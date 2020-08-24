According to VIConsortium, a new horse racing franchise agreement was signed in 2016 by Governor Kenneth Mapp with VIGL, a Virgin Islands firm that operates the Caravelle Hotel, and whose parent company runs multiple assets on the mainland in the betting business.

The plan was to spend no less than $27 million to rebuild the St. Croix and St. Thomas racing facilities, and provide more game days, bigger purses and more revenue for the Government of the Virgin Islands than previous deal with Traxco.

The agreement sees VIGL leasing both racetracks for a period of 20 years.

It requires a large upfront investment of not less than $27 million, of which $14 million will be used to rebuild the St. Croix facility, and $12 million for the St. Thomas race track.

VIGL must also make a variety of payments for the duration of its 20-year lease, to include an annual license fee of $20,000, franchise fees that begin at $10,000 for the first three years and increase to $25,000 for the fifth and sixth years, and to $50,000 annually thereafter.

The firm will also pay maintenance fees of 4 percent of annual racino ( a racino is a name for a racetrack with slot machines) gross revenues, and under separate lease agreements, rents of $108,000 annually for the St. Croix race track, and $24,000 annual for the St. Thomas race track.

The purse for each race day at each track will be at least $100,000, making for a combined minimum of $200,000 each race day, which totals to a minimum of $2 million annually for years 1-3; $2.5 million annually for years 4-6; and $3 million annually thereafter.

Additionally, whenever the purse exceeds the minimum amount, VIGL must increase the following year’s purse by the excess. For example, the minimum purse amount for years 1-3 is $2 million. If the purse reaches $2.6 million, the following year’s purse must be increased by $600,000.

The text of the whole franchise agreement is there.

Lauded by many when first proposed, the agreement is faced strong opposition from groups such as Southland Gaming, a company that operates hundreds of video lottery terminals on the islands.

According to the Consortium, Southland Gaming fears that the agreement, which would set up 200 slot machines at the Clinton Phipps Racetrack, would “greatly damage its current operation.”

“That is over double the amount of video lottery terminals in any other location in St. Thomas, and represents about one-third of all VLTs everywhere else in St. Thomas,” said Southland Gaming CEO Robert E. Huckabee III.

The agreement also drew fire from a group of horse owners, who in a letter to Gov. Mapp stated their support of installing video slot machines from Southland Gaming at the track instead. The group claims that the terminals would generate “immediate and significant revenue.”

When former V.I. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez ruled in April that the government of the Virgin Islands and its partner, VIGL Operations, LLC, violated the contract clause of the United States Constitution when the Legislature, through Act 7952, granted VIGL authorization to operate slot machines in St. Thomas in contravention of an agreement the GVI had signed with Southland Gaming in 2003, the judgement cast a cloud of doubt over the 2016 deal and the whole future of horse racing in the territory.

But then a District Court Judge said that the lower court had erred, and vacated that decision.

On July 28th, 2020 the court’s new judge, Robert Molloy, reversed the court’s earlier decision, opining, “The Court is now of the opinion that the resolution of the VLT definition issue is not fully dispositive of Southland’s claims and that the Court erred in ruling that they were. As such, the Court finds it necessary to vacate those portions of the April 10, 2020 Order finding a breach of contract and an unconstitutional impairment of contract.”

[Court Document: July 28 Ruling of Southland Gaming USVI v. GVI and VIGL Operations, LLC]

Judge Molloy ordered that the portions of the Court’s April 10, 2020 Order ruling on the merits of Southland’s breach of contract and Contract Clause claims be vacated. He also ordered that the parties file an updated discovery memorandum; and that the parties complete mediation no later than Sept. 4. He also encouraged them to settle the matter.

Under V.I. law, casino gambling is only permitted on St. Croix, as a means to encourage hotel development. The Legislature approved a contract with Southland Gaming to operate what were then called “video lottery terminals,” in 2003.

At the crux of the matter was whether the “slot machines” contemplated in Virgin Islands Act No. 7952 and/or Virgin Islands Act No. 7953 are the functional equivalent of “video lottery terminals” contemplated in the July 29, 2003, agreement (or its 2013 amendment) between the Virgin Islands Government and Southland Gaming.

At the time, Southland and the V.I. government contended the machines were not slot machines but a form of lottery and therefore legal outside of St. Croix.

But Southland Gaming Vice President Shaine Gaspard testified during hearings in 2016 on expanding racetrack slot machines that “a slot machine and VLT are virtually the same machines, certified by the same labs against the same standards.”

Nonetheless, since 2003, the Legislature, courts, successive governors and Casino Control Commission have all treated VLTs as devices that are neither slot machines nor covered by the Casino Control Act.

So it is all clear as day, but the most recent court order offers hope that VIGL will continue its development of the race tracks territory-wide.

But why do there have to be slot machines at the horse races, anyway?

It turns out that horse racing and dog racing have been in a slow decline for almost 20 years now. The only tracks that have really thrived are the ones that have slot machines, suggesting perhaps that racegoers have little interest in the sport of kings, but just want to gamble.

In many cases the racecourses’ “live handle” (the daily amount bet at the track by live customers) has continued to decline, but their revenues have shot up so fast that they’re able to offer the biggest purses and thereby attract the best horses

If proponents are right and horse racing starts bringing in tens of thousands of new visitors to the territory, it could generate revenue for the US Virgin Islands government.

But if outside experts are right, the new slot machines appear likely to be mostly neutral for the budget or have a slight negative impact as local residents would simply spend money on slots they would have spent on the VLTs that give a greater return to merchants and the government.

Meanwhile, over in the British Virgin Islands, horse racing is set to resume next Sunday with an attempt to run a card of 7 races that was postponed on Boxing Day last year due to inclement weather, then postponed again in January for the same reason.

Without slot machines. Until just last week all gambling was illegal in the BVI, but recently signed legislation promises the joys of bookmakers and slot machines to BVI visitors and residents, which will be strictly regulated.

Typically in Caribbean islands and tourist destinations there are two schools of thought on gambling. One is that tourists will gamble, lose money, and indirectly pay taxes to the host government. The other is that local gambling addicts will lose their money, and thus export local funds to overseas gambling operators, making gambling a net loser for the local economy.