US Virgins To Move Closer To CARICOM And Offer More Visas.

The US Virgin Islands public relations arm has announced that Governor Albert Bryan Jr. has agreed to a proposal for the Government of the U.S.Virgin Islands to work more closely with CARICOM on a number of key issues and to offer a new visa program that is being developed to attract more workers to the Territory.

Press office Richard Motta highlighted both initiatives while providing a summary of meetings Gov. Bryan recently attended in Washington, D.C.

Gov. Bryan attended the annual meeting of the Department of Interior’s Interagency Group on Insular Areas (IGIA) and the winter meeting of the National Governors Association (NGA).

He also met with State Department officials to advance plans addressing key priorities, including the special visa waiver program to attract more workers to the Territory to meet recovery-related workforce demands, Motta said.

The new relationship with CARICOM is in its very early stages, with the Office of the Governor actively organizing discussions to establish a solid foundation for this partnership through detailed policies, procedures, and protocols.

In line with CARICOM’s goals, the territory has identified a number of important areas of interest, such as the growth of a blue economy, investments in vital economic sectors like technology, agriculture, and tourism, facilitation of intraregional trade, mitigation of climate change, improvement of employment opportunities in the region, disaster recovery, and addressing issues related to crime, poverty, and public health.

Government House said that this project is being led by Teri Helenese, the director of State-Federal Relations and Washington Representative for the Government of the U.S. Virgin Islands, on behalf of Governor Albert Bryan, Jr.’s office.

The administration said that Mr. Bryan’s participation is essential to fostering regional collaboration and addressing shared difficulties since he is the highest elected official representing the United States in the English-speaking Caribbean.

Source: US Virgin Islands Press Release.