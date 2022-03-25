US Passes 1m Covid Deaths-Worldmeter, WHO: Omicron Sub-Variant Global, NYC Relaxes Mask Rules, World Covid Stats

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced Thursday he would lift COVID-19 vaccine mandates for New York-based performers, venues and athletes.
Adams’ office cited low virus case counts and a high vaccination rate as reasons for lifting the requirement. His office said the move would “kickstart the full spectrum of the city’s nightlife economy.” The mayor framed the move as an expansion of a previous exemption from the city’s vaccine mandate for private businesses.
“Today we take another step in our city’s economic recovery — leveling the playing field for New Yorkers and supporting local businesses and performance venues across the city,” Adams said in a statement.
High-profile implications: Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving publicly refused to get vaccinated in order to play last year. Irving maintained that his decision was not politically motivated, but had more to do with bodily autonomy.
The Nets suspended Irving in October, saying he would remain suspended until he was fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In January, Irving returned to team practices.
With the change announced Thursday, Irving will now be allowed to play in home games again. The change will also allow Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, who is believed to be unvaccinated, to play at home when the baseball season begins.
WORLD COVID STATS
Coronavirus Cases:
478,277,118
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|New
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|478,277,118
|+523,890
|6,133,977
|+893
|413,110,714
|+308,342
|59,032,427
|59,940
|61,358
|786.9
|1
|USA
|81,565,957
|1,002,259
|63,824,394
|16,739,304
|2,663
|243,956
|2,998
|976,855,043
|2,921,675
|334,347,663
|2
|India
|43,016,372
|516,785
|42,478,087
|21,500
|8,944
|30,652
|368
|785,644,225
|559,821
|1,403,383,978
|3
|Brazil
|29,767,681
|658,367
|28,407,457
|701,857
|8,318
|138,349
|3,060
|63,776,166
|296,408
|215,163,281
|4
|France
|24,636,311
|141,443
|22,816,877
|1,677,991
|1,564
|375,998
|2,159
|254,106,036
|3,878,153
|65,522,434
|5
|UK
|20,613,817
|164,282
|18,758,225
|1,691,310
|302
|300,929
|2,398
|499,886,168
|7,297,547
|68,500,576
|6
|Germany
|19,741,719
|128,457
|15,518,700
|+189,700
|4,094,562
|2,494
|234,335
|1,525
|104,701,826
|1,242,816
|84,245,647
|7
|Russia
|17,690,008
|366,220
|16,483,898
|839,890
|2,300
|121,129
|2,508
|273,400,000
|1,872,060
|146,042,306
|8
|Turkey
|14,760,331
|97,598
|14,404,817
|257,916
|975
|171,826
|1,136
|151,858,785
|1,767,797
|85,902,862
|9
|Italy
|14,153,098
|158,436
|12,748,859
|1,245,803
|447
|234,678
|2,627
|197,631,659
|3,277,006
|60,308,605
|10
|Spain
|11,378,784
|102,053
|10,707,169
|569,562
|682
|243,209
|2,181
|471,036,328
|10,067,893
|46,785,988
|11
|S. Korea
|11,162,232
|+339,396
|14,294
|+392
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1,085
|217,396
|278
|15,804,065
|307,800
|51,345,227
|12
|Argentina
|9,021,240
|127,780
|8,827,814
|65,646
|664
|196,496
|2,783
|35,209,764
|766,923
|45,910,441
|13
|Vietnam
|8,599,751
|42,145
|4,826,024
|3,731,582
|3,650
|87,000
|426
|83,048,614
|840,166
|98,847,807
|14
|Netherlands
|7,665,726
|21,851
|6,131,356
|1,512,519
|151
|445,676
|1,270
|21,107,399
|1,227,159
|17,200,213
|15
|Iran
|7,145,877
|139,865
|6,842,103
|163,909
|1,753
|83,241
|1,629
|48,991,010
|570,690
|85,845,294
|16
|Japan
|6,238,879
|+49,063
|27,485
|+129
|5,770,149
|+42,125
|441,245
|733
|49,590
|218
|42,521,015
|337,980
|125,809,201
|17
|Colombia
|6,082,577
|139,531
|5,915,073
|27,973
|342
|117,385
|2,693
|33,766,171
|651,637
|51,817,422
|18
|Indonesia
|5,986,830
|154,343
|5,676,510
|155,977
|2,771
|21,496
|554
|91,035,716
|326,870
|278,507,531
|19
|Poland
|5,924,876
|114,626
|5,269,997
|540,253
|363
|156,846
|3,034
|35,279,889
|933,944
|37,775,174
|20
|Mexico
|5,643,963
|+3,658
|322,432
|+155
|4,941,341
|+3,699
|380,190
|4,798
|42,996
|2,456
|15,490,465
|118,007
|131,266,967
|21
|Ukraine
|4,949,283
|107,779
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|177
|114,352
|2,490
|19,521,252
|451,035
|43,280,972
|22
|Australia
|4,180,377
|+58,235
|5,850
|+26
|3,691,688
|482,839
|96
|160,724
|225
|65,815,062
|2,530,406
|26,009,686
|23
|Malaysia
|4,079,242
|34,664
|3,796,975
|247,603
|321
|123,313
|1,048
|54,258,550
|1,640,197
|33,080,501
|24
|Israel
|3,818,065
|10,455
|3,734,564
|73,046
|301
|409,400
|1,121
|41,373,364
|4,436,346
|9,326,000
|25
|Czechia
|3,776,874
|+7,174
|39,495
|+12
|3,662,938
|+13,129
|74,441
|103
|351,559
|3,676
|54,521,816
|5,074,997
|10,743,221
|26
|Belgium
|3,771,233
|+13,457
|30,662
|+27
|3,489,933
|+8,326
|250,638
|172
|322,975
|2,626
|32,594,459
|2,791,446
|11,676,549
|27
|South Africa
|3,709,209
|99,932
|3,595,512
|13,765
|546
|61,211
|1,649
|23,676,087
|390,713
|60,597,103
|28
|Philippines
|3,675,821
|58,771
|3,572,477
|44,573
|289
|32,792
|524
|28,781,758
|256,764
|112,094,015
|29
|Austria
|3,627,093
|15,579
|3,168,886
|442,628
|233
|398,803
|1,713
|172,558,127
|18,972,942
|9,094,959
|30
|Peru
|3,543,790
|212,022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|527
|104,960
|6,280
|28,399,228
|841,130
|33,763,193
|31
|Thailand
|3,477,030
|+26,050
|24,651
|+69
|3,208,271
|+22,219
|244,108
|1,496
|49,600
|352
|17,270,775
|246,367
|70,101,829
|32
|Portugal
|3,458,727
|21,408
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|66
|340,913
|2,110
|39,624,193
|3,905,604
|10,145,471
|33
|Canada
|3,429,843
|37,360
|3,260,385
|132,098
|409
|89,523
|975
|59,142,418
|1,543,689
|38,312,403
|34
|Chile
|3,426,147
|56,147
|2,839,784
|530,216
|735
|176,615
|2,894
|34,996,788
|1,804,054
|19,398,973
|35
|Switzerland
|3,386,428
|13,635
|2,693,876
|678,917
|162
|386,416
|1,556
|20,493,186
|2,338,419
|8,763,693
|36
|Greece
|2,884,100
|27,125
|2,596,545
|260,430
|344
|279,053
|2,624
|72,252,783
|6,990,865
|10,335,314
|37
|Denmark
|2,883,937
|5,518
|2,777,866
|100,553
|20
|494,896
|947
|126,636,126
|21,731,322
|5,827,355
|38
|Romania
|2,832,024
|64,826
|2,606,660
|160,538
|428
|148,924
|3,409
|21,892,597
|1,151,240
|19,016,536
|39
|Sweden
|2,481,736
|18,155
|2,416,719
|46,862
|32
|243,122
|1,779
|18,382,831
|1,800,863
|10,207,790
|40
|Iraq
|2,317,128
|25,138
|2,277,125
|14,865
|68
|55,464
|602
|18,267,885
|437,272
|41,776,904
|41
|Serbia
|1,964,129
|15,727
|1,909,900
|38,502
|39
|226,368
|1,813
|9,093,179
|1,047,997
|8,676,719
|42
|Bangladesh
|1,951,072
|29,118
|1,874,880
|47,074
|1,264
|11,647
|174
|13,762,715
|82,157
|167,516,707
|43
|Hungary
|1,839,358
|+2,439
|45,258
|+38
|1,693,393
|+3,933
|100,707
|70
|191,240
|4,706
|11,053,112
|1,149,202
|9,618,077
|44
|Jordan
|1,689,314
|14,003
|1,668,852
|6,459
|276
|162,783
|1,349
|16,575,546
|1,597,231
|10,377,676
|45
|Slovakia
|1,666,482
|19,209
|1,527,301
|119,972
|203
|304,982
|3,515
|6,782,808
|1,241,318
|5,464,200
|46
|Georgia
|1,645,301
|+590
|16,698
|+10
|1,611,688
|+3,247
|16,915
|413,811
|4,200
|16,283,777
|4,095,548
|3,975,970
|47
|Pakistan
|1,523,401
|+329
|30,336
|+3
|1,484,718
|+42
|8,347
|446
|6,673
|133
|27,297,869
|119,581
|228,280,137
|48
|Ireland
|1,413,798
|6,693
|1,273,365
|133,740
|53
|280,915
|1,330
|11,692,937
|2,323,334
|5,032,827
|49
|Norway
|1,393,061
|2,339
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|20
|253,547
|426
|9,852,076
|1,793,148
|5,494,292
|50
|Kazakhstan
|1,304,983
|+22
|13,657
|+1
|1,285,974
|+645
|5,352
|528
|68,097
|713
|11,575,012
|604,007
|19,163,698
|51
|Morocco
|1,162,764
|16,056
|1,146,137
|571
|293
|30,872
|426
|11,237,010
|298,346
|37,664,392
|52
|Bulgaria
|1,131,065
|36,396
|904,636
|190,033
|241
|164,919
|5,307
|9,524,020
|1,388,684
|6,858,307
|53
|Hong Kong
|1,101,224
|6,770
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|115
|144,864
|891
|36,260,319
|4,769,968
|7,601,795
|54
|Lebanon
|1,089,830
|10,267
|1,042,985
|36,578
|186
|160,913
|1,516
|4,795,578
|708,067
|6,772,770
|55
|Croatia
|1,089,696
|15,485
|1,062,763
|11,448
|41
|268,290
|3,813
|4,643,518
|1,143,262
|4,061,639
|56
|Cuba
|1,084,568
|8,508
|1,072,515
|3,545
|23
|95,855
|752
|12,920,253
|1,141,900
|11,314,701
|57
|Singapore
|1,053,139
|1,226
|1,009,408
|42,505
|24
|177,606
|207
|23,477,384
|3,959,333
|5,929,631
|58
|Tunisia
|1,033,731
|28,165
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|63
|85,917
|2,341
|4,500,701
|374,070
|12,031,715
|59
|Lithuania
|1,009,756
|+3,314
|8,804
|+13
|932,357
|+4,408
|68,595
|66
|380,059
|3,314
|8,016,908
|3,017,459
|2,656,841
|60
|Nepal
|978,297
|11,951
|964,127
|2,219
|100
|32,567
|398
|5,521,055
|183,793
|30,039,531
|61
|Belarus
|955,600
|6,759
|928,536
|20,305
|101,186
|716
|12,775,372
|1,352,755
|9,443,966
|62
|Slovenia
|949,640
|6,461
|905,924
|37,255
|50
|456,683
|3,107
|2,605,303
|1,252,893
|2,079,430
|63
|Bolivia
|900,845
|+288
|21,487
|+3
|825,786
|+1,866
|53,572
|220
|75,401
|1,798
|2,682,016
|224,486
|11,947,363
|64
|UAE
|889,108
|2,302
|860,513
|26,293
|88,063
|228
|146,055,747
|14,466,262
|10,096,302
|65
|Uruguay
|881,152
|7,147
|864,614
|9,391
|40
|252,156
|2,045
|5,938,278
|1,699,332
|3,494,477
|66
|Ecuador
|855,314
|35,413
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|759
|47,243
|1,956
|2,470,170
|136,439
|18,104,609
|67
|Finland
|834,038
|2,951
|46,000
|785,087
|40
|150,127
|531
|10,316,301
|1,856,935
|5,555,554
|68
|Costa Rica
|833,909
|8,263
|786,453
|39,193
|72
|161,164
|1,597
|3,913,872
|756,409
|5,174,277
|69
|Guatemala
|821,834
|17,267
|790,080
|14,487
|5
|44,456
|934
|4,180,812
|226,156
|18,486,425
|70
|Azerbaijan
|791,604
|9,672
|781,394
|538
|76,880
|939
|6,676,788
|648,442
|10,296,661
|71
|Latvia
|784,155
|5,559
|721,486
|57,110
|32
|423,807
|3,004
|7,008,915
|3,788,062
|1,850,264
|72
|Panama
|762,735
|8,160
|751,821
|2,754
|10
|172,106
|1,841
|5,659,857
|1,277,106
|4,431,782
|73
|Saudi Arabia
|750,080
|9,034
|732,741
|8,305
|146
|20,982
|253
|41,436,288
|1,159,124
|35,747,922
|74
|Sri Lanka
|660,399
|16,450
|637,011
|6,938
|30,619
|763
|6,368,159
|295,260
|21,567,981
|75
|Paraguay
|647,672
|18,608
|623,980
|5,084
|45
|88,923
|2,555
|2,579,054
|354,095
|7,283,499
|76
|Kuwait
|628,130
|2,553
|623,331
|2,246
|10
|143,429
|583
|7,763,313
|1,772,696
|4,379,382
|77
|Myanmar
|610,176
|19,428
|566,838
|23,910
|11,086
|353
|7,560,882
|137,375
|55,038,390
|78
|Palestine
|580,873
|5,345
|574,144
|1,384
|17
|109,482
|1,007
|3,078,533
|580,238
|5,305,634
|79
|Dominican Republic
|577,673
|4,375
|572,853
|445
|24
|52,347
|396
|3,208,952
|290,788
|11,035,363
|80
|New Zealand
|573,244
|+15,914
|201
|+9
|452,418
|+14,149
|120,625
|114,601
|40
|6,902,982
|1,380,017
|5,002,100
|81
|Bahrain
|548,866
|1,466
|539,213
|8,187
|7
|304,356
|813
|9,569,757
|5,306,597
|1,803,370
|82
|Estonia
|548,333
|2,423
|463,737
|82,173
|14
|412,879
|1,824
|3,219,347
|2,424,076
|1,328,072
|83
|Venezuela
|519,943
|5,674
|512,090
|2,179
|230
|18,374
|201
|3,359,014
|118,705
|28,297,087
|84
|Moldova
|511,231
|11,401
|496,239
|3,591
|60
|127,241
|2,838
|3,125,532
|777,920
|4,017,805
|85
|Libya
|501,379
|6,392
|488,723
|6,264
|107
|71,297
|909
|2,467,798
|350,924
|7,032,278
|86
|Egypt
|500,889
|24,361
|430,198
|46,330
|122
|4,741
|231
|3,693,367
|34,956
|105,659,029
|87
|Ethiopia
|469,544
|7,491
|429,269
|32,784
|16
|3,917
|62
|4,622,381
|38,563
|119,867,108
|88
|Mongolia
|467,884
|+103
|2,177
|313,256
|152,451
|192
|138,869
|646
|4,030,048
|1,196,130
|3,369,238
|89
|Armenia
|422,423
|+22
|8,607
|+3
|409,693
|+58
|4,123
|142,097
|2,895
|2,961,990
|996,368
|2,972,788
|90
|Honduras
|418,492
|10,869
|131,100
|276,523
|105
|41,125
|1,068
|1,263,329
|124,148
|10,175,991
|91
|Cyprus
|397,205
|927
|124,370
|271,908
|60
|324,911
|758
|9,477,138
|7,752,228
|1,222,505
|92
|Oman
|387,922
|4,250
|381,949
|1,723
|15
|72,777
|797
|25,000,000
|4,690,207
|5,330,255
|93
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|374,696
|15,695
|192,218
|166,783
|115,446
|4,836
|1,729,817
|532,965
|3,245,651
|94
|Qatar
|360,497
|677
|358,686
|1,134
|1
|128,391
|241
|3,403,146
|1,212,031
|2,807,805
|95
|Réunion
|327,189
|702
|314,338
|12,149
|41
|361,007
|775
|1,569,429
|1,731,644
|906,323
|96
|Kenya
|323,333
|5,647
|317,581
|105
|1
|5,793
|101
|3,487,114
|62,481
|55,811,127
|97
|Zambia
|316,312
|3,965
|311,481
|866
|1
|16,414
|206
|3,341,351
|173,393
|19,270,361
|98
|North Macedonia
|304,326
|9,191
|293,171
|1,964
|146,084
|4,412
|1,904,444
|914,180
|2,083,227
|99
|Albania
|273,257
|3,489
|269,307
|461
|13
|95,133
|1,215
|1,770,982
|616,555
|2,872,382
|100
|Algeria
|265,599
|6,873
|178,225
|80,501
|7
|5,874
|152
|230,861
|5,106
|45,215,035
|101
|Botswana
|263,950
|2,619
|259,434
|1,897
|1
|108,469
|1,076
|2,026,898
|832,946
|2,433,408
|102
|Nigeria
|255,244
|3,142
|249,486
|2,616
|11
|1,188
|15
|4,726,096
|21,988
|214,937,335
|103
|Zimbabwe
|245,467
|5,434
|236,096
|3,937
|12
|16,111
|357
|2,170,726
|142,476
|15,235,687
|104
|Uzbekistan
|237,542
|+9
|1,637
|235,265
|+41
|640
|23
|6,924
|48
|1,377,915
|40,167
|34,304,898
|105
|Montenegro
|232,561
|2,698
|229,156
|707
|6
|370,200
|4,295
|1,202,443
|1,914,099
|628,203
|106
|Mozambique
|225,223
|2,200
|222,045
|978
|13
|6,874
|67
|1,291,515
|39,420
|32,763,034
|107
|Luxembourg
|206,044
|1,023
|188,669
|16,352
|3
|320,182
|1,590
|4,137,106
|6,428,849
|643,522
|108
|Kyrgyzstan
|200,857
|+10
|2,983
|+1
|196,143
|+14
|1,731
|131
|29,936
|445
|1,907,195
|284,248
|6,709,625
|109
|Afghanistan
|177,321
|7,657
|160,402
|9,262
|1,124
|4,385
|189
|914,608
|22,617
|40,438,174
|110
|Iceland
|177,015
|95
|75,685
|101,235
|2
|512,998
|275
|1,868,488
|5,414,966
|345,060
|111
|Maldives
|174,658
|297
|163,687
|10,674
|25
|313,601
|533
|2,213,831
|3,974,962
|556,944
|112
|Laos
|164,078
|+2,212
|654
|+2
|7,660
|155,764
|22,002
|88
|1,012,890
|135,823
|7,457,452
|113
|Uganda
|163,817
|3,595
|100,157
|60,065
|7
|3,397
|75
|2,535,729
|52,578
|48,227,562
|114
|El Salvador
|161,052
|4,115
|141,145
|15,792
|45
|24,616
|629
|1,847,861
|282,435
|6,542,607
|115
|Ghana
|160,894
|1,445
|159,359
|90
|1
|4,998
|45
|2,401,739
|74,611
|32,190,054
|116
|Namibia
|157,566
|4,017
|153,069
|480
|3
|60,136
|1,533
|978,352
|373,393
|2,620,170
|117
|Martinique
|141,415
|909
|104
|140,402
|8
|377,345
|2,426
|807,954
|2,155,907
|374,763
|118
|China
|140,651
|+1,366
|4,638
|109,119
|+725
|26,894
|50
|98
|3
|160,000,000
|111,163
|1,439,323,776
|119
|Trinidad and Tobago
|136,220
|3,727
|123,155
|9,338
|18
|96,795
|2,648
|666,494
|473,598
|1,407,298
|120
|Cambodia
|135,344
|+59
|3,054
|131,313
|+97
|977
|7,907
|178
|2,919,136
|170,534
|17,117,618
|121
|Guadeloupe
|130,705
|843
|2,250
|127,612
|19
|326,565
|2,106
|938,039
|2,343,680
|400,242
|122
|Rwanda
|129,705
|1,458
|45,522
|82,725
|9,604
|108
|5,052,845
|374,144
|13,505,082
|123
|Brunei
|129,081
|200
|118,980
|9,901
|11
|290,267
|450
|717,784
|1,614,097
|444,697
|124
|Jamaica
|128,607
|2,874
|80,504
|45,229
|25
|43,107
|963
|907,881
|304,307
|2,983,441
|125
|Cameroon
|119,544
|1,927
|117,455
|162
|13
|4,318
|70
|1,751,774
|63,278
|27,683,695
|126
|Angola
|99,081
|1,900
|97,034
|147
|2,861
|55
|1,487,871
|42,970
|34,626,147
|127
|DRC
|86,598
|1,335
|50,930
|34,333
|919
|14
|846,704
|8,984
|94,248,614
|128
|Senegal
|85,842
|1,964
|83,845
|33
|1
|4,904
|112
|1,036,625
|59,223
|17,503,653
|129
|Malawi
|85,586
|2,626
|78,563
|4,397
|67
|4,283
|131
|558,925
|27,973
|19,981,103
|130
|Ivory Coast
|81,680
|796
|80,854
|30
|2,970
|29
|1,462,170
|53,164
|27,503,052
|131
|Suriname
|79,112
|+12
|1,324
|49,374
|+2
|28,414
|132,807
|2,223
|234,738
|394,061
|595,690
|132
|French Guiana
|78,649
|394
|11,254
|67,001
|4
|252,070
|1,263
|609,252
|1,952,656
|312,012
|133
|Malta
|75,892
|626
|71,601
|3,665
|2
|171,094
|1,411
|1,211,456
|2,731,150
|443,570
|134
|French Polynesia
|71,868
|646
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|253,319
|2,277
|283,706
|135
|Eswatini
|69,633
|1,393
|68,199
|41
|11
|58,968
|1,180
|497,589
|421,377
|1,180,863
|136
|Channel Islands
|65,644
|149
|59,275
|6,220
|371,660
|844
|1,237,263
|7,005,067
|176,624
|137
|Fiji
|64,335
|834
|62,543
|958
|70,882
|919
|503,821
|555,090
|907,639
|138
|Madagascar
|63,928
|1,380
|59,225
|3,323
|19
|2,211
|48
|407,670
|14,098
|28,916,771
|139
|Guyana
|63,208
|1,226
|61,865
|117
|1
|79,698
|1,546
|561,899
|708,491
|793,093
|140
|Sudan
|61,862
|4,900
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1,356
|107
|562,941
|12,342
|45,612,338
|141
|New Caledonia
|60,167
|+32
|310
|59,280
|+195
|577
|14
|207,309
|1,068
|98,964
|340,987
|290,228
|142
|Mauritania
|58,665
|981
|57,676
|8
|12,071
|202
|773,443
|159,142
|4,860,092
|143
|Barbados
|58,128
|329
|56,897
|902
|201,847
|1,142
|606,118
|2,104,715
|287,981
|144
|Belize
|57,212
|654
|56,236
|322
|6
|139,520
|1,595
|517,873
|1,262,914
|410,062
|145
|Cabo Verde
|55,941
|401
|55,468
|72
|23
|98,767
|708
|400,982
|707,957
|566,393
|146
|Syria
|55,623
|3,130
|51,323
|1,170
|3,051
|172
|146,269
|8,022
|18,232,731
|147
|Gabon
|47,584
|303
|47,263
|18
|20,544
|131
|1,587,821
|685,536
|2,316,173
|148
|Papua New Guinea
|41,533
|639
|39,905
|989
|7
|4,495
|69
|249,149
|26,967
|9,238,953
|149
|Seychelles
|39,991
|163
|39,566
|262
|402,340
|1,640
|99,396
|150
|Curaçao
|39,853
|265
|39,097
|491
|3
|241,169
|1,604
|494,095
|2,990,003
|165,249
|151
|Andorra
|39,713
|153
|38,871
|689
|14
|512,571
|1,975
|249,838
|3,224,632
|77,478
|152
|Burundi
|38,406
|38
|773
|37,595
|3,072
|3
|345,742
|27,658
|12,500,437
|153
|Togo
|36,907
|272
|36,581
|54
|4,285
|32
|713,359
|82,825
|8,612,857
|154
|Mayotte
|36,745
|187
|2,964
|33,594
|129,316
|658
|176,919
|622,625
|284,150
|155
|Guinea
|36,459
|440
|35,976
|43
|8
|2,652
|32
|660,107
|48,021
|13,746,113
|156
|Mauritius
|35,753
|934
|32,931
|1,888
|28,033
|732
|358,675
|281,224
|1,275,405
|157
|Faeroe Islands
|34,237
|28
|7,693
|26,516
|5
|696,115
|569
|778,000
|15,818,474
|49,183
|158
|Aruba
|33,843
|212
|33,591
|40
|4
|314,681
|1,971
|177,885
|1,654,021
|107,547
|159
|Tanzania
|33,797
|800
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|539
|13
|62,663,424
|160
|Bahamas
|33,242
|787
|32,166
|289
|11
|83,163
|1,969
|225,483
|564,104
|399,719
|161
|Lesotho
|32,880
|697
|24,116
|8,067
|15,142
|321
|421,681
|194,188
|2,171,514
|162
|Haiti
|30,511
|827
|27,778
|1,906
|2,621
|71
|132,422
|11,374
|11,642,036
|163
|Mali
|30,466
|727
|29,615
|124
|1,433
|34
|642,705
|30,238
|21,255,004
|164
|Isle of Man
|27,329
|81
|25,267
|1,981
|318,490
|944
|150,753
|1,756,864
|85,808
|165
|Benin
|26,952
|163
|25,506
|1,283
|5
|2,127
|13
|604,310
|47,696
|12,669,944
|166
|Somalia
|26,400
|1,348
|13,182
|11,870
|1,585
|81
|400,466
|24,042
|16,656,620
|167
|Congo
|24,062
|384
|20,178
|3,500
|4,183
|67
|347,815
|60,469
|5,751,967
|168
|Bhutan
|23,814
|9
|20,713
|3,092
|4
|30,288
|11
|2,080,206
|2,645,738
|786,248
|169
|Saint Lucia
|22,907
|365
|22,512
|30
|1
|123,773
|1,972
|139,789
|755,318
|185,073
|170
|Timor-Leste
|22,813
|130
|22,669
|14
|9
|16,753
|95
|252,951
|185,761
|1,361,699
|171
|Taiwan
|22,463
|+136
|853
|19,944
|+80
|1,666
|940
|36
|12,488,341
|522,720
|23,891,067
|172
|Burkina Faso
|20,751
|375
|20,309
|67
|948
|17
|248,995
|11,375
|21,890,129
|173
|Cayman Islands
|19,529
|25
|8,553
|10,951
|2
|291,252
|373
|222,773
|3,322,392
|67,052
|174
|Nicaragua
|18,365
|223
|4,225
|13,917
|2,717
|33
|6,760,358
|175
|Tajikistan
|17,388
|124
|17,264
|0
|1,755
|13
|9,906,570
|176
|South Sudan
|17,184
|138
|13,507
|3,539
|1
|1,505
|12
|356,226
|31,194
|11,419,855
|177
|Gibraltar
|16,530
|101
|15,863
|566
|10
|490,883
|2,999
|529,149
|15,713,874
|33,674
|178
|Equatorial Guinea
|15,902
|183
|15,689
|30
|5
|10,728
|123
|298,992
|201,705
|1,482,322
|179
|Liechtenstein
|15,761
|83
|15,189
|489
|9
|411,332
|2,166
|80,413
|2,098,625
|38,317
|180
|Djibouti
|15,580
|189
|15,381
|10
|15,384
|187
|295,031
|291,316
|1,012,753
|181
|San Marino
|14,968
|112
|14,541
|315
|4
|439,537
|3,289
|142,376
|4,180,889
|34,054
|182
|CAR
|14,649
|113
|6,859
|7,677
|2
|2,945
|23
|81,294
|16,342
|4,974,422
|183
|Grenada
|13,967
|218
|13,696
|53
|4
|123,142
|1,922
|142,284
|1,254,466
|113,422
|184
|Bermuda
|12,354
|127
|11,950
|277
|199,641
|2,052
|832,485
|13,452,998
|61,881
|185
|Gambia
|11,973
|365
|11,591
|17
|4,726
|144
|155,686
|61,450
|2,533,556
|186
|Greenland
|11,953
|21
|2,761
|9,171
|4
|209,923
|369
|164,926
|2,896,488
|56,940
|187
|Yemen
|11,803
|2,142
|8,933
|728
|23
|381
|69
|265,253
|8,568
|30,957,268
|188
|Dominica
|11,787
|63
|11,503
|221
|163,043
|871
|180,273
|2,493,609
|72,294
|189
|Monaco
|10,431
|54
|9,995
|382
|4
|262,607
|1,359
|54,960
|1,383,651
|39,721
|190
|Solomon Islands
|10,426
|129
|2,195
|8,102
|1
|14,564
|180
|5,117
|7,148
|715,889
|191
|Saint Martin
|9,912
|63
|1,399
|8,450
|7
|249,033
|1,583
|112,382
|2,823,526
|39,802
|192
|Eritrea
|9,723
|103
|9,619
|1
|2,678
|28
|23,693
|6,525
|3,630,987
|193
|Sint Maarten
|9,677
|86
|9,562
|29
|10
|221,366
|1,967
|62,056
|1,419,559
|43,715
|194
|Niger
|8,799
|308
|8,471
|20
|1
|342
|12
|238,395
|9,271
|25,714,627
|195
|Guinea-Bissau
|8,125
|169
|7,102
|854
|6
|3,967
|83
|127,980
|62,487
|2,048,100
|196
|Comoros
|8,081
|160
|7,911
|10
|8,964
|177
|901,504
|197
|Caribbean Netherlands
|8,039
|31
|7,730
|278
|301,730
|1,164
|30,126
|1,130,729
|26,643
|198
|Sierra Leone
|7,674
|125
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|929
|15
|259,958
|31,486
|8,256,381
|199
|Antigua and Barbuda
|7,482
|135
|7,341
|6
|1
|75,328
|1,359
|18,901
|190,293
|99,326
|200
|Liberia
|7,397
|294
|5,747
|1,356
|2
|1,406
|56
|139,824
|26,570
|5,262,390
|201
|Chad
|7,286
|190
|4,874
|2,222
|423
|11
|191,341
|11,100
|17,237,316
|202
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|6,746
|106
|6,637
|3
|60,477
|950
|98,446
|882,552
|111,547
|203
|British Virgin Islands
|6,104
|62
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1
|199,621
|2,028
|101,161
|3,308,294
|30,578
|204
|Sao Tome and Principe
|5,943
|73
|5,864
|6
|26,277
|323
|29,036
|128,382
|226,169
|205
|Turks and Caicos
|5,888
|36
|5,826
|26
|4
|148,616
|909
|436,234
|11,010,727
|39,619
|206
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|5,548
|42
|5,506
|0
|103,033
|780
|65,141
|1,209,742
|53,847
|207
|Tonga
|4,537
|2
|1,609
|2,926
|42,103
|19
|122,495
|1,136,750
|107,759
|208
|Palau
|3,976
|6
|3,683
|287
|217,947
|329
|39,821
|2,182,810
|18,243
|209
|St. Barth
|3,780
|6
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|380,703
|604
|78,646
|7,920,838
|9,929
|210
|Kiribati
|3,061
|13
|2,540
|508
|9
|24,966
|106
|122,606
|211
|Anguilla
|2,633
|9
|2,615
|9
|4
|172,837
|591
|51,382
|3,372,850
|15,234
|212
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|1,781
|1
|1,284
|496
|1
|310,009
|174
|17,516
|3,048,912
|5,745
|213
|Vanuatu
|1,704
|1
|328
|1,375
|4
|5,333
|3
|24,976
|78,171
|319,505
|214
|Cook Islands
|1,060
|604
|456
|60,255
|7,115
|404,445
|17,592
|215
|Samoa
|796
|61
|735
|3,966
|200,686
|216
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|699
|0
|217
|Wallis and Futuna
|454
|7
|438
|9
|41,651
|642
|20,508
|1,881,468
|10,900
|218
|Montserrat
|174
|2
|172
|0
|34,821
|400
|8,796
|1,760,256
|4,997
|219
|Falkland Islands
|119
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|32,567
|8,632
|2,362,343
|3,654
|220
|Macao
|82
|80
|2
|123
|5,318
|8,002
|664,586
|221
|Vatican City
|29
|28
|1
|36,070
|804
|222
|Western Sahara
|10
|1
|8
|1
|16
|2
|622,628
|223
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|0
|224
|Marshall Islands
|7
|7
|0
|117
|59,878
|225
|Niue
|5
|1
|4
|3,040
|1,645
|226
|Saint Helena
|2
|2
|0
|327
|6,108
|227
|Micronesia
|1
|1
|0
|9
|117,101
|Total:
|478,277,118
|+523,890
|6,133,977
|+893
|413,110,714
|+308,342
|59,032,427
|59,940
|61,358.5
|786.9
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
[back to top ↑]
Latest News
March 25 (GMT)