep criminal aliens, like this individual, from having an opportunity to flee prosecution in his own country and commit more crimes in the U.S.”