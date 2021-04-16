US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are meeting with NATO officials in Brussels to discuss a withdrawal of the military alliance from Afghanistan, after two decades of war.

President Biden is expected to announce later on Wednesday the symbolic date of Sept. 11 as a new deadline to pull US troops out of Afghanistan.

Blinken said despite the withdrawal, neither the US nor NATO are abandoning Afghanistan, where approximately 7,000 NATO forces and an additional 2,500 US troops remain.

us …, ” Blinken said. “And together, we have achieved the goals that we set out to achieve. And now it is time to bring our forces home.”

The Trump administration had previously set a deadline for withdrawal for US troops from Afghanistan for May 1.

