Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Budweiser, said Wednesday that it will give away free beers once the United States reaches President Biden’s goal of 70 percent of adults with at least one vaccine dose.

The partnership with the White House from the brewer is the latest incentive aimed at getting more people vaccinated, as states have turned to everything from L.L. Bean gift cards to lottery drawings for vaccinated people.

Once the U.S. reaches the 70 percent mark, people can upload a photo of themselves “in their favorite place to grab a beer” at MyCooler.com/Beer and the first 200,000 people will get a “$5.00 digital pre-paid card” that can be used to buy an Anheuser-Busch product. Seltzers and other drinks will also be available.

A company spokesperson said the 200,000 number was an estimate to comply with state guidelines around giveaways but “we hope there’s an overwhelming response and we have to increase the amount.”

Biden has set a goal of reaching the 70 percent mark by July 4 and is giving a speech later Wednesday on the push, calling for June to be a “month of action” on vaccinations.

The brewer is calling the promotion its “biggest beer giveaway in history.”

“This commitment includes encouraging Americans to get vaccinated, and we are excited to buy Americans 21+ a round of beer when we reach the White House goal,” Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris said in a statement.

“We pride ourselves on stepping up both in times of need and in times of great celebration, and the past year has been no different,” the statement continued. “As we look ahead to brighter days with renewed optimism, we are proud to work alongside the White House to make a meaningful impact for our country, our communities and our consumers.”