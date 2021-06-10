Trinidad and Tobago recorded 17 deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic joining Suriname, Jamaica and Guyana in registering deaths and increased positive cases of the virus over the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health in its latest bulleting said that there were also 454 new positive cases, pushing the total to 27, 533 since March last year.

The authorities said that there are 9,869 active cases and that the new figures were for the period June 3-8.

According to the ministry, the deaths were 11 males including one young male adult and six females. It said that all but one had co-morbidities. It said the death toll now stands at 599 with 450 patients in hospitals across the island, 117 in state-sanctioned facilities and 8,394 in home isolation.

In Suriname, the authorities said that another eight people died from the virus over the past 24 hours pushing the death toll since March last year to 363. So far this month, 61 people have succumbed to the virus that is also linked to 255 new infections.

The authorities said that the percentage of positives is 47.05 and that overall Suriname has 17,041 infections, with 12,888 having recovered. There are 251 people in the hospitals, 33 patients in the intensive care units, while 1,827 people who have tested positive are in isolation.

In Guyana, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 417 after one more person died,

The Ministry of Public Health said that the latest fatality is a 79-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and that the country also recorded 134 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 17,939.

There are 20 persons in the ICU, 99 in institutional isolation, 1,566 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine. A total of 15,837 persons have recovered.

Jamaica recorded 59 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s pandemic totals to 49,090 cases and 988 deaths.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the new cases comprise 30 females and 29 males within the age range of two months to 97 years.

It said that those who died from the virus were between the ages 43 to 95 years old including nine women.

Currently, the country has 20,900 active cases after 187 recoveries from the virus, resulting in a total recovery of 26,828. However, 145 people are still hospitalised, with seven in critical condition and 28 are moderately ill.