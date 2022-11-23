US With Falling Vax Numbers, 25% of Americans Worry About Covid, Omicron Booster Best Prevention

© The Hill, Greg Nash The nation’s top infectious diseases doctor Anthony Fauci made his final appearance in the White House briefing room Tuesday as he prepares to leave government. “I’ll let other people judge the value or not of my accomplishments, but what I would like people to remember about what I’ve done, is that every day, for all of those years, I’ve given it everything that I have and I’ve never left anything on the field,” Fauci said of his legacy.

“So if they want to remember me, whether they judge rightly or wrongly what I’ve done, I gave it all I got for many decades,” Fauci said. The longtime health official has worked under seven presidents, serving 54 years with the National Institutes of Health and 38 years as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. But he surged to popularity as one of the leaders of the pandemic response during the Trump administration. Throughout the pandemic, his guidance on masks and vaccines has drawn criticism and attacks from conservative lawmakers and officials. Fauci bemoaned the rhetoric that turned vaccines and scientific recommendations political.

“As a physician, it pains me because I don’t want to see anybody get infected. I don’t want to see anybody hospitalized and I don’t want to see anybody die from COVID,” Fauci said. “Whether you’re a far right republican or a far left Democrat, doesn’t make any difference to me.” A small part of a long career: Fauci said COVID-19 is “really, really very important” but called the pandemic “a fragment” of his work in the health space. Not retiring: Fauci announced earlier this year that he would step down from his position by the end of President Biden’s time in office, but was quick to clarify that he was only retreating from his government role to “pursue the next chapter” in his career. Read more here.