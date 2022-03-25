US Passes 1m Covid Deaths-Worldmeter, WHO: Omicron Sub-Variant Global, NYC Relaxes Mask Rules, World Covid Stats

WHO: Omicron BA.2 sub variant now prevalent globally

By Sarakshi Rai 
© Associated Press / Eugene Hoshiko

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday that Omicron sub variant BA.2 is the predominant COVID-19 variant driving infections around the world.

The WHO said in its weekly epidemiological report that “in the last 30 days, BA.2 has become the predominant variant, with 251 645 sequences reported.”

It added that it made up about 85.9 percent of cases reported to the WHO in the last month.

According to the WHO, among the major Omicron descendent lineages, “weekly trends show that the relative proportion of BA.2 has increased steadily since the end of 2021, with BA.2 becoming the dominant lineage by week seven of 2022.”

The report added that this trend is most pronounced in the Southeast Asia region, followed by the Eastern Mediterranean, African, Western Pacific and European Regions. The sub variant BA.2 is currently dominant in the Region of the Americas as well.

During the last update on March 8, the WHO said that BA.1.1 was the dominant sub variant and that BA.2 made up 34 percent of new cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during the White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing on Wednesday that the Omicron BA.2 sub variant of has shown increased transmission but there is no evidence of “severe disease.”

This comes as U.S. infections are at an eight-month low, but administration officials have warned that the new sub variant could cause an uptick in cases.

“I would not be surprised if, in the next few weeks, we do see an uptick in cases,” White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said last week. “The really important issue is that, will that be manifested in an increase in severe disease that would lead to hospitalization?”

New CDC data released Tuesday put BA.2 at about 35 percent of U.S. cases in the week ending on March 19 according to The Wall Street Journal. The variant accounts for more than 50 percent of cases in parts of Northeast, the report added.

NYC exempts athletes, performers from vaccine mandate 

© Getty

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced Thursday he would lift COVID-19 vaccine mandates for New York-based performers, venues and athletes.

Adams’ office cited low virus case counts and a high vaccination rate as reasons for lifting the requirement. His office said the move would “kickstart the full spectrum of the city’s nightlife economy.” The mayor framed the move as an expansion of a previous exemption from the city’s vaccine mandate for private businesses.

“Today we take another step in our city’s economic recovery — leveling the playing field for New Yorkers and supporting local businesses and performance venues across the city,” Adams said in a statement.

High-profile implications: Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving publicly refused to get vaccinated in order to play last year. Irving maintained that his decision was not politically motivated, but had more to do with bodily autonomy.

The Nets suspended Irving in October, saying he would remain suspended until he was fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In January, Irving returned to team practices.

With the change announced Thursday, Irving will now be allowed to play in home games again. The change will also allow Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, who is believed to be unvaccinated, to play at home when the baseball season begins.

WORLD COVID STATS

Coronavirus Cases:

478,277,118

Deaths:

6,133,977

Recovered:

413,110,714
