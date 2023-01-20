US Virgin Islands Joins Caribbean Tourism Organization

- Advertisement -

Territory officials reported increased visitor arrivals in 2022 tourism results last year and are poised “to continue to effectively grow the tourism business” in 2023, said Joseph Boschulte, commissioner of tourism, during legislative testimony in 2022.

“CTO is a key economic driver in the Caribbean’s growth and sustainability, and we are honored the USVI is now a member,” said Boschulte in CTO’s statement.

“We saw encouraging growth in tourism in the USVI in 2022,” Boschulte continued. “We look forward to working with the CTO in 2023 to create mechanisms to ensure that growth continues for both the USVI and our Caribbean neighbors.”

“Having one of the fastest-growing travel destinations in our fraternity further strengthens [CTO],” said Kenneth Bryan, CTO’s chairman and Cayman Islands minister of tourism.

The USVI’s CTO membership also “enhances the spirit of collaboration and cohesion among our jurisdictions,” Bryan said. He added, “The USVI has joined a community that is committed to working together to sustainably grow and develop Caribbean tourism and we look forward to working with Commissioner Boshulte in this regard.”