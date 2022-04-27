US Vice Pres. Tests Pos, More Anti Viral Pills, PTSD and Covid, 60% of Americans Show Covid Signs, World Covid Stats

The United States is at an inflection point in the coronavirus pandemic but needs Congress to authorize more funding to sustain progress, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said Tuesday. Jha, making his first appearance in the briefing room, told reporters that while cases are on the rise because of the BA.2 variant of the virus, there is reason for optimism as hospitalizations and deaths are at some of the lowest levels of the pandemic to date. “We are going to see cases go up and go down during this pandemic as we head into the weeks, months and years ahead,” Jha said. “The key things we need to be following— are health care systems getting stressed. Are people ending up in the hospital with severe illness. Are people dying at high rates.” The administration will be stepping up education to doctors, including with a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alert issued Monday, to encourage them to prescribe them for people who are eligible. But Jha warned the U.S. could remain vulnerable to setbacks in the fight against the pandemic if Congress does not authorize billions of dollars in additional funding. An agreement on funding has remained out of reach in recent weeks. ============================================= FAMILY MEMBERS OF COVID ICU PATIENTS REPORT PTSD SYMPTOMS A study published Monday found a majority of families who had a loved one with COVID-19 in an intensive care unit had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms afterward. The symptoms were found more often in women, Hispanics and those who previously used medication for a psychiatric condition, according to the study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine. After analyzing 330 family members who previously had a loved one in the ICU with the coronavirus, the study says those with higher PTSD symptoms more commonly had distrust of medical professionals. Overall, 63.6 percent of respondents recorded high levels of PTSD after a loved one had COVID-19 in the ICU, higher than ICU visits before the pandemic, when quarantining and isolation were less common. “Prior to the pandemic, the data suggested that more involvement at the bedside was helpful to the family members and may reduce stress related symptoms. It then stands to reason that excluding them would increase their rates of stress symptoms, which was our hypothesis,” Timothy Amass, one of the authors of the study and an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, told The Hill. Read more here. 6 in 10 Americans show signs of prior COVID infection: CDC © iStock Almost 6 in 10 Americans have signs of previous COVID-19 infection, showing the widespread reach of the virus, according to new data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC study shows that the percentage of people testing positive for antibodies — an indication of previous COVID-19 infection — increased from about 34 percent in December to about 58 percent in February. That period of a sharp increase coincides with the surge in cases from the omicron variant. But the antibody testing shows that even more people than reported have been infected, as has long been estimated, given that not all cases are detected or reported. CDC officials stressed that having previously been infected does not necessarily mean that someone is protected going forward, given that immunity can wane over time. Vaccination also provides additional protection when added to immunity from infection. Therefore, health officials say that all eligible people should get vaccinated and boosted even if they have previously had the virus. Read more here. ================================================= WORLD COVID STATS Coronavirus Cases: 510,901,856 view by country Deaths: 6,249,150 Recovered: 464,150,733 Highlighted in green = all cases have recovered from the infection Highlighted in grey = all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases) [back to top ↑] Latest News