Almost 8 in 10 U.S. adults believe or are unsure of at least one false statement about COVID-19, according to polling data published Monday.

The poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) found that 78 percent of U.S. adults surveyed said they believe or were unsure of at least one of eight false COVID-19 statements that the organization tested.

That includes 38 percent who believe the government is exaggerating the number of COVID-19 deaths, 17 percent who believe pregnant women should not get the vaccine and 18 percent who believe deaths caused by the vaccine are being hidden by the government.

The survey results highlight the problem of misinformation in the battle against COVID-19, which has been a leading concern in efforts to get more people vaccinated. KFF states in an analysis of the data that it shows “belief in pandemic-related misinformation is widespread.”

“Belief in COVID-19 misinformation is correlated with both vaccination status and partisanship, with unvaccinated adults and Republicans much more likely to believe or be unsure about false statements compared to vaccinated adults and Democrats,” the analysis adds.

Among unvaccinated people, 64 percent believed or were unsure about four or more of the false statements. That was significantly lower among vaccinated people, at 19 percent.

Among Republicans, 46 percent believed or were unsure about four or more false statements, compared to 14 percent among Democrats.

There was also a split based on which news sources people trusted.

Less than 20 percent of people who trusted local TV news, NPR, MSNBC, network news, or CNN believed or were unsure of four or more false statements.

Among those who trusted Fox News, that was higher, at 36 percent, and among those who trusted Newsmax it was 46 percent.

KFF notes, though, that its study does not indicate whether those news outlets caused the false beliefs or whether people who already had the false beliefs tend to trust those news outlets.

The poll was conducted Oct. 14-24 among 1,519 adults and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

US reopens doors to international travelers

The U.S. opened its doors to international travelers on Monday after more than 18 months of COVID-19 restrictions, and some airports across the world celebrated the milestone with pomp and circumstance.

Starting Monday, fully vaccinated international travelers will be permitted to enter the U.S. as long as they show proof of inoculation and present a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within three days of travel. The new policy, which was first announced last month, applies to both land borders and air travel.

Celebrations: Travelers celebrated the new travel guidelines throughout the world on Monday.

At Heathrow Airport in London, employees welcomed passengers into the facility by waving American flags, according to The New York Times. Passengers at the airport who were boarding Virgin Atlantic flights were also greeted by performers dressed in red, white and blue garb.

Also at Heathrow, rival airlines British Airways and Virgin Atlantic commemorated the milestone day by synchronizing the departure times of both their flights to New York. The two aircraft took off at the same time on parallel runways.

At airports across Europe, excited groups of passengers lined up to board planes headed for the U.S., Agence France-Presse reported.

In Mexico and Canada, masked pedestrians, cars and motor homes were reportedly crowding along the countries’ borders with the U.S. as travelers prepared to enter the U.S.

US: Why flatlining COVID-19 cases might be good holiday news Nationwide COVID-19 infections have plateaued after weeks of rapid decline, just as colder weather and the upcoming holidays drive people indoors. Experts say the country is in a stalemate between increasing vaccinations and the still-spreading delta variant. Even though infections will likely increase this winter, they say that isn’t a reason to panic. Vaccinations are working, and the U.S. likely won’t see a major spike like the one that devastated the country this time last year.

Venezuela begins vaccinating 2-year-old children with Cuban Vaccine