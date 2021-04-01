Another 948 Americans died of COVID-19 Tuesday, 23 percent lower than two weeks ago, according to The New York Times COVID-19 map and case count. Yet Deaths are rising in 8 states, Kentucky, New York, Missouri, Tennessee, Nebraska, Michigan, Montana and Hawaii, as well as Washington, DC.

On Tuesfday 62,045 more Americans were confirmed as infected, 20 percent more than two weeks ago.

The Times reports that over the past week, there has been an average of 66,064 new cases per day, 20 percent higher than two weeks ago.

In the past week, cases were higher in 34 states, the Virgin Islands, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

New infections have plateaued in 16 states, Guam, and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Cases are not declining anywhere in the United States.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: There are 40,317 people hospitalized with the virus, a drop of 3 percent over the past two weeks.

VACCINATIONS: The CDC reported yesterday that about 29 percent of US adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 16 percent are fully vaccinated. About 2.77 million doses are being administered per day. Experts say anywhere from 70 to 90 percent of the population has to acquire antibodies to the virus, either by infection or vaccine, in order to achieve herd immunity.

What are we doing, people???

We’re vaccinating people at a remarkable rate, and yet cases are rising again — up a disgraceful 20 percent over the past two weeks — and infectious disease experts are very worried that the trend will continue and develop into yet another surge.

Why? Because as great as our vaccination rate is, it can’t outpace the political calculations of governors ending mask mandates and distancing guidelines, and the selfishness of people who simply don’t care how many people are infected and how many health care workers are forced to put their health and lives on the line treating the sick.

Sorry, let me correct that: Those people will suddenly care when they or someone they know gets really, really sick, and then they’ll show up on TV crying and whining and begging others not to be as stupid as they were. Spare me.

There are so many truths being revealed about so many Americans during this crisis: What an aggressively selfish people so many of us are, how proud too many of us are of our deliberate science ignorance, how callous so many of us are to the suffering of people we don’t know.

And the proclivity of so many gullible simpletons to fall for wild conspiracy theories is on a whole other level, including that the vaccine shots implant a microchip controlled by Bill and Melinda Gates so they can control us.

As one Twitter wag put it: “Second chip successfully implanted. All I need now is a space laser and I’ll be ready for Passover!”

Others are tweeting that their chip is sour cream and onion, or that it’s picking up all sorts of TV stations they don’t have to pay for, or that they hope it will enable them to time travel. 😉