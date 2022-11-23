US With Falling Vax Numbers, 25% of Americans Worry About Covid, Omicron Booster Best Prevention

The administration said the focus of the campaign will be on seniors and vulnerable communities hardest hit by the virus.
“Please, for your own safety, for that of your family, get your updated COVID-19 shot as soon as you’re eligible to protect yourself, your family, and your community,” White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said Tuesday.
Public health officials have repeatedly warned that the U.S. will likely face another wave of COVID-19 infections as the weather gets colder and people travel and gather for the holidays. White House officials had previously called for the public to get booster shots in time for Halloween.
- The government has purchased 171 million doses of the updated vaccine. But well into November, uptake of the new booster shots has been extremely low, frustrating health experts and officials.
- The administration said it will direct its limited remaining resources into a
$475 million campaign for community health centers and community-based organizations to increase the pace of vaccinations.
About 35 million people in the U.S. have gotten the updated shots, about 11 percent of those aged five and older, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
