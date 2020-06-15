The undecided and chaotic Guyana election, which took place back in March, has the US Congress monitoring everyone who is trying to influence the outcome.

This was revealed by New York Congresswoman Yvette Clarke during an interview on Friday night with radio talk show host Mark Benschop.

“We are monitoring, from the congressional side, all of the various players that are either interfering or trying to put their thumbs on the scale of the election in Guyana. And we are maintaining our position that GECOM (the Guyana Elections Commission) must be free to do its job without the interference of any group,” Clarke stated.

“I want to make sure the process that is being conducted by GECOM is not interfered with in any way so that people can trust the results of these elections.”

Members of the Trump Administration have threatened sanctions against Guyana if the elections do not come to a credible and transparent end.

However, Clarke said President Donald Trump and his political appointees should be the last ones to talk about corruption since they also have questions to answer.

In Guyana, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has said Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield does not have the mandate to submit any opinion on the validity of Guyana’s recently concluded election recount.

The party made this comment shortly after Lowenfield presented his recount report to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairman Claudette Singh on Saturday.

In his report, Lowenfield said there was evidence of electoral fraud in all of Guyana’s 10 administrative districts.

The party highlighted a section of the recount order that said Lowenfield’s only job is to tabulate the results of the 10 administrative regions and submit them along with observation reports.

“It is clear from the above that Lowenfield has no power or authority or any mandate to offer a view, opinion or judgment of any type, either in the Observation Report or the Matrices to be tabulated. As regards the Observation Report, his singular duty was to summarize the various Observation Reports and in respect of the Matrices, his sole duty was to aggregate the totals in the Matrices,” the PPP/C said in a statement.

“In a clear and blatant violation of the Order, Lowenfield arrogated unto himself the role of an investigator, Judge and executioner and made conclusive findings, in respect of the wild, reckless and baseless allegations made by A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) and rendered a judgement on them, concluding that they were established, without doing any investigations, hearing no one affected and applying principles only known to himself.”

The PPP/C said Lowenfield’s utterances will make him “an excellent witness for the APNU+AFC at the trial of an Election Petition.”

The party noted the CEO is admitting that an election he was responsible for was not credible and he is casting blame on GECOM staff.

The PPP/C also highlighted that Singh had said the elections were free and fair one day after the polls.

As for Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield is unable to establish that Guyana’s March 2 Regional and General Elections were “free and credible.”

This observation was made by Lowenfield in his report on the recently concluded election recount, which he submitted today to the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission Claudette Singh.

“Finally, the summation of anomalies and instances of voter impersonation identified in District One clearly does not appear to satisfy the criteria of impartiality, fairness, and compliance with provisions of the Constitution and the Representation of the People’s Act (ROPA) Chapter 1:03,” the CEO said in his report as he noted these anomalies were recorded in all ten electoral districts.

“Consequently, on the basis of the votes counted and the information furnished from the recount, it cannot be ascertained that the results for District One, Barima/Waini meet the standards of fair and credible elections.”

This position from Lowenfield falls in line with the ruling A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) coalition’s view that there was widespread electoral fraud.

This opinion from Lowenfield goes against statements he made in conjunction with Singh on Election Day that the polls were free and fair.

Singh and six Commissioners of GECOM have three days to meet and deliberate on the report.