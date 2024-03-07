USAID CBEE-R’s Advocacy Workshop strengthens private sector capacity in Saint Lucia

- Advertisement -

On February 27, 2024, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in partnership with the International Development Group LLC (IDG), hosted a workshop aimed at strengthening the private sector to advocate for reforms that enhance Saint Lucia’s business and investment climate. The workshop is part of a series of support activities identified for Saint Lucia under USAID’s Caribbean Business Enabling Environment Reform (CBEE-R) Activity.

At this workshop, the trainers presented a draft private sector council advocacy blueprint, strategy and templates to the participants representing over 15 private sector associations. They were also trained on the use of different advocacy materials, and participated in hands-on training exercises in preparing advocacy documents and creating advocacy campaigns on the challenges of a business enabling environment.

Executive Director of the Saint Lucia Manufacturer’s Association, Mrs. Paula James, emphasized that “advocacy is important for associations such as ours to overcome challenges faced by the sector and to drive the competitiveness of Saint Lucian businesses. The support received from the CBEE-R through this training workshop is essential and has equipped us to communicate effectively the issues which matter.” CBEE-R is pleased with the positive feedback and active participation of the attendees.

The CBEE-R activity aims to foster close collaboration between the government and the private sector to generate policies that support business growth and to contribute to sustainable and strong Caribbean economies. The goal is to support interventions that strengthen the business enabling environment and promote robust private sector-led economic growth while simultaneously building resilience to disasters and improving risk mitigation.