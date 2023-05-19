US Praises Guyana After Its Fugitive Arrested

The United States has praised law enforcement authorities in Guyana following the arrest of “a federal fugitive who fled the United States to seek shelter from justice in Guyana”.

“The United States Embassy thanks the Government of Guyana, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Guyana Police Force for their commitment and determination in maintaining the rule of law and ensuring foreign fugitives do not seek or find refuge in Guyana to avoid prosecution.”

The embassy gave no details regarding the identity of the person, but said that he was arrested last Friday during a joint effort involving Guyana and United States Diplomatic Security Service.

“The fugitive is wanted for criminal acts allegedly committed in the United States. Acting on information received, Guyana Police Force Officers, in collaboration with Diplomatic Security Service, located the fugitive,” the Embassy said, adding that “the fugitive was escorted back”

Media reports quoting a “high ranking” police official said that the person was wanted for sexually assaulting a child in the State of Colorado.

