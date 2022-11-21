US Shamed as the ‘Colossal Fossil’ of Cop27 Climate Summit by Campaigners

The US has been named the “colossal fossil” of the Cop27 climate talks by campaigners who criticised the country for its intransigence in providing support to developing countries hit hardest by the climate crisis.

The “award”, unveiled at a ceremony featuring a person dressed as a dinosaur, is an annual event staged by Climate Action Network International to shame the countries deemed to be blocking climate progress.

The US took this year’s unwanted title for so far failing to back the creation of a new “loss and damage” fund, tentatively backed by the European Union, that would provide money to poorer countries suffering severe climate impacts.

John Kerry, the US climate envoy, has said the US is open to discussing the idea over the next two years, although it is wary of opening itself up to any sort of liability for the damages its huge historical emissions have caused.