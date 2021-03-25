The U.S. on Wednesday surpassed 30 million cases of COVID-19, highlighting the continued threat of the virus even as the country makes progress on vaccinations.

While new cases per day have decreased significantly from their peak in January, positivity totals remain high, at around 55,000 cases per day.

As more vulnerable people get vaccinated, the number of deaths is declining, but there are still about 1,000 people dying from the virus every day.

Over one year into the pandemic, Americans appear to be getting restless after months of lockdowns.

Scenes of hundreds of spring breakers flooding the streets, beaches and restaurants in Miami Beach, Fla., have prompted health officials to urge people not to let down their guard.

Health officials have also warned against states lifting coronavirus restrictions until a wider share of the population is vaccinated.

Leaders in states like Texas and Mississippi have lifted coronavirus restrictions, including mask mandates and social distancing requirements in businesses.

“When I’m often asked, ‘Are we turning the corner?’ my response is really more like, ‘We are at the corner. Whether or not we’re going to be turning that corner still remains to be seen,’ ” Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said Wednesday at a White House briefing.

With around 55,000 cases every day, “I don’t think you can declare victory and say you’ve turned the corner,” he added. “You’ve got to continue to do what we’re doing: more vaccinations and continue to do public health measures until we actually do turn the corner.”

The country is now vaccinating people at a solid clip, around 2.5 million shots per day.

Among people age 65 and older, the most vulnerable group, 70 percent have now received at least one shot, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Data.

Still, among all adults, about 18 percent are fully vaccinated, and 33 percent have received at least one dose, highlighting that there is still a significant way to go in vaccinating the public before a full “return to normal” can occur.

Experts say people should still wear masks when in public and avoid crowds and travel.

“I continue to be worried about the latest data and the apparent stall we are seeing in the trajectory of the pandemic,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday. “CDC is watching these numbers very closely. As I said on Monday, the decisions we make now will determine what the pandemic looks like in the days and weeks ahead.”

One-quarter of Americans have now had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, per CDC

More than a quarter of all Americans have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Nearly 85.5 million Americans have received at least one shot, accounting for 25.7 percent of the U.S. population.

Vaccine progress: More than 46 million people — approximately 14 percent of the U.S. population — are now fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

The data show that 70 percent of adults above the age of 65 have received at least one dose and a third of those under the age of 65 have received one dose.

Overall, more than 130 million doses have been administered out of the nearly 170 million that have been delivered.

Of the three COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use in the U.S., 67 million Pfizer vaccines doses, 61.7 million Moderna doses and 2.6 million Johnson & Johnson doses have been administered.

State by state

Boris Johnson warns EU not to ban Covid vaccine exports to UK

PM says Europe would be the loser if it were to impose a blockade in the latest salvo in row over supplies Coronavirus – latest updates

Boris Johnson has told the EU that Europe would be the loser if it imposes a Covid vaccine blockade on Britain, as Brussels empowered officials to prohibit shipments to countries with a better record in vaccinating their population. The UK had been singled out by EU officials for failing to export any doses to the bloc as the European commission introduced fresh export controls that could lead to a ban on shipments to Britain. “I don’t think that blockades, of either vaccines or medicines or ingredients for vaccines are sensible and I think that the long-term damage done by blockades can be very big,” the prime minister told the Commons liaison committee after the EU announcement. “I would just gently push anybody considering a blockade or interruption of supply chains that companies may look at such actions and draw conclusions about whether or not it is sensible to make future investments in countries where arbitrary blockades are imposed.” Asked directly if he would rule out taking retaliatory action should a blockade be imposed, Johnson said: “Our priority is to continue the vaccine rollout to vaccinate the British people. We’ll do everything necessary that we can to ensure that happens.” The UK government and the European commission said in a joint statement on Wednesday evening that talks on a compromise were ongoing, and that they were working on a “win-win” solution to expand vaccine supply. It was clear, however, that a resolution remained some way off. Under the EU’s revised regulation published on Wednesday, countries with a high level of vaccination coverage or those that restrict exports through law or their contracts with suppliers risk having shipments to them prohibited. The UK does not ban the export of vaccines, but the government signed a contract with AstraZeneca that obliges the Anglo-Swedish company to deliver doses produced in Oxford and Staffordshire to Britain first. The UK also appears to fall foul of the EU’s new criteria on vaccination coverage, with 45 jabs administered per 100 residents compared with 13 per 100 on average across the 27 member states. The regulation previously only took into account whether a supplier was fulfilling their contract with the EU. Valdis Dombrovskis, a vice-president of the commission, said it had been forced to act to “ensure vaccination of our own population”. He said: “The EU still faces a very serious epidemiological situation and continues to export significantly to countries whose situation is less serious than ours, or whose vaccination rollout is more advanced than ours. “Our export authorisation mechanism is not addressed at any specific country. But it is clear that you need to ensure vaccination of our own population. We are in a sense behind. And if you look at the same time, despite the fact that EU is one of the global hotspots of the pandemic, the EU is also the largest exporter of vaccines. “Just since the introduction of the export authorisation [in January] some 10m doses have been exported from the EU to the UK and zero doses have been exported from the UK to the EU. So, if we discuss reciprocity, solidarity and say global responsibility, it is clear that we also need to look at those aspects of reciprocity and proportionality.”

