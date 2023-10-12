US Republicans Nominate Steve Scalise For Speaker Of The House

- Advertisement -

US Republicans nominated Steve Scalise of Louisiana to be the next Speaker Of The House, a seat vacated when Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted last week. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is the Speaker Pro Tempore until a new Speaker is selected.

Jim Jordan of Ohio also had a lot of support in receiving the nomination, but he lost to Scalise for the nomination with a vote of 213-99. There are 435 members of the House of Representatives, but only the Republicans voted for the nomination.

Even though Scalise has received the nomination, it does not mean that he will automatically become the next Speaker of the House. The next step in the process is for a vote to be taken by all members of the House Of Representatives. In order to become Speaker, Scalise would need a majority of the vote.

Many of the Democrats are likely not to support Scalise, so most of the Republicans would need to vote for him in order for him to get enough votes to be named the next Speaker of the House.