Washington, May 6 (Prensa Latina) Thirty-six organizations of sustainable farmers and environmentalists in the United States on Wednesday sent a letter addressed to President Joe Biden urging him to change its policy towards Cuba and lift the economic blockade.The letter encouraged the US President to immediately fulfill his campaign promise to reverse Donald Trump´s policies, as well as to lift the longest commercial blockade in the history of the United States.It reminded the Biden administration that it should not brush aside the skyward public opinion current on these issues, which included an unprecedented letter signed by 79 members of Congress in favor of normalizing bilateral relations with Cuba.Likewise, it pointed out that the more than 200 restrictions implemented by Trump are still in force, of which at least 50 were pronounced during the Covid-19 pandemic and thus worsened difficulties for the Cuban people.'June 23 is drawing near. It´s the date on which the UN will consider the annual resolution on Cuba, condemning the US blockade,' the letter reads and questions whether Washington is going to listen to the majority of US citizens and to the countries that vote against blockade each year.Plus, the letter suggested promoting measures to restore trade and travel to Cuba and ceasing food, medicine and humanitarian assistance restrictions, as well as international cooperation including financial transactions.In addition, it proposes to restore the full functioning of the embassy and consular services of the United States in Havana, and to relaunch the bilateral working groups, especially those that address environmental issues, civil society and scientific cooperation.The letter recalls that whether human rights are a pivotal pillar of US policy towards Cuba, it cannot be forgotten that food, agriculture and climate crisis are issues of this nature.